Liverpool beat Palace with Solanke, Origi on target (Video)

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Hong Kong on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s men reaching the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy, much to the delight of many of the local fans.

Goals in the second half from Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi did the damage as the Reds were the more dangerous team throughout against Frank De Boer‘s new-look Palace side.

Liverpool will now face Leicester, who beat West Brom on penalty kicks earlier on Wednesday, in the final of the tournament on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET), while Palace will play West Brom (6 a.m. ET) in the third-place match.

Klopp’s side went close in the first half through Mohamed Salah, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge, while Simon Mignolet denied Keshi Anderson as Crystal Palace looked dangerous on the break.

After a host of changes at half time Liverpool pushed hard for the opener and it arrived via substitute Solanke, his first goal for his new club.

Divock Origi’s clever flick found the Englishman and the former Chelsea forward struck a superb low effort into the far corner to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Marko Grujic smashed an effort wide after also being booked for a nasty challenge on the impressive Wilfried Zaha, as Liverpool eased to victory in the humid conditions with Origi finishing off from close range after Philippe Coutinho‘s effort from James Milner‘s cross was blocked.

2-0 to the Reds, much to the delight of the majority of the crowd in Hong Kong.

