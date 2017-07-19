More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Verratti signs on with super agent Mino Raiola

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

The plot is thickening when it comes to Marco Verratti, the want-away Paris Saint-Germain midfielder reportedly targeting a move to Barcelona or Manchester United.

Verratti confirmed Wednesday that he’s left agent Donato Di Campli in favor of the services of super agent Mino Raiola, whose clientele includes Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sergio Romero, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

No, he doesn’t only represent United men — he has several AC Milan charges as well as PSG’s Blaise Matuidi and Nice striker Mario Balotelli — but the move will only serve to get Old Trafford tongues wagging at the idea of the stalwart Italian center midfielder giving more freedom to Pogba.

Verratti, 24, remains contracted to PSG through 2020-21, and Barcelona has acknowledged interest in the midfielder. He’s also been linked with a part swap for Neymar.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Fourteen MLS sides return from Gold Cup break on Wednesday, headlined by a rumble in the Bronx.

New York City FC looks to close its five-point gap behind Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium, and hopes that the league’s massive home field advantage coupled with the absences of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore help do the trick.

Also on the docket is newly-improved Minnesota United, though the Loons won’t have additions Sam Nicholson and Michael Boxall. That’s nothing compared to visiting Houston, who is missing Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis, and Erick Torres.

Seattle and Portland also face significant Gold Cup absences, but will be at home to tangle with DC United and Real Salt Lake, respectively.

Full schedule
New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET
Montreal Impact vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. ET
New York City FC vs. Toronto FC — 7:30 p.m. ET
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo — 8 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 10:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. DC United — 10:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake — 10:30 p.m. ET

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

 

Panama and Costa Rica square off Wednesday for the right to — in all likelihood — face the United States men’s national team in the 2017 Gold Cup semifinal.

Los Canaleros and Los Ticos meet at 6:15 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, three hours before the reinforced USMNT faces El Salvador at the same location.

The U.S. has never lost to El Salvador, and now boasts knockout round call-ups of Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Darlington Nagbe, Clint Dempsey, and Jesse Gonzalez. Dempsey enters the game one goal behind Landon Donovan for the most markers in USMNT history.

As for the first game, Los Canaleros won a home friendly against Costa Rica in January but have not won a meaningful match against Los Ticos this century.

UEFA Champions League: Celtic, Legia Warsaw advance

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT

We’re one round of matches away from finding out who will face Liverpool, Sevilla, Napoli, Hoffenheim, and Sporting CP in the playoff round of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League.

The second qualifying round finished Wednesday, with Celtic among the sides advancing to the third round.

The unbeaten Scottish champions battered Linfield 4-0 to win 6-0 on aggregate, with Scott Sinclair scoring twice in the second leg.

Joining Celtic in the second qualifying round is Legia Warsaw, who cruised 9-0 on aggregate over Finland’s IFK Mariehamm.

Familiar UCL names BATE Borisov, Copenhagen, and APOEL Nicosia also won, while Sweden’s Malmo was bounced by Macedonian side Vardar.

Third qualifying round
Nice vs. Ajax
Club Brugge vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Young Boys
Steaua Bucuresti vs. Viktoria Plzen
Slavia Parague vs. BATE Borisov
Astana vs. Legia Warsaw
Maribor vs. FH
Copenhagen vs. Vardar
Celtic vs. Rosenborg
Hapoel Be’er Sheva vs. Ludogorets Razgrad
Vittorul Costanta vs. APOEL Nicosia
Red Bull Salzburg vs. Rijeka
Qarabag vs. Sheriff Tiraspol
Partizan Belgrade vs. Olympiacos

Breaking down Morata: Did Chelsea add the PL’s top striker?

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Alvaro Morata is the latest big name center forward to find a new home in the Premier League, but is he the best?

First and foremost, for those who don’t pay a ton of attention to La Liga or Serie A, Morata is a 6-foot-2 striker from Spain. He’s 24 years old, and scored 15 times in 26 league appearances for Real Madrid last season. Only 14 of those matches were starts, and he added 12 more goals in other matches to give him 27 goals in 52 apps.

That’s pretty efficient, and when measured over 90 minutes, puts him in fairly significant company inside of La Liga when it comes to pure attacking score on advanced stats site Squawka.

@Squawka

That figure is percentage points behind new Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, though both players are coming from less stingy leagues than the one they enter this summer.

Morata ranks 10th in Europe’s Top Five leagues, behind only Lacazette, Lionel Messi, Dries Mertens, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, Arjen Robben, and Sergio Aguero.

Given Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s current departure from the league, assuming Diego Costa‘s exit, and after catching up on Lacazette’s resume, where does Morata fit on the list of the league’s top hit men?