FOLLOW LIVE — MLS returns with seven midweek matches

Fourteen MLS sides return from Gold Cup break on Wednesday, headlined by a rumble in the Bronx.

New York City FC looks to close its five-point gap behind Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium, and hopes that the league’s massive home field advantage coupled with the absences of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore help do the trick.

Also on the docket is newly-improved Minnesota United, though the Loons won’t have additions Sam Nicholson and Michael Boxall. That’s nothing compared to visiting Houston, who is missing Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Erick Torres.

Seattle and Portland also face significant Gold Cup absences, but will be at home to tangle with DC United and Real Salt Lake, respectively.

Full schedule

New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET

New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs. DC United — 10:30 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET

