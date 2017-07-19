RB Leipzig turn down Liverpool’s $86 million Keita bid

RB Leipzig is holding firm over Naby Keita as Liverpool push hard to try and sign the Guinea midfielder.

Keita, 22, has been chased all summer long by Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool have been knocked back on several occasions when bidding for Keita.

Owner Dietrich Mateschitz revealed to German outlet Bild that Leipzig have turned down a huge offer for Keita, believed to be from Liverpool.

“We do not sell players who are still under contract just to make a lot of money,” Mateschitz said. “Recently we got a 75 million euro offer for Naby Keita. No way! He still has a contract and he will fulfill it. To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust for our fans, but also a wrong sign for our other players, such as Timo Werner, who is also in demand.”

This is another blow for Liverpool in the transfer market this summer as Klopp has pursued both Keita and Virgil Van Dijk without success.

Yes, the Reds are aiming high and are willing to spend big for two of the brightest talents when it comes to center backs and center midfielders in Europe, but at one point or another surely Klopp and his staff have to move on.

The German coach has already indicated he is willing to be patient to land his top targets but with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell Van Dijk, especially after Liverpool apologized for their earlier pursuit of the player, and Leipzig taking a similar stance over Keita, how long can they really wait?

Winning their UEFA Champions League playoff games to reach the group stage may see the Reds take one last shot at both Van Dijk and Keita with huge offers, but then value for money comes into the equation and it’s very unlikely Liverpool are getting that with both players set to cost a combined total of over $170 million.

Keita would improve their midfield but with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can around, do the Reds need another box-to-box player? They certainly need a new center back and with Hull’s Andrew Robertson said to be closing in on a move to Liverpool, James Milner will have competition at left back. Klopp is addressing his main needs this offseason, but with only Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah arriving so far, there are gaping holes in Liverpool’s defense.

