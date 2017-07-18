Liverpool’s Sadio Mane set for early return from injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge boost before the start of the season.

Sadio Mane could well be ready for the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Mane, 25, suffered ligament damage to his left knee in early April after colliding with Everton’s Leighton Baines. He then required surgery and did not play against in the 2016-17 season, but his 13 PL goals saw him crowned Liverpool’s player of the season and he also made the PFA Team of the Year.

Speaking on Liverpool’s trip to Hong Kong where they will play two games against Premier League opponents on Wednesday and Saturday, Klopp confirmed that Mane will be back in full training next week and will travel with the squad to Germany for a friendly against Hertha Berlin and the Audi Cup in early August.

“Sadio is on the way back. The plan is he will come with us to Germany. The plan is he trains completely normally with us when we are back in England. We have been waiting long enough for him now! He is around [Melwood] all of the time and is in pretty good shape,” Klopp said. “Unfortunately he was not ready to train, but he looked good, it [the injury] looks good and so now he should be fine when we get back.”

This is a massive boost for Liverpool with Mane’s pace, power and goals a huge reason in them finishing fourth last season and returning to the UEFA Champions League.

It was believed his knee injury could keep him out of the opening month or so of the new season, but the Senegalese flyer appears well ahead of schedule and that sound you can hear is yelps of delight from Liverpool fans across the globe.

Mane was their main man last season and the former Southampton forward gave them something completely different in attack as his blistering pace wrecked havoc and complimented the trickery of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana perfectly.

