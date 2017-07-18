More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS All-Star squad selected to face Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game takes place at Soldier Field, Chicago on Aug. 2 and now we know which players from Major League Soccer will take on the two-time reigning European champions.

We already knew the Fan XI selected by a vote and on Tuesday MLS Commissioner Don Garber made his two commissioners picks, plus Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic (coach of the 2017 All-Stars) picked another 11 to take the total roster to 24 players.

Hometown team Chicago Fire have four players included (Bastian Schweinsteiger, Dax McCarty, Nemanja Nikolic and Johan Kappelhof but surprisingly not David Accam) while Toronto FC and Atlanta United each have three players in the squad with USMNT stars Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore all included.

Sporting Kansas City’s Dom Dwyer and FC Dallas’ Kellyn Acosta were both selected by Garber, with both players recently impressing for the U.S. national team during the 2017 Gold Cup.

MLS’ Designated Players David Villa, Kaka, Sebastian Giovinco, Schweinsteiger, Miguel Almiron, Giovani dos Santos and Diego Valeri have all been selected with a vast array of attacking talents for Paunovic to choose from.

Below is the full squad list.

 

STREAM: Schedule for Premier League Asia Trophy

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

This week the Premier League Asia Trophy gets underway in Hong Kong with Liverpool, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion all taking part.

[ LIVE: Stream PL Asia Trophy here

The tournament will see two semifinals on Wednesday, with the winners then facing off in the final on Saturday and the losers contesting the third-place match.

So, all four teams will get to play four games at Hong Kong Stadium as they continue their preparations for the 2017-18 season.

Click on the link above to watch the games live, while below is the schedule for the tournament.

2017 Premier League Asia Trophy schedule

Wednesday, July 19
Leicester City vs. West Brom – 6 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, July 22
Third-place match – 6 a.m. ET
Final – 8:30 a.m. ET

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Chicharito to West Ham; Martial to Inter Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

West Ham United are said to be closing in on signing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea?

Hernandez, 29, is said to have a $17 million release clause in his current contract and Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer has been linked with a multitude of clubs across Europe.

The Hammers seem to be the most serious suitors and the Daily Mirror claims that more talks with Chicharito’s agent are planned and they plan to make him their highest-paid player, but no deal is imminent

Hernandez will still be on his break from action at the 2017 Confederations Cup where Mexico finish fourth, but when he returns to preseason he has a big decision to make. Following his five-year spell at Manchester United, where he became a fans favorite and his clinical finishing led Jose Mourinho to question why he was ever sold, does Chicharito have unfinished business in the Premier League?

If so, it perhaps would be better to go to a team like West Ham where he will play week in, week out and potential feed off of Andy Carroll and have the likes of Manuel Lanzini and Michael Antonio creating chances for him. If he was to go to a top six contender (Chelsea is rumored to be interested, as should every PL club with a release fee of $17 million) then the same issue which dogged him at United could crop up again: being dubbed a super sub.

In a World Cup year and with El Tri all but confirmed to be in Russia next summer, Hernandez will want to play regularly. With Leverkusen bringing in a new coach after a disappointing finish in the Bundesliga last season following their UEFA Champions League exploits, now may be the best time for Hernandez to move back to the PL. He has scored 38 goals in 54 Bundesliga games over the past two seasons and he continues to be a streaky predator in the box.

Playing in front of close to 60,000 every other week in the London Stadium and living in England’s capital isn’t too bad of a deal for Chicharito if he was to return to England.

Jose Mourinho gave a simple answer when asked about Manchester United’s potential signing of Ivan Perisic: “no idea, no idea, my friend.”

However Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claim that United could offer Anthony Martial in exchange for Perisic with the French international hardly in sparkling form since Mourinho arrived last summer.

Openly criticized by United’s manager, the Frenchman found it tough to become a regular in his plans (he scored just eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions) and with Romelu Lukaku arriving this summer, plus Perisic’s potential arrival, Martial could fall further down the pecking order.

Would this be a good deal for everyone? Perhaps.

The huge sum United pay AS Monaco for Martial always seemed over the top and with the extra add-ons (one of which was triggered at the end of last season) Martial could prove to be even more expensive for the Red Devils with a deal rising to over $75 million.

Inter are looking to spend big under new manager Luciano Spalletti and their Chinese investors who have now taken over. Offloading Perisic to United and getting in a striker of Martial’s caliber seems like a good deal for everyone. Martial, 21, won’t play often at United for the foreseeable future and his direct running and ability to play out wide or central could suit Inter’s plans.

As for Perisic, he has been named in Inter’s traveling party for their tour of China and Singapore, and with United unwiling to meet the $62 million fee Inter want, the Croatian seems likely to stay in Italy. At least for now.

Man City’s Joe Hart joins West Ham on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT

It’s officially official.

Joe Hart is a West Ham United player for the 2017-18 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Lukaku promises goals ]

Hart, 30, joined the Hammers on Tuesday with the east London club announcing the signing which had long been expected as Pep Guardiola signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson and has told Hart he can find a new club and City are said to be paying a chunk of his wages too.

Spending a second-straight season on loan away from Man City — he spent the 2016-17 campaign in Italy’s top-flight with Torino — England’s No.1 goalkeeper spoke to West Ham TV about his return to the PL.

“It’s important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome,” Hart said. “To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I’m really looking forward to the season. I’ve always loved the club. I think you’ll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn’t love the club. It’s got something about it, it’s got a lot history and I’ve always loved playing against West Ham.”

Hart will challenge Adrian and Darren Randolph for the starting spot but judging by the reported loan fee the Hammers have paid Man City (apparently around $6 million for the season) Hart will be Slaven Bilic‘s first-choice goalkeeper.

Following Pablo Zabaleta to the London Stadium from the Etihad Stadium, Hart will bring plenty of experience and has won major trophies with Man City (two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup) and been England’s top goalkeeper for almost a decade, winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove four times.

That said, Hart’s recent form for club and country had left plenty to be desired and his every move will be scrutinized know he’s back in the PL.

In a World Cup year Hart faces a strong challenge to keep his spot as the Three Lions’ starting goalkeeper with Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford and Fraser Forster waiting in the wings.

Romelu Lukaku promises goals for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku scored in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake in Utah on Monday and the Belgian striker is promising plenty more where that came from.

[ MORE: Mane close to Liverpool return ]

Lukaku, 24, will be under severe scrutiny this season after United spent $96.5 million to bring him to Old Trafford from Everton.

No pressure, Rom…

Turns out Lukaku believes he is ready to thrive in the spotlight as he spoke to MUTV after the friendly win against RSL.

“I’m here to score goals and be the focal point of the team,” Lukaku said. “At Manchester United, we play to win and that’s the mentality when I get on the pitch and everything comes with it. From the first day, when we had the meeting with the manager in Los Angeles, you just felt that something special was happening. But it’s down to us now; we need to work hard every day and deliver in the preseason games to be ready for the new season.”

He added that it has taken him hardly any time to settle in and that this is the opportunity he has been waiting his entire career for.

Lukaku is coming off his best goalscoring season in the PL after netting 25 times for the Toffees in the 2016-17 campaign, and he will undoubtedly get more chances to score at United with Henrikh Mhitaryan, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Co. creating chances behind him.

Everything is set up for Lukaku to be the focal point of his team and if he achieves it United’s fans will surely have a new hero.

Despite being warned by United’s club captain Michael Carrick about the intense pressure he is about to feel, it seems like Lukaku is taking it all in his stride.

That No.9 jersey will set a little heavy on his broad shoulders if Lukaku doesn’t get off to a flying start this season though.