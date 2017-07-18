Romelu Lukaku promises goals for Man United

Romelu Lukaku scored in Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake in Utah on Monday and the Belgian striker is promising plenty more where that came from.

Lukaku, 24, will be under severe scrutiny this season after United spent $96.5 million to bring him to Old Trafford from Everton.

No pressure, Rom…

Turns out Lukaku believes he is ready to thrive in the spotlight as he spoke to MUTV after the friendly win against RSL.

“I’m here to score goals and be the focal point of the team,” Lukaku said. “At Manchester United, we play to win and that’s the mentality when I get on the pitch and everything comes with it. From the first day, when we had the meeting with the manager in Los Angeles, you just felt that something special was happening. But it’s down to us now; we need to work hard every day and deliver in the preseason games to be ready for the new season.”

He added that it has taken him hardly any time to settle in and that this is the opportunity he has been waiting his entire career for.

Lukaku is coming off his best goalscoring season in the PL after netting 25 times for the Toffees in the 2016-17 campaign, and he will undoubtedly get more chances to score at United with Henrikh Mhitaryan, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Co. creating chances behind him.

Everything is set up for Lukaku to be the focal point of his team and if he achieves it United’s fans will surely have a new hero.

Despite being warned by United’s club captain Michael Carrick about the intense pressure he is about to feel, it seems like Lukaku is taking it all in his stride.

That No.9 jersey will set a little heavy on his broad shoulders if Lukaku doesn’t get off to a flying start this season though.

