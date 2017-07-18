More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Police arrest Spanish soccer federation president and son

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 18, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

MADRID (AP) Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar was arrested Tuesday along with his son and three more federation executives as part of an anti-corruption probe.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said in a statement that Villar, his son Gorka Villar, and three other soccer officials were detained while raids were carried out at the federation headquarters.

Villar is also a senior vice president of FIFA and senior vice president of UEFA.

Police said the other three men who were arrested were Juan Padron, the federation’s vice president of economic affairs, and the president and the secretary of the regional federation for Tenerife.

Police said the five men were arrested on charges of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents as part of a probe into the finances of the federations. The raids were carried out by the Guardia Civil’s anti-corruption unit as part of an operation called “SOULE.”

Inigo Mendez de Vigo, Spain’s minister of education, culture and sport, told national television moments after the raids that “in Spain the laws are enforced, the laws are the same for all, and nobody, nobody is above the law.”

UEFA said in a statement it is “aware of the reports regarding Mr. Villar Llona. We have no comment to make at this time.”

The 67-year-old Villar has been the head of Spain’s soccer federation since 1988, overseeing its national team’s victories in the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Villar has also been at the heart of FIFA and UEFA politics since the 1990s, and has worked closely with several international soccer leaders who have since been indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

His son, Gorka, worked in recent years for South American body CONMEBOL as legal director then the CEO-like director general for three presidents who were implicated in the American federal investigation. Gorka Villar left CONMERBOL in July 2016.

Angel Maria Villar was a tough midfielder for Athletic Bilbao and Spain before retiring to work as a lawyer and soccer administrator. He was elected to the UEFA executive committee 25 years ago, and FIFA’s ruling committee 19 years ago. He has also been an influential figure in the legal and referees committees of both organizations.

Increasingly seen as a polarizing figure with leadership ambitions, Villar decided against trying to succeed Michel Platini as UEFA president last year.

Before joining CONMEBOL, Gorka Villar was a prominent sports lawyer in Madrid. He helped represent cyclist Alberto Contador in a failed appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against losing the 2010 Tour de France title after a positive doping test.

Wilson reported from Barcelona. AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane set for early return from injury

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge boost before the start of the season.

Sadio Mane could well be ready for the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

[ MORE: Auba a good fit for Chelsea?

Mane, 25, suffered ligament damage to his left knee in early April after colliding with Everton’s Leighton Baines. He then required surgery and did not play against in the 2016-17 season, but his 13 PL goals saw him crowned Liverpool’s player of the season and he also made the PFA Team of the Year.

Speaking on Liverpool’s trip to Hong Kong where they will play two games against Premier League opponents on Wednesday and Saturday, Klopp confirmed that Mane will be back in full training next week and will travel with the squad to Germany for a friendly against Hertha Berlin and the Audi Cup in early August.

“Sadio is on the way back. The plan is he will come with us to Germany. The plan is he trains completely normally with us when we are back in England. We have been waiting long enough for him now! He is around [Melwood] all of the time and is in pretty good shape,” Klopp said. “Unfortunately he was not ready to train, but he looked good, it [the injury] looks good and so now he should be fine when we get back.”

This is a massive boost for Liverpool with Mane’s pace, power and goals a huge reason in them finishing fourth last season and returning to the UEFA Champions League.

It was believed his knee injury could keep him out of the opening month or so of the new season, but the Senegalese flyer appears well ahead of schedule and that sound you can hear is yelps of delight from Liverpool fans across the globe.

Mane was their main man last season and the former Southampton forward gave them something completely different in attack as his blistering pace wrecked havoc and complimented the trickery of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana perfectly.

WATCH: Lukaku leaves RSL bodies strewn across 18 for goal

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT

It’s definitely preseason for Manchester United’s back line, though their attack is in midseason form.

Part of the latter is the competition, but Real Salt Lake is well into the season and made the United back line look poor early in Monday’s match at Rio Tinto.

How bad? We’re not sure Phil Jones and Daley Blind aren’t still backing up to give RSL space to attack, and Luis Silva put the MLS side up 1-0 early.

[ MORE: U.S. the new front-runner? ]

Yes, that Luis Silva, the 28-year-old Mexican with one club goal since 2014.

Henrik Mkhitaryan had United level soon after, which set the stage for Romelu Lukaku‘s first goal in a Manchester United shirt.

Was it impressive? Yep. Lukaku used physical play and a deft touch to take a classic Jozy Altidore in MLS goal to a more explosive level.

That “increased pressure” is looking like no big deal (at least while on preseason tour in the U.S.).

Report: Neymar, Verratti swap on the cards?

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

Rumors don’t get much juicier than this, but there’s some logic in it, too.

If, and it’s a big if, the latest bit of news is true.

Neymar reportedly wants to leave Barcelona, and has targeted Paris Saint-Germain as his next stop.

According to AS, Neymar told his father to reach out to PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi so Les Parisiens can ready a gigantic bid for the Brazilian’s services, reuniting the attacker with ex-Barca peer Dani Alves, one of several Brazilian national teammates in the side (Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Lucas Moura).

[ MORE: U.S. the new front-runner? ]

Now if that’s true, again IF, it sets both clubs into a risky but logical position. Barcelona has been targeting Italian maestro Marco Verratti as a big part of the club’s future but PSG has been unwilling to part with him.

So far.

Now if Al-Khelaifi believes it’d be better served by spending some money and giving increased responsibility to 22-year-old Adrien Rabiot and another option in the heart of their midfield, a sale of Verratti to engineer the arrival of one of the three biggest names in the football world would be intriguing to PSG.

With Monaco losing Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva so far, PSG will like its chances of reclaiming the Ligue 1 crowd with a few big moves. Without a marquee move, however, the French league may be as open at the top as it’s been in some time.

Where will Jack Wilshere play next season? Sampdoria linked

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 17, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger plans on having Jack Wilshere back at the Emirates Stadium this season after a loan campaign at Bournemouth, but it’s not for lack of suitors.

And with one year left on his deal at Arsenal, could the Gunners cash in at the risk of losing the midfielder for free?

[ MORE: USMNT stock up, stock down ]

Sampdoria looks set to test that with a $7.8 million bid that could rise to approximately $10 million if Wilshere thrives for the Genoese club.

A report claimed that Arsenal will only loan Wilshere if he signs a new deal at the Emirates, and that Crystal Palace wants that move.

Wilshere made 27 appearances for Bournemouth, notching two assists. He had some outstanding performances and was probably slightly more effective than he was as an Arsenal man. Better when pushed forward or set back than a box-to-box center mid, Wilshere can help change a team.