Premier League clubs ready to step up action in USA

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Four Premier League teams are now in the USA with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City arriving in recent days to join Swansea City and Manchester United.

MORE: Daley Blind chats to JPW

With preseason in full-flow, all four teams will have plenty of friendly games in the coming days with City facing both Man United and Tottenham as Pep Guardiola prepares for this second season in the PL.

The Manchester Derby in Houston, Texas on Thursday will be the first-ever played on foreign soil as Jose Mourinho and Guardiola will be treating that game as anything but a friendly.

United have already played twice in the U.S. with wins against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake from Major League Soccer, while Swansea City drew 2-2 with the Philadelphia Union as Paul Clement‘s men try to build on their great escape from relegation last season.

Below is a look at what is coming up for the four PL teams Stateside in the coming days, plus some details on the games in the U.S. for Man United and Swansea so far.

Manchester City
20 July v Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup)
26 July v Real Madrid, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, (International Champions Cup) 
29 July v Tottenham, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)

Manchester United
15 July: Won 5-2 v LA Galaxy –  Stubhub Centre, Los Angeles 
17 July: Won 2-1 v Real Salt Lake – Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
20 July v Manchester City, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup) 
23 July v Real Madrid, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California (International Champions Cup) 
26 July v Barcelona, FedExField, Washington DC (International Champions Cup)

Swansea City
15 July: Drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union – Philadelphia, US
19 July v Richmond Kickers, Richmond, US
22 July v North Carolina, Sahlen’s Stadium, US

Tottenham Hotspur
22 July v PSG, Camping World Stadium, Orlando (International Champions Cup)
25 July v Roma, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey (International Champions Cup) 
29 July v Man City, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (International Champions Cup)

Report: Alvaro Morata heading to Chelsea for $97 million

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata is on his way to Chelsea, according to reports from Italy.

MORE: 15 years of Mourinho at United?

Morata, 24, looked to be heading to Manchester United for most of the summer but Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils chose to pursue Romelu Lukaku instead and pipped Chelsea to signing the Belgian striker for $96.5 million.

It now appears that Real Madrid’s Morata, who is currently on their preseason tour of the USA, is ready to switch Madrid for London in a $97 million deal and link-up with Antonio Conte once again.

Chelsea’s manager signed a new and improved two-year deal on Tuesday and after previous reports stated he was “frustrated” by the lack of summer signings at Stamford Bridge, it now appears he has landed his top target with Morata a ready-made replacement for Diego Costa.

Costa is on his way out of Stamford Bridge with his very public fall-out with Conte reaching new lows all the time.

Chelsea simply have to offload their wantaway striker as soon as possible — he wants to re-join Atletico Madrid but the move is complicated due to their transfer ban until January 2018 — with Conte telling the Spanish international at the start of the summer that he was no longer needed.

What will Morata bring?

It feels like we’ve been analyzing his skills all summer long, but the Spaniard is a true center forward who can hold the ball up, is good in the air and is clinical when he gets chances. Morata is just 24 years old but after spending the past season at Real Madrid sitting behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, he needs to play regularly.

Conte worked with Morata at Juventus and although that wasn’t his most clinical spell the Spanish international has scored 25 goals in 63 La Liga appearances for Real (mostly off the bench) and he scored 27 goals in 93 appearances for Juve in all competitions from 2014-16.

Chelsea have the players to provide Morata with chances and Conte obviously believes he can deliver the goals his team will lose after Costa’s departure. With Lukaku moving to United, and Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said to be staying at their respective clubs, was Morata Chelsea’s first choice to replace Costa?

Who knows, but it’s certainly an intriguing question to ponder as the reigning PL champs scramble around for a new star striker. It’s a lot of cash to spend and would be a club record fee by some distance, but with so many goals and appearances at two of Europe’s biggest clubs at such a young age, Morata’s potential is huge.

Tottenham Hotspur announce squad for US tour

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

Mauricio Pochettino is bringing all of Tottenham’s big names to the USA.

MORE: 2017-18 PL preseason schedule

Spurs flew to the U.S. on Wednesday ahead of their three-game Stateside tour as their preseason preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign is cranked up a few notches.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris are all included, while Heung-Min Son, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko will remain at home as they recover from injury.

USMNT youngster Cameron Carter-Vickers will also make the trip and will look to get plenty of minutes in the three games.

Spurs kick off their tour with a game against Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando on July 22, then head to Red Bull Arena to play AS Roma on July 25 and face Premier League rivals Manchester City a Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 29.

Below is the squad in full as Pochettino will aim to give plenty of youngsters a chance to impress.

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich on PKs in Shanghai

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Arsenal equalized late on to draw 1-1 against Bayern Munich and then beat the German champions on penalty kicks in an International Champions Cup preseason friendly in Shanghai on Wednesday.

MORE: Liverpool win in Hong Kong

Robert Lewandowski gave Bayern an early lead from the penalty spot but Alex Iwobi headed home in the final minute of stoppage time to take the game to PKs where Emilio Martinez saved two spot kicks with Arsenal winning 3-2.

Arsene Wenger‘s men have a 100 percent record in preseason, winning their two games in Australia against Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers, but all eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez when the Gunners return from the Far East.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was adjudged to have nudged over Juan Bernat after nine minutes and Lewandowski put Bayern ahead, with Alexandre Lacazette starting his second game in a row (he was denied in the first half after racing clear) with support from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil in attack.

Mohamed Elneny started at center back with Per Mertesacker withdrawing from the game due to illness just before kick off, as Wenger started with three at the back but then switched to a flat back four in the second half.

Petr Cech denied James Rodriguez in each half, while Bayern out-shot Arsenal 20-6 with the German giants also having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside in the first half. Arsenal hung in there with both teams making plenty of substitutions and Iwobi nodded home Aaron Ramsey‘s cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time to set up a penalty shootout.

The Gunners will now head to Beijing for one more friendly game, as they face reigning Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday before returning to London to host the Emirates Cup at their home stadium with Benfica, RB Leipzig and Sevilla their opponents on July 29-30.

Liverpool beat Palace with Solanke, Origi on target (Video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Hong Kong on Wednesday with Jurgen Klopp‘s men reaching the final of the Premier League Asia Trophy, much to the delight of many of the local fans.

LIVE: Stream PL Asia Trophy here  

Goals in the second half from Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi did the damage as the Reds were the more dangerous team throughout against Frank De Boer‘s new-look Palace side.

Liverpool will now face Leicester, who beat West Brom on penalty kicks earlier on Wednesday, in the final of the tournament on Saturday (8:30 a.m. ET), while Palace will play West Brom (6 a.m. ET) in the third-place match.

Klopp’s side went close in the first half  through Mohamed Salah, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge, while Simon Mignolet denied Keshi Anderson as Crystal Palace looked dangerous on the break.

After a host of changes at half time Liverpool pushed hard for the opener and it arrived via substitute Solanke, his first goal for his new club.

Divock Origi’s clever flick found the Englishman and the former Chelsea forward struck a superb low effort into the far corner to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Marko Grujic smashed an effort wide after also being booked for a nasty challenge on the impressive Wilfried Zaha, as Liverpool eased to victory in the humid conditions with Origi finishing off from close range after Philippe Coutinho‘s effort from James Milner‘s cross was blocked.

2-0 to the Reds, much to the delight of the majority of the crowd in Hong Kong.