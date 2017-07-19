Report: Mexico’s Javier Hernandez close to joining West Ham

Multiple outlets say West Ham are “confident” of signing Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer who reportedly has a $18 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.
Hernandez, 29, played for Manchester United for five years and won the Premier League title twice during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 59 goals in 157 appearances in all competitions as he earned a reputation as a super sub.
The El Tri star has scored 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games for Leverkusen since arriving from Manchester United in the summer of 2015 and although the German side made the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 last season, their league form tailed off and a new manager, Heiko Herrlich, has arrived at the BayArena.
Hernandez is said to be keen on a move to West Ham and his arrival would be the latest big move for the Hammers who have signed free agent Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City and a $31.2 million deal for Stoke City’s Marko Arnautovic is said to be close to completion.
Last season was a tough one for Bilic and his team as they relocated to the London Stadium and eventually finished in 11th place in the PL table, and the Hammers are certainly trying to add experience and quality in the summer transfer window.
Zabaleta will add experience at right back but isn’t a game-changer, while Hart has plenty of work to do to regain his best form and Arnautovic’s lacks consistency.
Hernandez should score goals wherever he goes with his innate ability to find pockets of space in the box invaluable. With deliveries from Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and West Ham’s attack-minded full backs, Hernandez shouldn’t be short for chances as the Hammers often spurned glorious opportunities in front of goal last season.
Joining Celtic in the second qualifying round is Legia Warsaw, who cruised 9-0 on aggregate over Finland’s IFK Mariehamm.
Familiar UCL names BATE Borisov, Copenhagen, and APOEL Nicosia also won, while Sweden’s Malmo was bounced by Macedonian side Vardar.
Third qualifying round Nice vs. Ajax
Club Brugge vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Viktoria Plzen
Slavia Parague vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Legia Warsaw
Maribor vs. FH
Copenhagen vs. Vardar
Celtic vs. Rosenborg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Vittorul Costanta vs. APOEL Nicosia
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rijeka
Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Partizan Belgrade vs. Olympiacos
Alvaro Morata is the latest big name center forward to find a new home in the Premier League, but is he the best?
First and foremost, for those who don’t pay a ton of attention to La Liga or Serie A, Morata is a 6-foot-2 striker from Spain. He’s 24 years old, and scored 15 times in 26 league appearances for Real Madrid last season. Only 14 of those matches were starts, and he added 12 more goals in other matches to give him 27 goals in 52 apps.
RABAT, Morocco (AP) African soccer’s biggest tournament could be moved from the start of the year to the European summer months of June and July, with the number of teams being increased from 16 to 24.
The proposals for the future of the African Cup of Nations were made at a two-day meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, hosted by the Confederation of African Football. The changes appear to have widespread support.
New CAF president Ahmad, who was elected in March to replace long-standing leader Issa Hayatou, promised a review of the Cup of Nations in his election campaign.
The move from January-February to June-July would be especially important for CAF’s flagship tournament – its major money earner – which has been troubled for years by the fact that it clashes with a crucial time for European leagues.
That’s led to club vs. country dilemmas for many of Africa’s Europe-based players, underlined at this year’s Cup of Nations in Gabon when seven of Cameroon’s top players decided to miss the three-week tournament to remain with their clubs.
The increase from 16 to 24 teams would follow the lead of the European Championship, which increased from 16 to 24 teams in 2016, and the World Cup, which will go to 48 teams from 2026. The reasoning behind the expansion for the African Cup is simple: More teams mean more games, and more television and marketing revenue for CAF.
The proposals, made at the meeting of leading soccer figures from across Africa, would need to be formally approved by CAF’s executive committee. The executive committee is expected to meet before CAF’s special general assembly is held in Rabat on Friday.