Getty Images

Chelsea agree to deal with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Chelsea have gone all out and they’ve got their man.

The reigning Premier League champions have confirmed they’ve agreed to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, with reports stating the fee agreed is $97 million.

This deal is the biggest in club history, and the Blues released the following statement on Wednesday.

Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge. The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical.

Morata, 24, is a Spanish international forward, and helped Real to lift a second successive Champions League last season.

It is believed Morata will arrive in London on Thursday to have a medical and discuss personal terms, with the Spaniard currently on Real Madrid’s preseason tour of the U.S.

For most of the summer it seemed like Morata would end up at Manchester United but the Red Devils plumped for Romelu Lukaku, pipping Chelsea to his signature in a $96.5 million deal. Now the Spanish international striker (who has nine goals in 20 international appearances) is heading to west London.

Morata will link up with his former manager at Juventus, Antonio Conte, as the clinical forward will become Chelsea’s main striker with Diego Costa now expected to leave Stamford Bridge for Atletico Madrid as his feud with Conte has reached the end game.

Back to Morata, this is a massive moment for Conte and Chelsea in taking the next step in their progression to challenge on the European stage. The Italian coach signed a new and improved two-year deal on Tuesday and this signing must have been a big part in him agreeing to stay on and try to improve on his title-winning campaign in his debut season in England last year.

Last season Morata spent plenty of time behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, but still scored 20 goals as he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu following two fruitful years at Juventus.

Conte had taken Morata to Turin in 2014 and the predatory forward excelled in Serie A, scoring 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions. Overall he has netted 25 goals in 63 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid over the years with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

With Conte telling Chelsea’s leading goalscorer from last season, Costa, that he was no longer needed, the Blues badly needed someone to replace his goals and now they have their man after an exhaustive search which also saw them linked with Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andrea Belotti.

Both Costa and Nemanja Matic are likely to leave Chelsea this summer, but all of a sudden the reigning champs are looking strong with a new spine following the addition of Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield, Antonio Rudiger in defense and Morata’s impending arrival up top.

Chelsea’s fans will be licking their chops at the prospect of Morata swiveling to head or volley home a cross from Pedro, Eden Hazard and/or Willian this season and beyond.

He has proven himself at two of Europe’s biggest clubs and now Morata is ready to lead Chelsea’s charge.

UEFA Champions League: Celtic, Legia Warsaw advance

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

We’re one round of matches away from finding out who will face Liverpool, Sevilla, Napoli, Hoffenheim, and Sporting CP in the playoff round of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

The second qualifying round finished Wednesday, with Celtic among the sides advancing to the third round.

The unbeaten Scottish champions battered Linfield 4-0 to win 6-0 on aggregate, with Scott Sinclair scoring twice in the second leg.

[ MORE: Where does Morata rank in PL? ]

Joining Celtic in the second qualifying round is Legia Warsaw, who cruised 9-0 on aggregate over Finland’s IFK Mariehamm.

Familiar UCL names BATE Borisov, Copenhagen, and APOEL Nicosia also won, while Sweden’s Malmo was bounced by Macedonian side Vardar.

Third qualifying round
Nice vs. Ajax
Club Brugge vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Viktoria Plzen
Slavia Parague vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Legia Warsaw
Maribor vs. FH
Copenhagen vs. Vardar
Celtic vs. Rosenborg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Vittorul Costanta vs. APOEL Nicosia
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rijeka
Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Partizan Belgrade vs. Olympiacos

Breaking down Morata: Did Chelsea add the PL’s top striker?

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata is the latest big name center forward to find a new home in the Premier League, but is he the best?

First and foremost, for those who don’t pay a ton of attention to La Liga or Serie A, Morata is a 6-foot-2 striker from Spain. He’s 24 years old, and scored 15 times in 26 league appearances for Real Madrid last season. Only 14 of those matches were starts, and he added 12 more goals in other matches to give him 27 goals in 52 apps.

[ REPORT: Liverpool agree Robertson fee ]

That’s pretty efficient, and when measured over 90 minutes, puts him in fairly significant company inside of La Liga when it comes to pure attacking score on advanced stats site Squawka.

@Squawka

That figure is percentage points behind new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, though both players are coming from less stingy leagues than the one they enter this summer.

Morata ranks 10th in Europe’s Top Five leagues, behind only Lacazette, Lionel Messi, Dries Mertens, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, Arjen Robben, and Sergio Aguero.

Given Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s current departure from the league, assuming Diego Costa‘s exit, and after catching up on Lacazette’s resume, where does Morata fit on the list of the league’s top hit men?

Report: Liverpool agree fee for Hull’s left-sided back, mid Robertson

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

Liverpool is set to beef up its back line with Premier League experience.

Hull City’s Andrew Robertson is expected to join Liverpool following a medical on Thursday, a move which will cost the Reds between $10 million and $13 million depending on incentives.

Forty-eight of his 55 PL appearances have come at left back.

[ MORE: Morata to Chelsea ]

Robertson, 23, played more minutes than any Hull player aside from midfielder Sam Clucas as the Tigers were relegated to the Premier League.

Robertson has 15 caps and a goal for Scotland. He’ll provide a better option on the left than Alberto Moreno and should quickly plug into Jurgen Klopp‘s XI.

African soccer considers major shakeup for Cup of Nations

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 19, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

RABAT, Morocco (AP) African soccer’s biggest tournament could be moved from the start of the year to the European summer months of June and July, with the number of teams being increased from 16 to 24.

The proposals for the future of the African Cup of Nations were made at a two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, hosted by the Confederation of African Football. The changes appear to have widespread support.

New CAF president Ahmad, who was elected in March to replace long-standing leader Issa Hayatou, promised a review of the Cup of Nations in his election campaign.

The move from January-February to June-July would be especially important for CAF’s flagship tournament – its major money earner – which has been troubled for years by the fact that it clashes with a crucial time for European leagues.

That’s led to club vs. country dilemmas for many of Africa’s Europe-based players, underlined at this year’s Cup of Nations in Gabon when seven of Cameroon’s top players decided to miss the three-week tournament to remain with their clubs.

The increase from 16 to 24 teams would follow the lead of the European Championship, which increased from 16 to 24 teams in 2016, and the World Cup, which will go to 48 teams from 2026. The reasoning behind the expansion for the African Cup is simple: More teams mean more games, and more television and marketing revenue for CAF.

The proposals, made at the meeting of leading soccer figures from across Africa, would need to be formally approved by CAF’s executive committee. The executive committee is expected to meet before CAF’s special general assembly is held in Rabat on Friday.