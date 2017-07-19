Arsenal beat Bayern Munich on PKs in Shanghai

Arsenal equalized late on to draw 1-1 against Bayern Munich and then beat the German champions on penalty kicks in an International Champions Cup preseason friendly in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead from the penalty spot but Alex Iwobi headed home in the final minute of stoppage time to take the game to PKs where Emilio Martinez saved two spot kicks with Arsenal winning 3-2.

Arsene Wenger‘s men have a 100 percent record in preseason, winning their two games in Australia against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, but all eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez when the Gunners return from the Far East.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was adjudged to have nudged over Juan Bernat after nine minutes and Lewandowski put Bayern ahead, with Alexandre Lacazette starting his second game in a row (he was denied in the first half after racing clear) with support from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil in attack.

Mohamed Elneny started at center back with Per Mertesacker withdrawing from the game due to illness just before kick off, as Wenger started with three at the back but then switched to a flat back four in the second half.

Petr Cech denied James Rodriguez in each half, while Bayern out-shot Arsenal 20-6 with the German giants also having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside in the first half. Arsenal hung in there with both teams making plenty of substitutions and Iwobi nodded home Aaron Ramsey‘s cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time to set up a penalty shootout.

The Gunners will now head to Beijing for one more friendly game, as they face reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday before returning to London to host the Emirates Cup at their home stadium with Benfica, RB Leipzig and Sevilla their opponents on July 29-30.

