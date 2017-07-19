More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Leicester beat West Brom on PKs in PL Asia Trophy opener

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT

Leicester City prevailed 7-6 on penalty kicks against West Bromwich Albion in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Foxes and Baggies opened up the Premier League Asia Trophy with Jay Rodriguez and Riyad Mahrez both scoring stunners in the first half of the semifinal.

A winner could not be found in normal time so it went to penalty kicks and the new “ABBA” system was trialed for the first time in a game involving Premier League teams.

Leicester prevailed and will now face one of Liverpool or Crystal Palace in the final on Saturday, while West Brom will take on the loser of that game in a third-place match, also on Saturday.

The Baggies got off to a flying start as Rodriguez, who earlier had a good chance from Matty Phillips’ cross, got a yard of space and smashed home a shot from 25-yards out. A fine strike for West Brom’s new striker who joined from Southampton earlier this summer. 1-0 to the Baggies.

Leicester improved after going behind and Mahrez looked lively throughout the first half. It was the Algerian international who leveled things up for the Foxes as he pounced on a loose pass, ran towards goal and finished clinically into the far corner. 1-1.

The game was an even encounter for the rest of the match with plenty of substitutes made and one of those, Christian Fuchs, delivering some dangerous ball from the left.

James McClean saw a smart turn and shot fly just wide as West Brom pushed to go ahead, while at the other Jamie Vardy flashed an effort wide after racing clear from a long ball over the top.

As the second half wore on chances were few and far between and the game went to penalty kicks.

The new system was trialed and the first 12 penalty kicks were scored but then Sam Field had his PK stopped by Ben Hamer, then Marc Albrighton stepped up to send Leicester into Saturday’s final in Hong Kong.

Jose Mourinho hopes for 15 more years at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho hears your talk of the ‘three season syndrome’ surrounding him and laughs.

He wants 15.

After his debut season at Manchester United yielded two major trophies and qualification to the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho is ready for plenty more as his team continue their preseason preparations in Los Angeles.

Speaking to ESPN in LA, Mourinho revealed that he plans to try and emulate Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

“I am ready for this. I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?” Mourinho said. “I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say – that we have to win – but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.

“This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex (Ferguson). People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability. After David [Moyes] and Mr. [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants. I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that’s what I try every day that I work.”

We all know Mourinho’s history when it comes to how long he spends at a club.

Less than three seasons at FC Porto. Just over three seasons at Chelsea. Two seasons at Inter Milan. Four seasons at Real Madrid. Another two and a half seasons at Chelsea.

The man likes to move and there are many reasons for that, both involving himself and others, but it now seems like Mourinho is ready for the next step in his career.

Comments like this suggest he is not only happy at Man United but he believes he can succeed. Given the money he has already been given to spend over the past 12 months, you can understand why he would want to stay at United. That said, his statements about pressure on managers has left a little buffer for him, as Jose always seems to give himself a little reason for perhaps not winning as many trophies as he wants to.

So, United fans, another 15 more years of Jose sound good to you?

West Ham agrees record fee for striker linked to Inter Milan

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Keita Balde Diao’s breakout season for Lazio has earned him the interest of many a club. Five-minute hat tricks will do that.

West Ham United, however, may have surged to the front of the queue.

The player has to want to head to London, of course, but multiple reports say Lazio has accepted a club record fee of nearly $37 million for the 22-year-old Senegalese striker.

Born in Spain and part of Barcelona’s academy for seven seasons, Keita headed to Rome in 2011, busting into Lazio’s first team in 2013.

He’s scored 31 goals in 135 appearances despite his young age, and 16 of those came last season in Serie A. Only seven players scored more, and six played at least 1000 more minutes than Keita.

Keita also has three goals in 13 caps for Senegal.

Goal in Italy says it’s up to Keita whether he heads to West Ham, with Inter Milan and Chelsea among the clubs also linked with the player.

West Ham reportedly nabbed Marko Arnautovic as well on Tuesday, with Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta previously announced as new Irons. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is also rumored to head to London, but Keita would almost certainly hamper than idea.

After donning Darth Vader outfit, Gonzalez becomes force

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Associated PressJul 18, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Omar Gonzalez had just left the LA Galaxy to join Mexico’s Pachuca when his new club’s chairman had a request: Would the 6-foot-5 defender walk into his introductory news conference dressed as Darth Vader?

Of course, he obliged. Ever since, he has become a defensive force.

“I had signed a contract 15 minutes prior to that, so I was like, `Yeah, sure.’ It was a bit small,” Gonzalez recalled of the costume Tuesday. “I don’t know if they met any other Mexican my size.”

