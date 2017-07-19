FOLLOW LIVE — MLS returns with seven midweek matches

New York City FC looks to close its five-point gap behind Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium, and hopes that the league’s massive home field advantage coupled with the absences of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore help do the trick.
Also on the docket is newly-improved Minnesota United, though the Loons won’t have additions Sam Nicholson and Michael Boxall. That’s nothing compared to visiting Houston, who is missing Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Erick Torres.
Seattle and Portland also face significant Gold Cup absences, but will be at home to tangle with DC United and Real Salt Lake, respectively.
Full schedule New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. DC United — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET
No, he doesn’t only represent United men — he has several AC Milan charges as well as PSG’s Blaise Matuidi and Nice striker Mario Balotelli — but the move will only serve to get Old Trafford tongues wagging at the idea of the stalwart Italian center midfielder giving more freedom to Pogba.
Verratti, 24, remains contracted to PSG through 2020-21, and Barcelona has acknowledged interest in the midfielder. He’s also been linked with a part swap for Neymar.
The U.S. has never lost to El Salvador, and now boasts knockout round call-ups of Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Darlington Nagbe, Clint Dempsey, and Jesse Gonzalez. Dempsey enters the game one goal behind Landon Donovan for the most markers in USMNT history.
As for the first game, Los Canaleros won a home friendly against Costa Rica in January but have not won a meaningful match against Los Ticos this century.
Joining Celtic in the second qualifying round is Legia Warsaw, who cruised 9-0 on aggregate over Finland’s IFK Mariehamm.
Familiar UCL names BATE Borisov, Copenhagen, and APOEL Nicosia also won, while Sweden’s Malmo was bounced by Macedonian side Vardar.
Third qualifying round Nice vs. Ajax
Club Brugge vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Viktoria Plzen
Slavia Parague vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Legia Warsaw
Maribor vs. FH
Copenhagen vs. Vardar
Celtic vs. Rosenborg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Vittorul Costanta vs. APOEL Nicosia
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rijeka
Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Partizan Belgrade vs. Olympiacos
Alvaro Morata is the latest big name center forward to find a new home in the Premier League, but is he the best?
First and foremost, for those who don’t pay a ton of attention to La Liga or Serie A, Morata is a 6-foot-2 striker from Spain. He’s 24 years old, and scored 15 times in 26 league appearances for Real Madrid last season. Only 14 of those matches were starts, and he added 12 more goals in other matches to give him 27 goals in 52 apps.