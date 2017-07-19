More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
RB Leipzig turn down Liverpool’s $86 million Keita bid

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

RB Leipzig is holding firm over Naby Keita as Liverpool push hard to try and sign the Guinea midfielder.

Keita, 22, has been chased all summer long by Jurgen Klopp but Liverpool have been knocked back on several occasions when bidding for Keita.

Owner Dietrich Mateschitz revealed to German outlet Bild that Leipzig have turned down a huge offer for Keita, believed to be from Liverpool.

“We do not sell players who are still under contract just to make a lot of money,” Mateschitz said. “Recently we got a 75 million euro offer for Naby Keita. No way! He still has a contract and he will fulfill it. To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust for our fans, but also a wrong sign for our other players, such as Timo Werner, who is also in demand.”

This is another blow for Liverpool in the transfer market this summer as Klopp has pursued both Keita and Virgil Van Dijk without success.

Yes, the Reds are aiming high and are willing to spend big for two of the brightest talents when it comes to center backs and center midfielders in Europe, but at one point or another surely Klopp and his staff have to move on.

The German coach has already indicated he is willing to be patient to land his top targets but with Southampton said to be unwilling to sell Van Dijk, especially after Liverpool apologized for their earlier pursuit of the player, and Leipzig taking a similar stance over Keita, how long can they really wait?

Winning their UEFA Champions League playoff games to reach the group stage may see the Reds take one last shot at both Van Dijk and Keita with huge offers, but then value for money comes into the equation and it’s very unlikely Liverpool are getting that with both players set to cost a combined total of over $170 million.

Keita would improve their midfield but with Jordan Henderson and Emre Can around, do the Reds need another box-to-box player? They certainly need a new center back and with Hull’s Andrew Robertson said to be closing in on a move to Liverpool, James Milner will have competition at left back. Klopp is addressing his main needs this offseason, but with only Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah arriving so far, there are gaping holes in Liverpool’s defense.

Report: Mexico’s Javier Hernandez close to joining West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT

Mexico’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is closing in on a return to the Premier League.

Multiple outlets say West Ham are “confident” of signing Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer who reportedly has a $18 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.

Hernandez, 29, played for Manchester United for five years and won the Premier League title twice during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 59 goals in 157 appearances in all competitions as he earned a reputation as a super sub.

The El Tri star has scored 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games for Leverkusen since arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and although the German side made the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season, their league form tailed off and a new manager, Heiko Herrlich, has arrived at the BayArena.

Hernandez is said to be keen on a move to West Ham and his arrival would be the latest big move for the Hammers who have signed free agent Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City and a $31.2 million deal for Stoke City’s Marko Arnautovic is said to be close to completion.

Last season was a tough one for Bilic and his team as they relocated to the London Stadium and eventually finished in 11th place in the PL table, and the Hammers are certainly trying to add experience and quality in the summer transfer window.

Zabaleta will add experience at right back but isn’t a game-changer, while Hart has plenty of work to do to regain his best form and Arnautovic’s lacks consistency.

Hernandez should score goals wherever he goes with his innate ability to find pockets of space in the box invaluable. With deliveries from Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and West Ham’s attack-minded full backs, Hernandez shouldn’t be short for chances as the Hammers often spurned glorious opportunities in front of goal last season.

Leicester beat West Brom on PKs in PL Asia Trophy opener (Video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT

Leicester City prevailed 7-6 on penalty kicks against West Bromwich Albion in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The Foxes and Baggies opened up the Premier League Asia Trophy with Jay Rodriguez and Riyad Mahrez both scoring stunners in the first half of the semifinal.

A winner could not be found in normal time so it went to penalty kicks and the new “ABBA” system was trialed for the first time in a game involving Premier League teams.

Leicester prevailed and will now face one of Liverpool or Crystal Palace in the final on Saturday, while West Brom will take on the loser of that game in a third-place match, also on Saturday.

The Baggies got off to a flying start as Rodriguez, who earlier had a good chance from Matty Phillips’ cross, got a yard of space and smashed home a shot from 25-yards out. A fine strike for West Brom’s new striker who joined from Southampton earlier this summer. 1-0 to the Baggies.

Leicester improved after going behind and Mahrez looked lively throughout the first half. It was the Algerian international who leveled things up for the Foxes as he pounced on a loose pass, ran towards goal and finished clinically into the far corner. 1-1.

The game was an even encounter for the rest of the match with plenty of substitutes made and one of those, Christian Fuchs, delivering some dangerous ball from the left.

James McClean saw a smart turn and shot fly just wide as West Brom pushed to go ahead, while at the other Jamie Vardy flashed an effort wide after racing clear from a long ball over the top.

As the second half wore on chances were few and far between and the game went to penalty kicks.

The new system was trialed and the first 12 penalty kicks were scored but then Sam Field had his PK stopped by Ben Hamer, then Marc Albrighton stepped up to send Leicester into Saturday’s final in Hong Kong.

Jose Mourinho hopes for 15 more years at Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 19, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho hears your talk of the ‘three season syndrome’ surrounding him and laughs.

He wants 15.

After his debut season at Manchester United yielded two major trophies and qualification to the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho is ready for plenty more as his team continue their preseason preparations in Los Angeles.

Speaking to ESPN in LA, Mourinho revealed that he plans to try and emulate Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

“I am ready for this. I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not?” Mourinho said. “I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say – that we have to win – but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.

“This club, for so many years, was Sir Alex (Ferguson). People got used to it; people understood the great consequences of that stability. After David [Moyes] and Mr. [Louis] Van Gaal, I come to my second year and hopefully I can stay and give that stability that the club wants. I will try, but again, I will have to try to deserve that, but that’s what I try every day that I work.”

We all know Mourinho’s history when it comes to how long he spends at a club.

Less than three seasons at FC Porto. Just over three seasons at Chelsea. Two seasons at Inter Milan. Four seasons at Real Madrid. Another two and a half seasons at Chelsea.

The man likes to move and there are many reasons for that, both involving himself and others, but it now seems like Mourinho is ready for the next step in his career.

Comments like this suggest he is not only happy at Man United but he believes he can succeed. Given the money he has already been given to spend over the past 12 months, you can understand why he would want to stay at United. That said, his statements about pressure on managers has left a little buffer for him, as Jose always seems to give himself a little reason for perhaps not winning as many trophies as he wants to.

So, United fans, another 15 more years of Jose sound good to you?

West Ham agrees record fee for striker linked to Inter Milan

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Keita Balde Diao’s breakout season for Lazio has earned him the interest of many a club. Five-minute hat tricks will do that.

West Ham United, however, may have surged to the front of the queue.

The player has to want to head to London, of course, but multiple reports say Lazio has accepted a club record fee of nearly $37 million for the 22-year-old Senegalese striker.

Born in Spain and part of Barcelona’s academy for seven seasons, Keita headed to Rome in 2011, busting into Lazio’s first team in 2013.

He’s scored 31 goals in 135 appearances despite his young age, and 16 of those came last season in Serie A. Only seven players scored more, and six played at least 1000 more minutes than Keita.

Keita also has three goals in 13 caps for Senegal.

Goal in Italy says it’s up to Keita whether he heads to West Ham, with Inter Milan and Chelsea among the clubs also linked with the player.

West Ham reportedly nabbed Marko Arnautovic as well on Tuesday, with Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta previously announced as new Irons. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is also rumored to head to London, but Keita would almost certainly hamper than idea.