Now 28 years old, Gonzalez is among the U.S. players trying to impress returning coach Bruce Arena in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Americans play El Salvador on Wednesday night in a quarterfinal match.

He made his national team debut in August 2010 during an exhibition against Brazil, which gave a teenage forward named Neymar his first international appearance that night in New Jersey.

Gonzalez went on to become among Major League Soccer’s highest-paid players, but his career stalled: first a torn knee ligament during his initial training session following a January 2012 loan to the German club Nuremberg, then a knee injury that kept him from starting the first two games of the 2014 World Cup.

But worst of all was malaise during his final seasons with the Galaxy.

“I was just doing enough to get by and things were OK,” he said.

Gonzalez decided to change his attitude and alter his rest regimen. He signed with Pachuca in December 2015, helped that team win last year’s Clausura title – and now he is flourishing on a team that will be in this year’s Club World Cup.

“Everyone said this is the next so-and-so. And that’s all well and good, but until you get out there and prove it,” U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard explained.

“He’s matured. When you have ability and other people think you have ability, it’s great. When you actually realize your own ability and potential, I think the game slows down for you a little bit and you get very comfortable with your own movements and your own communication.”

Born in Dallas to Mexican-American parents, Gonzalez could have played for either country. An All-American at Maryland, he was the third pick overall in the 2009 MLS draft and then that season was voted MLS Rookie of the Year with the Galaxy, all while being coached by Arena.

During the defender’s time in LA., Gonzalez met Erica, the woman he would marry, at the 30th birthday party of Kenny Arena, now as assistant coach for his dad.

Gonzalez lived in Manhattan Beach but decided to shake up his life with the move to Pachuca, a city of about 265,000, where he now lives with Erica and their two daughters, 2+-year-old Isla and 1-year-old Colette.

“It’s just a totally different lifestyle,” he said. “In LA, you’re done with training and you sit around and you think, what should I do today? There’s always something, to do, and Pachuca there’s not really much to do.”

The family makes the hour-long drive to Costco outside Mexico City to fill the SUV with groceries and supplies. He is careful to check the calendar to avoid shopping on the middle and final days of each month.

“You don’t go to the mall when it’s pay day. When people get paid, it’s packed,” he said.

He is convinced he would not have revived his career had he not decided to leave Los Angeles.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and also made me a better person, living in a different culture, living in a different country, living in an environment you’re not used to,” Gonzalez said.

“I spent my whole career in LA before I made this move, under the same coach, and so things were very comfortable for me, I would say. And what Mexico did was put me in an uncomfortable position, and I went to a place where I was unsure of myself playing every single game, and Mexico I believe is still ahead of MLS in terms of the quality and the players’ technical ability.”

Back with the national team, Gonzalez is competing for what likely will be four center back spots on the U.S. World Cup roster, assuming the Americans qualify.

John Brooks and Geoff Cameron top the depth chart at the moment, with Gonzalez, Matt Besler, Matt Miazga and Matt Hedges the four splitting time at the Gold Cup. Gonzalez put the U.S. ahead in last week’s 2-0 win over Martinique with his second goal in 42 international appearances.

“Moving to Pachuca has allowed him to focus a little bit more on his craft. I don’t think he has the distractions he might have had in Los Angeles,” Arena said,

Gonzalez’s teammates have noticed his strides.

“Your way of dealing with quick, skillful attacking players is put to the test every week,” captain Michael Bradley said. “It’s a guy who continues to show that he has to play a role for us moving forward.”

NUMBERS GAME

Additions to Gold Cup rosters for the knockout rounds must wear numbers 24-29, resulting in some unusual assignments. Forward Clint Dempsey is 28, a combination of his club No. 2 and his national team No. 8. Bradley is 26, because 6 minus 2 equals his usual number 4. Instead of No. 1, Howard is wearing No. 24, his old digits at Everton. Forward Jozy Altidore is 27 instead of 17.

Sporting KC, Minnesota United toss All Star barbs

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Sporting KC feels rightly aggrieved that the MLS All Star Game can lead to rosters based on popularity more than the season’s form.

Tim Melia has been simply fantastic for SKC, but won’t see time against Real Madrid thanks to Colorado Rapids backstop Tim Howard and Seattle Sounders mainstay Stefan Frei.

No one’s debating whether Howard and Frei are quality keepers, but Melia’s season has been pretty, pretty good.

[ MORE: MLS All Star Game roster ]

That said, expansion side Minnesota United pointed out that perhaps SKC should be pleased with having two representatives, Dom Dwyer and Graham Zusi, on the roster.

