Guardiola admits Man City interest in Danilo, Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for “three or four” young players to buttress his squad’s pursuit of Premier League and UEFA Champions League crowns.

The second-year boss admitted that Real Madrid fullback Danilo and Monaco fullback Benjamin Mendy have his attention, but that he’s not at liberty to discuss other teams’ players.

While Danilo, 26, only made 17 starts in La Liga, sitting behind Dani Carvajal in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order, he was Real’s fourth-rated player according to advanced stats site WhoScored. Mendy, 23, is one of Monaco’s most exciting players and defensively sound.

Guardiola said all of his targets would be long-term contributors. From the BBC:

“They are young players, with the next three, four, five years in mind. We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.” … “Mendy is the same case as Danilo, we have targets and we see what happens. He’s a Monaco player so I’m quiet in my comments.”

Both players fit Guardiola’s system, and Mendy especially seems a good fit for the Premier League.

