MLS: Red Bulls, Impact win; Draws in NYC, Minnesota (video)

Four matches in 100 words (or less, each)

NYCFC 2-2 Toronto FC: Toronto FC entered Wednesday’s match against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium without three players on USMNT duty in the forms of left back Justin Morrow, center midfielder Michael Bradley, and forward Jozy Altidore. The youthful Reds were unbowed, going up 1-0 and denied a 2-1 lead by an offside call that sent manager Greg Vanney to the stands. Trailing late, Victor Vazquez scored a penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season to seize a point for the visitors. An advertisement for its academy, Toronto kept its five-point advantage on third-place NYCFC.

FT: Late drama in the Bronx! Vazquez's perfect PK sees this one finish 2-2. #NYCvTOR https://t.co/frY34A2QSX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2017

New York Red Bulls 5-1 San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Royer’s sixth and seventh goals of the season helped RBNY’s much-maligned attack to a breakout performance. Sacha Kljestan, Sean Davis, and Felipe Martins also scored for the Red Bulls, who have eight goals in their last two matches. Kljestan added two assists. The match ruined a goal-scoring debut for new Quakes DP Valeri Qazaishvili.

Montreal Impact 2-1 Philadelphia Union: The Impact’s addition of Blerim Dzemaili has been just what the doctor ordered, and the Swiss midfielder scored a pretty goal in Montreal’s win. Dzemaili has four goals and five assists in eight league games since arriving from Atalanta, and the Impact’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet. Montreal leapfrogged Philly with the win, getting a goal and an assist from UC Riverside product Michael Salazar. Fafa Picault had the Union marker.

Ring the 🔔! Dzemaili gives the lead back to @impactmontreal. #MTLvPHI https://t.co/VOfAaQmkAA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2017

Minnesota United 0-0 Houston Dynamo: The Dynamo’s attack was depleted by Gold Cup call-ups, but Loons backstop Bobby Shuttleworth was still tested four times in the scoreless draw. Tyler Deric made two stops for Houston.

