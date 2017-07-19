Premier League clubs ready to step up action in USA

Four Premier League teams are now in the USA with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City arriving in recent days to join Swansea City and Manchester United.
With preseason in full-flow, all four teams will have plenty of friendly games in the coming days with City facing both Man United and Tottenham as Pep Guardiola prepares for this second season in the PL.
The Manchester Derby in Houston, Texas on Thursday will be the first-ever played on foreign soil as Jose Mourinho and Guardiola will be treating that game as anything but a friendly.
United have already played twice in the U.S. with wins against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake from Major League Soccer, while Swansea City drew 2-2 with the Philadelphia Union as Paul Clement‘s men try to build on their great escape from relegation last season.
Below is a look at what is coming up for the four PL teams Stateside in the coming days, plus some details on the games in the U.S. for Man United and Swansea so far.
Manchester City
20 July v Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup)
26 July v Real Madrid, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, (International Champions Cup)
29 July v Tottenham, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)
Manchester United
15 July: Won 5-2 v LA Galaxy – Stubhub Centre, Los Angeles
17 July: Won 2-1 v Real Salt Lake – Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
20 July v Manchester City, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup)
23 July v Real Madrid, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (International Champions Cup)
26 July v Barcelona, FedExField, Washington DC (International Champions Cup)
Swansea City
15 July: Drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union – Philadelphia, US
19 July v Richmond Kickers, Richmond, US
22 July v North Carolina, Sahlen’s Stadium, US
Tottenham Hotspur
22 July v PSG, Camping World Stadium, Orlando (International Champions Cup)
25 July v Roma, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey (International Champions Cup)
29 July v Man City, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)