Verratti signs on with super agent Mino Raiola

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The plot is thickening when it comes to Marco Verratti, the want-away Paris Saint-Germain midfielder reportedly targeting a move to Barcelona or Manchester United.

Verratti confirmed Wednesday that he’s left agent Donato Di Campli in favor of the services of super agent Mino Raiola, whose clientele includes Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Romero, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

[ MORE: Where does Morata rank in PL? ]

No, he doesn’t only represent United men — he has several AC Milan charges as well as PSG’s Blaise Matuidi and Nice striker Mario Balotelli — but the move will only serve to get Old Trafford tongues wagging at the idea of the stalwart Italian center midfielder giving more freedom to Pogba.

Verratti, 24, remains contracted to PSG through 2020-21, and Barcelona has acknowledged interest in the midfielder. He’s also been linked with a part swap for Neymar.

Follow @NicholasMendola