Man City’s Joe Hart joins West Ham on loan

It’s officially official.
Joe Hart is a West Ham United player for the 2017-18 Premier League season.
Hart, 30, joined the Hammers on Tuesday with the east London club announcing the signing which had long been expected as Pep Guardiola signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and has told Hart he can find a new club and City are said to be paying a chunk of his wages too.
Spending a second-straight season on loan away from Man City — he spent the 2016-17 campaign in Italy’s top-flight with Torino — England’s No.1 goalkeeper spoke to West Ham TV about his return to the PL.
“It’s important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome,” Hart said. “To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I’m really looking forward to the season. I’ve always loved the club. I think you’ll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn’t love the club. It’s got something about it, it’s got a lot history and I’ve always loved playing against West Ham.”
Hart will challenge Adrian and Darren Randolph for the starting spot but judging by the reported loan fee the Hammers have paid Man City (apparently around $6 million for the season) Hart will be Slaven Bilic‘s first-choice goalkeeper.
Following Pablo Zabaleta to the London Stadium from the Etihad Stadium, Hart will bring plenty of experience and has won major trophies with Man City (two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup) and been England’s top goalkeeper for almost a decade, winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove four times.
That said, Hart’s recent form for club and country had left plenty to be desired and his every move will be scrutinized know he’s back in the PL.
In a World Cup year Hart faces a strong challenge to keep his spot as the Three Lions’ starting goalkeeper with Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford and Fraser Forster waiting in the wings.