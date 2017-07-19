More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Liverpool beat Palace with Solanke, Origi on target (Video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Hong Kong on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s men reaching the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy, much to the delight of many of the local fans.

Goals in the second half from Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi did the damage as the Reds were the more dangerous team throughout against Frank De Boer‘s new-look Palace side.

Liverpool will now face Leicester, who beat West Brom on penalty kicks earlier on Wednesday, in the final of the tournament on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET), while Palace will play West Brom (6 a.m. ET) in the third-place match.

Klopp’s side went close in the first half  through Mohamed Salah, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge, while Simon Mignolet denied Keshi Anderson as Crystal Palace looked dangerous on the break.

After a host of changes at half time Liverpool pushed hard for the opener and it arrived via substitute Solanke, his first goal for his new club.

Divock Origi’s clever flick found the Englishman and the former Chelsea forward struck a superb low effort into the far corner to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Marko Grujic smashed an effort wide after also being booked for a nasty challenge on the impressive Wilfried Zaha, as Liverpool eased to victory in the humid conditions with Origi finishing off from close range after Philippe Coutinho‘s effort from James Milner‘s cross was blocked.

2-0 to the Reds, much to the delight of the majority of the crowd in Hong Kong.

Tottenham Hotspur announce squad for US tour

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Mauricio Pochettino is bringing all of Tottenham’s big names to the USA.

Spurs flew to the U.S. on Wednesday ahead of their three-game Stateside tour as their preseason preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign is cranked up a few notches.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris are all included, while Heung-Min Son, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko will remain at home as they recover from injury.

USMNT youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers will also make the trip and will look to get plenty of minutes in the three games.

Spurs kick off their tour with a game against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando on July 22, then head to Red Bull Arena to play AS Roma on July 26 and face Premier League rivals Manchester City a Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 29.

Below is the squad in full as Pochettino will aim to give plenty of youngsters a chance to impress.

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich on PKs in Shanghai

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Arsenal equalized late on to draw 1-1 against Bayern Munich and then beat the German champions on penalty kicks in an International Champions Cup preseason friendly in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead from the penalty spot but Alex Iwobi headed home in the final minute of stoppage time to take the game to PKs where Emilio Martinez saved two spot kicks with Arsenal winning 3-2.

Arsene Wenger‘s men have a 100 percent record in preseason, winning their two games in Australia against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, but all eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez when the Gunners return from the Far East.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was adjudged to have nudged over Juan Bernat after nine minutes and Lewandowski put Bayern ahead, with Alexandre Lacazette starting his second game in a row (he was denied in the first half after racing clear) with support from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil in attack.

Mohamed Elneny started at center back with Per Mertesacker withdrawing from the game due to illness just before kick off, as Wenger started with three at the back but then switched to a flat back four in the second half.

Petr Cech denied James Rodriguez in each half, while Bayern out-shot Arsenal 20-6 with the German giants also having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside in the first half. Arsenal hung in there with both teams making plenty of substitutions and Iwobi nodded home Aaron Ramsey‘s cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time to set up a penalty shootout.

The Gunners will now head to Beijing for one more friendly game, as they face reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday before returning to London to host the Emirates Cup at their home stadium with Benfica, RB Leipzig and Sevilla their opponents on July 29-30.

Report: Mexico’s Javier Hernandez close to joining West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is closing in on a return to the Premier League.

Multiple outlets say West Ham are “confident” of signing Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer who reportedly has a $18 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

Hernandez, 29, played for Manchester United for five years and won the Premier League title twice during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 59 goals in 157 appearances in all competitions as he earned a reputation as a super sub.

The El Tri star has scored 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games for Leverkusen since arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and although the German side made the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season, their league form tailed off and a new manager, Heiko Herrlich, has arrived at the BayArena.

Hernandez is said to be keen on a move to West Ham and his arrival would be the latest big move for the Hammers who have signed free agent Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City and a $31.2 million deal for Stoke City’s Marko Arnautovic is said to be close to completion.

Last season was a tough one for Bilic and his team as they relocated to the London Stadium and eventually finished in 11th place in the PL table, and the Hammers are certainly trying to add experience and quality in the summer transfer window.

Zabaleta will add experience at right back but isn’t a game-changer, while Hart has plenty of work to do to regain his best form and Arnautovic’s lacks consistency.

Hernandez should score goals wherever he goes with his innate ability to find pockets of space in the box invaluable. With deliveries from Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and West Ham’s attack-minded full backs, Hernandez shouldn’t be short for chances as the Hammers often spurned glorious opportunities in front of goal last season.

RB Leipzig turn down Liverpool’s $86 million Keita bid

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

RB Leipzig is holding firm over Naby Keita as Liverpool push hard to try and sign the Guinea midfielder.

Keita, 22, has been chased all summer long by Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool have been knocked back on several occasions when bidding for Keita.

Owner Dietrich Mateschitz revealed to German outlet Bild that Leipzig have turned down a huge offer for Keita, believed to be from Liverpool.

“We do not sell players who are still under contract just to make a lot of money,” Mateschitz said. “Recently we got a 75 million euro offer for Naby Keita. No way! He still has a contract and he will fulfill it. To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust for our fans, but also a wrong sign for our other players, such as Timo Werner, who is also in demand.”

This is another blow for Liverpool in the transfer market this summer as Klopp has pursued both Keita and Virgil Van Dijk without success.

Yes, the Reds are aiming high and are willing to spend big for two of the brightest talents when it comes to center backs and center midfielders in Europe, but at one point or another surely Klopp and his staff have to move on.

The German coach has already indicated he is willing to be patient to land his top targets but with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell Van Dijk, especially after Liverpool apologized for their earlier pursuit of the player, and Leipzig taking a similar stance over Keita, how long can they really wait?

Winning their UEFA Champions League playoff games to reach the group stage may see the Reds take one last shot at both Van Dijk and Keita with huge offers, but then value for money comes into the equation and it’s very unlikely Liverpool are getting that with both players set to cost a combined total of over $170 million.

Keita would improve their midfield but with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can around, do the Reds need another box-to-box player? They certainly need a new center back and with Hull’s Andrew Robertson said to be closing in on a move to Liverpool, James Milner will have competition at left back. Klopp is addressing his main needs this offseason, but with only Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah arriving so far, there are gaping holes in Liverpool’s defense.