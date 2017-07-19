Own goal sends Costa Rica past Panama (video)

An Anibal Godoy own goal was the difference as Costa Rica nipped Panama for a semifinal spot in the 2017 Gold Cup with a 1-0 win on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Costa Rica moves onto play the winner of the United States and El Salvador, with that match kicking off at 9:15 p.m. ET.
A tight first half opened up for both sides in the second, at least in terms of chances.
Panama’s Miguel Camargo (NYCFC) was a huge part of Los Canaleros’ counterattacking plans, and used the left wing to his advantage in testing Patrick Pemberton with a cross.
At the other end, it became clear that Panama backstop Jose Calderon was up for the challenge of upsetting Costa Rica, stopping a hard toe-poke from Bryan Ruiz amongst a series of second-half stops.
New York Red Bulls man Michael Murillo sprung onto a chance for Panama in the 64th minute, but couldn’t wrap his foot around the chance.
With Pemberton and Calderon both having solid nights, it was going to take something unusual for a breakthrough.
That came from San Jose Earthquakes center back Godoy, who rose to clear a Costa Rican free kick only to see his header slip back behind Calderon.
The Panama backstop made a pair of saves in the following stages to keep it 1-0, though Los Canaleros rarely looked ready to send the match to penalty kicks.
The squad rotation continues for Bruce Arena, who’s putting five of his six roster changes into the starting lineup against El Salvador in Wednesday’s Gold Cup semifinal in Philadelphia.
The winner faces Costa Rica, which beat Panama via an Anibal Godoy own goal earlier Wednesday.
Tim Howard starts between the sticks, with Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), and Justin Morrow (Toronto FC) in the back four.
Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Gyasi Zardes, and Paul Arriola start in the midfield, with Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore up top.
Dempsey sits one goal shy of Landon Donovan for the all-time lead in USMNT goals.
The roster changes mean some of the U.S. mainstays will be in different jerseys, with Howard donning 24, Nagbe 25, Bradley 26, Altidore 27, and Dempsey 28.
Fourteen MLS sides return from Gold Cup break on Wednesday, headlined by a rumble in the Bronx.
New York City FC looks to close its five-point gap behind Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium, and hopes that the league’s massive home field advantage coupled with the absences of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore help do the trick.
Also on the docket is newly-improved Minnesota United, though the Loons won’t have additions Sam Nicholson and Michael Boxall. That’s nothing compared to visiting Houston, who is missing Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Erick Torres.
Seattle and Portland also face significant Gold Cup absences, but will be at home to tangle with DC United and Real Salt Lake, respectively.
Full schedule
New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. DC United — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET
The plot is thickening when it comes to Marco Verratti, the want-away Paris Saint-Germain midfielder reportedly targeting a move to Barcelona or Manchester United.
Verratti confirmed Wednesday that he’s left agent Donato Di Campli in favor of the services of super agent Mino Raiola, whose clientele includes Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Romero, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
No, he doesn’t only represent United men — he has several AC Milan charges as well as PSG’s Blaise Matuidi and Nice striker Mario Balotelli — but the move will only serve to get Old Trafford tongues wagging at the idea of the stalwart Italian center midfielder giving more freedom to Pogba.
Verratti, 24, remains contracted to PSG through 2020-21, and Barcelona has acknowledged interest in the midfielder. He’s also been linked with a part swap for Neymar.
Panama and Costa Rica square off Wednesday for the right to — in all likelihood — face the United States men’s national team in the 2017 Gold Cup semifinal.
Los Canaleros and Los Ticos meet at 6:15 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, three hours before the reinforced USMNT faces El Salvador at the same location.
The U.S. has never lost to El Salvador, and now boasts knockout round call-ups of Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Darlington Nagbe, Clint Dempsey, and Jesse Gonzalez. Dempsey enters the game one goal behind Landon Donovan for the most markers in USMNT history.
As for the first game, Los Canaleros won a home friendly against Costa Rica in January but have not won a meaningful match against Los Ticos this century.