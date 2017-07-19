Breaking down Morata: Did Chelsea add the PL’s top striker?

Alvaro Morata is the latest big name center forward to find a new home in the Premier League, but is he the best?
First and foremost, for those who don’t pay a ton of attention to La Liga or Serie A, Morata is a 6-foot-2 striker from Spain. He’s 24 years old, and scored 15 times in 26 league appearances for Real Madrid last season. Only 14 of those matches were starts, and he added 12 more goals in other matches to give him 27 goals in 52 apps.
Don’t let the clean sheet fool you: The defense was a mess again, the finishing was off, and any other remaining team in the tournament would’ve dismissed the U.S. at the quarterfinals given the same chances.
Agree or disagree, read on…
Back line blues
Tim Howard bailed out Eric Lichaj for a miserable early giveaway, but the play was far from an aberration for the Yanks’ defense.
Lichaj, solid in his first match of the tournament, struggled with giveaways in this one. Center backs Omar Gonzalez and Matt Hedges were caught out of position and sometimes out of the camera, with the former’s missed clearance of a cross nearly allowing El Salvador back into the game in the 63rd minute.
With this roster and Costa Rica on the other side Saturday, Hedges probably needs to slide back onto the bench and Gonzalez needs to be paired with his World Cup mate Matt Besler. We’d still like to see more from Matt Miazga, but unsure a semifinal against the team that got your last coach fired is the spot for a relative rookie.
Now what does Arena do with the fullbacks? Neither Lichaj nor Morrow shone in defense, but Graham Zusi has been very poor and Jorge Villafana is yet to put forth a complete performance in this tournament. Looking back to the Martinique charade, defense is slated to send the Yanks away from the Gold Cup without a title and probably without a Final. Find a fix, Bruce.
The roster changes were needed
While it wasn’t Clint Dempsey’s best night, he provided a key assist and made sure that each of the five roster changes — third string goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez is six — showed why Arena made the changes after the group stage (though who he sent home, *cough* Kelyn Rowe *cough*, remains up for debate).
Michael Bradley is simply the best option in the center of the park right now, and showed that the captain is still the man even if Dax McCarty is a fine backup. Darlington Nagbe was clean on the ball as usual, Tim Howard made an early calming stop of a horrible Lichaj giveaway, and Jozy Altidore showed that he remains the player to game plan for if you’re a CONCACAF team. While only Howard and Bradley will really love their games, all five will be necessary to a Gold Cup Final run.
Adjustments haven’t been great
Maybe Arena doesn’t have the options he needs to show “master tactician” status, and his work is far from the biggest team problem, but the second half was a problem.
One substitution in particular was questionable: Arena took off Paul Arriola and replaced him with forward Jordan Morris. Now perhaps this was somehow due to Arriola’s sneaky groin kick earlier in the match, and that’s about the only way I can handle the sub (Full disclosure: I’ve enjoyed watching Arriola, so if you think he’s been poor then call this post “Two things” and move on).
The move disrupted Nagbe’s great night and the Yanks never really rebounded to threaten a third goal. In fact, they probably should’ve seen their lead knocked down to one at least once. The Kellyn Acosta for Gyasi Zardes sub was welcome, for sure, so it’s not like Arena was a disaster. And the side hasn’t looked aimless as it did under Jurgen Klinsmann, so this isn’t a witch hunt. But the Americans need better.
The United States men’s national team is onto the Gold Cup semifinals again, but defensively put in a performance that would’ve gotten them eliminated against pretty much any other team remaining in the tournament.
Did anyone shine? Yeah, the “new” boys were good. But confidence isn’t high heading into Texas for a semifinal date with Costa Rica on Saturday.
Starting XI
Tim Howard — 7 — Didn’t have to do much, but made a key save early to help avoid a disastrous start.
Justin Morrow — 6 — Good going forward and with the ball, but lost his marks a few times. Still, one of two defenders who won’t totally hate their defending.
Omar Gonzalez — 5 — Scored again, which is really good. Also drifted out of position on several occasions, struggled with his marks, and butchered a headed clearance that should’ve seen El Salvador pull within one.
