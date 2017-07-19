UEFA Champions League: Celtic, Legia Warsaw advance

Click to email (Opens in new window)

We’re one round of matches away from finding out who will face Liverpool, Sevilla, Napoli, Hoffenheim, and Sporting CP in the playoff round of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

The second qualifying round finished Wednesday, with Celtic among the sides advancing to the third round.

The unbeaten Scottish champions battered Linfield 4-0 to win 6-0 on aggregate, with Scott Sinclair scoring twice in the second leg.

Joining Celtic in the second qualifying round is Legia Warsaw, who cruised 9-0 on aggregate over Finland’s IFK Mariehamm.

Familiar UCL names BATE Borisov, Copenhagen, and APOEL Nicosia also won, while Sweden’s Malmo was bounced by Macedonian side Vardar.

Third qualifying round

Nice vs. Ajax

Club Brugge vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow

Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys

Steaua Bucuresti vs. Viktoria Plzen

Slavia Parague vs. BATE Borisov

Astana vs. Legia Warsaw

Maribor vs. FH

Copenhagen vs. Vardar

Celtic vs. Rosenborg

Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Ludogorets Razgrad

Vittorul Costanta vs. APOEL Nicosia

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rijeka

Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

Partizan Belgrade vs. Olympiacos

