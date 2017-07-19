FOLLOW LIVE: Arena shakes up XI for Gold Cup quarterfinal

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The squad rotation continues for Bruce Arena, who’s putting five of his six roster changes into the starting lineup against El Salvador in Wednesday’s Gold Cup semifinal in Philadelphia.

The winner faces Costa Rica, which beat Panama via an Anibal Godoy own goal earlier Wednesday.

Tim Howard starts between the sticks, with Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), and Justin Morrow (Toronto FC) in the back four.

Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes, and Paul Arriola start in the midfield, with Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore up top.

Dempsey sits one goal shy of Landon Donovan for the all-time lead in USMNT goals.

The roster changes mean some of the U.S. mainstays will be in different jerseys, with Howard donning 24, Nagbe 25, Bradley 26, Altidore 27, and Dempsey 28.