Matt Hedges — 5 — Not a starring role, but improved from a poor performance in his last outing. Relative to his defensive peers, he was fine.
Eric Lichaj — 5 — Like Gonzalez, he scored. And this one was a very nice goal, but the Nottingham Forest star committed a horrible giveaway early and made a big mistake in the second half as well. Poor.
Michael Bradley — 8 — Much maligned in U.S. circles, had a standout night in the middle of the park that showed why he’s ahead of decent Dax McCarty in the pecking order. Good service on all but one set piece, and an assist to boot.
Darlington Nagbe (Off 87′) — 6 — More than decent work, and trademark clever footwork. Didn’t have that one singular moment of danger to earn a higher mark. Shouldn’t have been taken off unless Bruce Arena plans to use him heavily again on Saturday.
Paul Arriola (Off 66′) — 6 — Industrious evening getting himself into position to make key passes, but accuracy was missing. Also kicked an El Salvadoran player between the legs, which is not good.
Gyasi Zardes (Off 71′) — 6 — If you wanted to give him high marks for some electrifying moves you’d be justified, but still something missing from his final passing.
Clint Dempsey — 7 — Far from perfect, and didn’t match Landon Donovan on the all-time goals mark, but his moment of brilliance to set up Lichaj’s goal was vintage ‘Deuce’.
Jozy Altidore — 6 — A physical menace who deserves credit for not reacting violently to being bitten, he still didn’t create that moment
Altidore flicked Arriola toward the 18 for a chance that was deflected out for a corner.
A break in the other direction saw Eric Lichaj make a massive mistake that forced Tim Howard to stop Rodolfo Zelaya with a desperate sliding paw.
Soon after, Dempsey was denied his chance at equaling the USMNT record for goals when Derby Carrillo lunged to block a doorstep chance.
Matt Hedges was spun and conceded a free kick just outside the 18, and El Salvador came close to going ahead on the ensuing opportunity.
Altidore was saved by Carrillo, and Dempsey played Gyasi Zardes through for a goal that was wrongly called offside in the 17th minute.
The Yanks grew frustrated by the packed-in, ready-to-foul Cuscatlecos, and yellow cards were produced for several players including American veterans Jozy Altidore and Darlington Nagbe.
When it seemed El Salvador would get to the break level, Gonzalez flicked a splendid Michael Bradley free kick — from one of the captain’s favorite angles — for his second big goal of the tournament and a 1-0 lead.
Altidore had another chance stopped well by Carrillo in stoppage time, but the goalkeeper couldn’t get it to the garage at 1-0. A remarkable turn from Dempsey slid Lichaj into the box, and the Nottingham Forest was well away from his flank when he buried his chance.
El Salvador worked into a pair of open shots in the early second half, with the first blazed over the bar and the second low and wide of the near post.
One of those was given away by Lichaj, who was in trouble along with Justin Morrow as El Salvador’s counters became increasingly dangerous.
El Salvador’s Henry Romero bit Altidore and then twisted his chest on a corner kick around the hour mark, unseen by the referee but picked up by replay.
Center backs Gonzalez and Matt Hedges were caught out of position and sometimes out of the camera, with the former’s missed clearance of a cross nearly allowing El Salvador back into the game in the 63rd minute. Those chances didn’t stop as the match wore on, but the Yanks escaped with a clean sheet.
A very scrappy match between the United States men’s national team and El Salvador crossed the line into dirty on multiple occasions Wednesday, including “Suarez” territory.
El Salvador’s Henry Romero bit USMNT striker Altidore and then attempted a junior high “nipple twist” on the forward during a corner kick around the hour mark, unseen by the referee but picked up by replay.
There’s certainly no excuse for the move, which has cost Luis Suarez multiple suspensions in his career. Suarez was given a seven-match ban the first time he bit an opponent, PSV’s Otman Bakkal, while with Ajax.
Elbows were sharp and so were the boots, as U.S. midfielder Paul Arriola appeared to cleverly disguise a kick between the legs of an El Salvadoran player in the first half.