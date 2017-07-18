More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Romelu Lukaku promises goals for Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku scored in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake in Utah on Monday and the Belgian striker is promising plenty more where that came from.

Lukaku, 24, will be under severe scrutiny this season after United spent $96.5 million to bring him to Old Trafford from Everton.

No pressure, Rom…

Turns out Lukaku believes he is ready to thrive in the spotlight as he spoke to MUTV after the friendly win against RSL.

“I’m here to score goals and be the focal point of the team,” Lukaku said. “At Manchester United, we play to win and that’s the mentality when I get on the pitch and everything comes with it. From the first day, when we had the meeting with the manager in Los Angeles, you just felt that something special was happening. But it’s down to us now; we need to work hard every day and deliver in the preseason games to be ready for the new season.”

He added that it has taken him hardly any time to settle in and that this is the opportunity he has been waiting his entire career for.

Lukaku is coming off his best goalscoring season in the PL after netting 25 times for the Toffees in the 2016-17 campaign, and he will undoubtedly get more chances to score at United with Henrikh Mhitaryan, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Co. creating chances behind him.

Everything is set up for Lukaku to be the focal point of his team and if he achieves it United’s fans will surely have a new hero.

Despite being warned by United’s club captain Michael Carrick about the intense pressure he is about to feel, it seems like Lukaku is taking it all in his stride.

That No.9 jersey will set a little heavy on his broad shoulders if Lukaku doesn’t get off to a flying start this season though.

Fit-again Daniel Sturridge like a new signing for Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Daniel Sturridge has had a rough last 18 months. We can all agree on that.

After battling back from injuries which saw him miss most of the 2014-15 campaign, he once again went down in 2015-16 and Jurgen Klopp is yet to see the best of Sturridge since he took charge in October 2015.

The German coach was a little critical of Sturridge’s pain threshold when he first took charge and constant reports linking him with a move away from Anfield, coupled with Klopp’s frustrations, did little to quell the suggestions that the England international would be playing elsewhere this season.

However, despite Klopp preferring to play Roberto Firmino in a false nine for most of last season, partly due to Sturridge’s injuries and a lack of form with just seven goals in 27 appearances, it appears Klopp has been impressed with Sturridge so far in preseason.

“It’s the best condition I’ve seen from him since I’m here. I came in October 2015 and Daniel, I think, was probably injured,” Klopp said. “Last preseason was after a tournament and only a short break. But this year he has had a proper break and is in a good physical shape, absolutely. Daniel could be part of the full preseason so far so that’s very important. It’s looking good. Preseason was quite intense, especially in England. He was part of pretty much each session so it’s good.”

Sturridge is 27 years old and is entering his prime. If he can stay injury free we all know what he’s capable of. This appears to be a make or break season for him.

His audacious goals and sumptuous link-up play with Luis Suarez in the 2013-14 season seem an age away, and although Klopp has Sadio Mane, Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Danny Ings and now Mohamed Salah to use in the front four attacking positions, Sturridge is the only top-class clinical finisher among them.

Had he been fit and sharp for most of last season, you wonder how many of those draws Liverpool would’ve turned into wins.

The old adage of “getting a good preseason in” rings true (get ready to hear it in October/November when a player is asked why he’s having such a good season) and perhaps no player in the PL needs an injury-free summer more than Sturridge.

If he does stay fit he will be like a new signing for Liverpool and he’ll be able do lead the line with a plethora of attacking talents behind him.

Man United injury update; Major League Soccer “better than before”

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

Manchester United have dispatched both LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake over the past 48 hours with most of Jose Mourinho’s men getting at least 45 minutes in each game.

Now, United are stepping things up with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona to come in the next 10 days in the U.S.

United’s win against RSL saw them once again use two teams for each half and although players reportedly struggled with playing at altitude at Rio Tinto Stadium and Antonio Valencia sent off controversially late on, Mourinho’s men rallied for the win with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku on target in the comeback 2-1 win. 

Following the game Mourinho gave an injury update on Juan Mata and Matteo Darmian, with the former suffering an ankle injury.

“Mata has a big ankle but hopefully nothing really important. I would say a few days, a week, something like that, in principle,” Mourinho said. “And Matteo Darmian I don’t think is even an important problem.”

The two keys from preseason games is the following: 1) don’t pick up injuries. 2) don’t pick up injuries.

So in that regard this friendly was far from ideal for the Red Devils but Mourinho has been pleased with the way United’s first two preseason games have gone against MLS opponents and has been impressed with not only the quality of play from both LA and RSL, but also the MLS stadiums.

“I think the quality [of the MLS] is better [than before],” Mourinho said. “I like to play in soccer stadiums. I know you have absolutely amazing [American football] stadiums that sometimes you adapt but I like the concept of the soccer stadium, even if it’s smaller. So I like it, I like the fans, I like the enthusiasm around and the quality is improving all the time, I think, so I am happy with that.”

Mourinho added that the team RSL put out for the first 35 minutes gave United a tough test, but Mike Petke was forced to make wholesale changes to his team with an MLS regular season game coming up at Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

There you have it. Mourinho is a fan of MLS, despite the trolling from LA Galaxy’s mascot Cozmo…

Kieran Trippier signs new Tottenham contract

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Kieran Trippier‘s rise at Totteham Hotspur continues.

The former Burnley right back became a regular for Spurs at the end of last season and was rewarded with a call-up to the English national team over the summer (making his debut against France) following his fine form.

That strong finish to last season has now earned Trippier, 26, a new deal at Spurs as he is the latest to pose with Mauricio Pochettino signing a new contract.

The deal runs until 2022 and after Kyle Walker‘s $65 million departure to Manchester City last week, Trippier is now Tottenham’s undisputed first-choice right back.

His pace and power mean he can cut it at the top end of the PL and Europe, while his supreme crossing ability led to plenty of chances for Spurs and ultimately made them feel more comfortable about selling Walker to Man City.

In many ways Trippier is a more complete player than Walker and Spurs picked him up in June 2015 for a reported $5 million.

Or, to put it in other terms, just over 12 Kyle Walker’s.

That’s what you call a bargain

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane set for early return from injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 18, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a huge boost before the start of the season.

Sadio Mane could well be ready for the start of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

Mane, 25, suffered ligament damage to his left knee in early April after colliding with Everton’s Leighton Baines. He then required surgery and did not play against in the 2016-17 season, but his 13 PL goals saw him crowned Liverpool’s player of the season and he also made the PFA Team of the Year.

Speaking on Liverpool’s trip to Hong Kong where they will play two games against Premier League opponents on Wednesday and Saturday, Klopp confirmed that Mane will be back in full training next week and will travel with the squad to Germany for a friendly against Hertha Berlin and the Audi Cup in early August.

“Sadio is on the way back. The plan is he will come with us to Germany. The plan is he trains completely normally with us when we are back in England. We have been waiting long enough for him now! He is around [Melwood] all of the time and is in pretty good shape,” Klopp said. “Unfortunately he was not ready to train, but he looked good, it [the injury] looks good and so now he should be fine when we get back.”

This is a massive boost for Liverpool with Mane’s pace, power and goals a huge reason in them finishing fourth last season and returning to the UEFA Champions League.

It was believed his knee injury could keep him out of the opening month or so of the new season, but the Senegalese flyer appears well ahead of schedule and that sound you can hear is yelps of delight from Liverpool fans across the globe.

Mane was their main man last season and the former Southampton forward gave them something completely different in attack as his blistering pace wrecked havoc and complimented the trickery of Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana perfectly.