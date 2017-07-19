MLS: Red Bulls, Impact win; Draws in NYC, Minnesota (video)

Four matches in 100 words (or less, each)
NYCFC 2-2 Toronto FC: Toronto FC entered Wednesday’s match against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium without three players on USMNT duty in the forms of left back Justin Morrow, center midfielder Michael Bradley, and forward Jozy Altidore. The youthful Reds were unbowed, going up 1-0 and denied a 2-1 lead by an offside call that sent manager Greg Vanney to the stands. Trailing late, Victor Vazquez scored a penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season to seize a point for the visitors. An advertisement for its academy, Toronto kept its five-point advantage on third-place NYCFC.
New York Red Bulls 5-1 San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Royer’s sixth and seventh goals of the season helped RBNY’s much-maligned attack to a breakout performance. Sacha Kljestan, Sean Davis, and Felipe Martins also scored for the Red Bulls, who have eight goals in their last two matches. Kljestan added two assists. The match ruined a goal-scoring debut for new Quakes DP Valeri Qazaishvili.
Montreal Impact 2-1 Philadelphia Union: The Impact’s addition of Blerim Dzemaili has been just what the doctor ordered, and the Swiss midfielder scored a pretty goal in Montreal’s win. Dzemaili has four goals and five assists in eight league games since arriving from Atalanta, and the Impact’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet. Montreal leapfrogged Philly with the win, getting a goal and an assist from UC Riverside product Michael Salazar. Fafa Picault had the Union marker.
Minnesota United 0-0 Houston Dynamo: The Dynamo’s attack was depleted by Gold Cup call-ups, but Loons backstop Bobby Shuttleworth was still tested four times in the scoreless draw. Tyler Deric made two stops for Houston.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for “three or four” young players to buttress his squad’s pursuit of Premier League and UEFA Champions League crowns.
The second-year boss admitted that Real Madrid fullback Danilo and Monaco fullback Benjamin Mendy have his attention, but that he’s not at liberty to discuss other teams’ players.
While Danilo, 26, only made 17 starts in La Liga, sitting behind Dani Carvajal in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order, he was Real’s fourth-rated player according to advanced stats site WhoScored. Mendy, 23, is one of Monaco’s most exciting players and defensively sound.
Guardiola said all of his targets would be long-term contributors. From the BBC:
“They are young players, with the next three, four, five years in mind. We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.”
“Mendy is the same case as Danilo, we have targets and we see what happens. He’s a Monaco player so I’m quiet in my comments.”
Both players fit Guardiola’s system, and Mendy especially seems a good fit for the Premier League.
An Anibal Godoy own goal was the difference as Costa Rica nipped Panama for a semifinal spot in the 2017 Gold Cup with a 1-0 win on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Costa Rica moves onto play the winner of the United States and El Salvador, with that match kicking off at 9:15 p.m. ET.
A tight first half opened up for both sides in the second, at least in terms of chances.
Panama’s Miguel Camargo (NYCFC) was a huge part of Los Canaleros’ counterattacking plans, and used the left wing to his advantage in testing Patrick Pemberton with a cross.
At the other end, it became clear that Panama backstop Jose Calderon was up for the challenge of upsetting Costa Rica, stopping a hard toe-poke from Bryan Ruiz amongst a series of second-half stops.
New York Red Bulls man Michael Murillo sprung onto a chance for Panama in the 64th minute, but couldn’t wrap his foot around the chance.
With Pemberton and Calderon both having solid nights, it was going to take something unusual for a breakthrough.
That came from San Jose Earthquakes center back Godoy, who rose to clear a Costa Rican free kick only to see his header slip back behind Calderon.
The Panama backstop made a pair of saves in the following stages to keep it 1-0, though Los Canaleros rarely looked ready to send the match to penalty kicks.
The squad rotation continues for Bruce Arena, who’s putting five of his six roster changes into the starting lineup against El Salvador in Wednesday’s Gold Cup semifinal in Philadelphia.
The winner faces Costa Rica, which beat Panama via an Anibal Godoy own goal earlier Wednesday.
Tim Howard starts between the sticks, with Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), and Justin Morrow (Toronto FC) in the back four.
Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes, and Paul Arriola start in the midfield, with Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore up top.
Dempsey sits one goal shy of Landon Donovan for the all-time lead in USMNT goals.
The roster changes mean some of the U.S. mainstays will be in different jerseys, with Howard donning 24, Nagbe 25, Bradley 26, Altidore 27, and Dempsey 28.
Fourteen MLS sides return from Gold Cup break on Wednesday, headlined by a rumble in the Bronx.
New York City FC looks to close its five-point gap behind Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium, and hopes that the league’s massive home field advantage coupled with the absences of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore help do the trick.
Also on the docket is newly-improved Minnesota United, though the Loons won’t have additions Sam Nicholson and Michael Boxall. That’s nothing compared to visiting Houston, who is missing Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Erick Torres.
Seattle and Portland also face significant Gold Cup absences, but will be at home to tangle with DC United and Real Salt Lake, respectively.
