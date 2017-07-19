More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: USMNT's Altidore bit by El Salvador's Romero

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 10:49 PM EDT

A very scrappy match between the United States men’s national team and El Salvador crossed the line into dirty on multiple occasions Wednesday, including “Suarez” territory.

El Salvador’s Henry Romero bit USMNT striker Altidore and then attempted a junior high “nipple twist” on the forward during a corner kick around the hour mark, unseen by the referee but picked up by replay.

There’s certainly no excuse for the move, which has cost Luis Suarez multiple suspensions in his career. Suarez was given a seven-match ban the first time he bit an opponent, PSV’s Otman Bakkal, while with Ajax.

Elbows were sharp and so were the boots, as U.S. midfielder Paul Arriola appeared to cleverly disguise a kick between the legs of an El Salvadoran player in the first half.

USMNT 2-0 El Salvador: Dodgy D haunts win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT
  • Defenders score first half goals
  • Defenders also struggle to mark
  • USMNT faces Costa Rica in semis
Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj scored first half goals to give the United States men’s national team a 2-0 win over El Salvador in the Gold Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

On another night with better finishers, however, El Salvador might’ve just shocked CONCACAF.

The match was sloppy at the back for both sides, and featured the sideshow of an El Salvadoran player biting American striker Jozy Altidore.

The Yanks will face Costa Rica in the semifinal on Saturday in Texas. Los Ticos edged Panama on an own goal earlier Wednesday.

Altidore flicked Arriola toward the 18 for a chance that was deflected out for a corner.

A break in the other direction saw Eric Lichaj make a massive mistake that forced Tim Howard to stop Rodolfo Zelaya with a desperate sliding paw.

Soon after, Dempsey was denied his chance at equaling the USMNT record for goals when Derby Carrillo lunged to block a doorstep chance.

Matt Hedges was spun and conceded a free kick just outside the 18, and El Salvador came close to going ahead on the ensuing opportunity.

Altidore was saved by Carrillo, and Dempsey played Gyasi Zardes through for a goal that was wrongly called offside in the 17th minute.

The Yanks grew frustrated by the packed-in, ready-to-foul Cuscatlecos, and yellow cards were produced for several players including American veterans Jozy Altidore and Darlington Nagbe.

When it seemed El Salvador would get to the break level, Gonzalez flicked a splendid Michael Bradley free kick — from one of the captain’s favorite angles — for his second big goal of the tournament and a 1-0 lead.

Altidore had another chance stopped well by Carrillo in stoppage time, but the goalkeeper couldn’t get it to the garage at 1-0. A remarkable turn from Dempsey slid Lichaj into the box, and the Nottingham Forest was well away from his flank when he buried his chance.

El Salvador worked into a pair of open shots in the early second half, with the first blazed over the bar and the second low and wide of the near post.

One of those was given away by Lichaj, who was in trouble along with Justin Morrow as El Salvador’s counters became increasingly dangerous.

El Salvador’s Henry Romero bit Altidore and then twisted his chest on a corner kick around the hour mark, unseen by the referee but picked up by replay.

Center backs Gonzalez and Matt Hedges were caught out of position and sometimes out of the camera, with the former’s missed clearance of a cross nearly allowing El Salvador back into the game in the 63rd minute. Those chances didn’t stop as the match wore on, but the Yanks escaped with a clean sheet.

MLS: Red Bulls, Impact win; Draws in NYC, Minnesota (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT

Four matches in 100 words (or less, each)

NYCFC 2-2 Toronto FC: Toronto FC entered Wednesday’s match against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium without three players on USMNT duty in the forms of left back Justin Morrow, center midfielder Michael Bradley, and forward Jozy Altidore. The youthful Reds were unbowed, going up 1-0 and denied a 2-1 lead by an offside call that sent manager Greg Vanney to the stands. Trailing late, Victor Vazquez scored a penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season to seize a point for the visitors. An advertisement for its academy, Toronto kept its five-point advantage on third-place NYCFC.

New York Red Bulls 5-1 San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Royer’s sixth and seventh goals of the season helped RBNY’s much-maligned attack to a breakout performance. Sacha Kljestan, Sean Davis, and Felipe Martins also scored for the Red Bulls, who have eight goals in their last two matches. Kljestan added two assists. The match ruined a goal-scoring debut for new Quakes DP Valeri Qazaishvili.

Montreal Impact 2-1 Philadelphia Union: The Impact’s addition of Blerim Dzemaili has been just what the doctor ordered, and the Swiss midfielder scored a pretty goal in Montreal’s win. Dzemaili has four goals and five assists in eight league games since arriving from Atalanta, and the Impact’s playoff hopes aren’t dead yet. Montreal leapfrogged Philly with the win, getting a goal and an assist from UC Riverside product Michael Salazar. Fafa Picault had the Union marker.

Minnesota United 0-0 Houston Dynamo: The Dynamo’s attack was depleted by Gold Cup call-ups, but Loons backstop Bobby Shuttleworth was still tested four times in the scoreless draw. Tyler Deric made two stops for Houston.

Guardiola admits Man City interest in Danilo, Mendy

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking for “three or four” young players to buttress his squad’s pursuit of Premier League and UEFA Champions League crowns.

The second-year boss admitted that Real Madrid fullback Danilo and Monaco fullback Benjamin Mendy have his attention, but that he’s not at liberty to discuss other teams’ players.

While Danilo, 26, only made 17 starts in La Liga, sitting behind Dani Carvajal in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order, he was Real’s fourth-rated player according to advanced stats site WhoScored. Mendy, 23, is one of Monaco’s most exciting players and defensively sound.

Guardiola said all of his targets would be long-term contributors. From the BBC:

“They are young players, with the next three, four, five years in mind. We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.”

“Mendy is the same case as Danilo, we have targets and we see what happens. He’s a Monaco player so I’m quiet in my comments.”

Both players fit Guardiola’s system, and Mendy especially seems a good fit for the Premier League.

Own goal sends Costa Rica past Panama (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 19, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

An Anibal Godoy own goal was the difference as Costa Rica nipped Panama for a semifinal spot in the 2017 Gold Cup with a 1-0 win on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Costa Rica moves onto play the winner of the United States and El Salvador, with that match kicking off at 9:15 p.m. ET.

A tight first half opened up for both sides in the second, at least in terms of chances.

Panama’s Miguel Camargo (NYCFC) was a huge part of Los Canaleros’ counterattacking plans, and used the left wing to his advantage in testing Patrick Pemberton with a cross.

At the other end, it became clear that Panama backstop Jose Calderon was up for the challenge of upsetting Costa Rica, stopping a hard toe-poke from Bryan Ruiz amongst a series of second-half stops.

New York Red Bulls man Michael Murillo sprung onto a chance for Panama in the 64th minute, but couldn’t wrap his foot around the chance.

With Pemberton and Calderon both having solid nights, it was going to take something unusual for a breakthrough.

That came from San Jose Earthquakes center back Godoy, who rose to clear a Costa Rican free kick only to see his header slip back behind Calderon.

The Panama backstop made a pair of saves in the following stages to keep it 1-0, though Los Canaleros rarely looked ready to send the match to penalty kicks.