More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aurier to Man United; Wilshere to West Ham

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

The Independent is reporting that Manchester United is set to make a move for Serge Aurier with a deal for Monaco’s Fabinho taking too long to finalize.

[ MORE: 3 keys in Manchester derby

Aurier, 24, is a powerful defender who can play at right back or center back and he has excelled for Paris Saint-Germain in recent seasons despite issues off the field as he was fond guilty of assaulting a police officer in Paris and was also suspended by PSG for allegedly mocking teammate Angel di Maria and then manager Laurent Blanc in a periscope session.

The Ivory Coast international is said to be available for $31 million, with PSG and Real Madrid in the running for Fabinho as his price is now said to have rocketed to past $51.9 million.

Jose Mourinho has been speaking about the spiraling costs for “good players” and not “big players” as said he may now have to settle for three new signings than the four he targeted at the start of the summer. With Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof coming in for over $135 million combined, United were said to have been agonizingly close with a deal for winger Ivan Perisic and a move for Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic is also said to still be a possibility.

Quick, strong and an all-out defender, Aurier is a solid Mourinho player. Antonio Valencia had a fine 2016-17 season but he will soon be 32 years old, so United have to look for other options at right back with both Matteo Darmian and Timothy Fosu-Mensah not doing enough to usurp Valencia last season.

All in all, this seems like a sensible solution rather than breaking the back for Fabinho who can play at both right back and as a holding midfielder.

The Daily Star claim that Arsenal have told West Ham United they’ll have to pay $28 million for Jack Wilshere and insert a buy-back clause in any deal.

Wilshere, 25, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and although he impressed in spells he ended the season with yet another injury after suffering a left leg fracture against Tottenham Hotspur in April.

The academy product has 12 months left on his current contract and his future at Arsenal remains uncertain with Serie A side Sampdoria also said to be interested in his services, but is now the time for Wilshere to move on permanently?

Once the greatest hope of the English national team, Wilshere’s career has been ravaged by injuries and although Arsene Wenger rates him highly (hence the buy-back clause report) the Gunners have Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Santi Cazorla and Mohamed Elneny in central midfield.

With Arsenal having a Europa League campaign this season perhaps Wilshere will get plenty more games with the Gunners under his belt to try and impress, but surely he wants to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League.

His England teammate Joe Hart just signed for West Ham and with the Hammers’ rivalry with Arsenal not as intense as other London neighbors Spurs and Chelsea, this deal may work. If not permanently then on a season-long loan, but Wenger was very specific about Wilshere joining Bournemouth for the style of soccer Eddie Howe‘s men play. Under Slaven Bilic West Ham aren’t a free-flowing side but at this point Wilshere’s options in the PL seem limited.

The next 12 months are critical in shaping the rest of his career. We’ve said that many times before, but it feels like now or never for the talented central midfielder.

West Ham agree deal for Javier Hernandez

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

Chicharito is heading back to the Premier League.

On Thursday West Ham United revealed they had agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the Mexico striker who will now undergo a medical and agree personal terms.

Hernandez, 29, reportedly had a $18 million release clause in his contract. If that’s correct, this is a bargain for West Ham.

Below is the statement released by the Hammers.

“West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium.

“The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will fly to London in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical with the Hammers.”

Hernandez became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer in May and the former Manchester United forward won two Premier League titles with the Red Devil’s during a five-year spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

West Ham has lacked a clinical goalscorer for some time and now they have one.

Lukaku or Morata; who got the better deal?

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata, who ya got?

[ MORE: Keys to Manchester derby in Houston ]

It’s one of the biggest questions swirling around after Chelsea agreed a $92 million fee with Real Madrid for striker Alvaro Morata on Wednesday, who has arrived in London and called Chelsea “the best club” for him.

He also admitted he has no idea how close he came to signing for Manchester United and Morata could have easily ended up at United and Lukaku at Chelsea, but the opposite is now true as both Premier League giants have acquired clinical strikers who will be the focal point of their respective attacks.

Both Morata and Lukaku have the potential to be the two best out-and-out strikers in the world for many years to come.

[ MORE: Lukaku promises goals for Man United

In terms of who got the better deal, financially both players will end up costing a very similar amount with the fee for Lukaku set to rise to $96.5 million and Morata’s fee just below that. Both players are 24 years of age, and both have very similar skill sets which is understandable given why both United and Chelsea went for them.

So, all square there.

In terms of Premier League experience Lukaku obviously had the edge with the Belgian now playing four full seasons in the PL, while Morata has only played in Spain and Italy. Lukaku is much more likely to hit the ground running as he knows what to expect and is settled in England.

That said, Morata’s experience in the UEFA Champions League is vastly superior to Lukaku’s and the Spanish international also has 13 trophies (including two UCL trophies) to his name already. Lukaku may have more experience in England, but Morata has more experience in elite club competitions and has scored crucial goals in title-winning seasons for both Real and Juve.

Looking at the way both of the players will fit into their teams, it’s difficult to argue that they’re not well suited to both the system and personnel around them.

Lukaku has had many seasons as a lone front man but he could play up top alongside Marcus Rashford which may actually benefit him with someone to work off of and a little more space for him to work in.

Morata will be a lone forward in Chelsea’s attack, but he is flexible and able to play out wide or drop a little deeper when needed and that will work well with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian buzzing around in support. Both of these players are more than a target man but you’d have to say Morata appears to be the more creative with the ball at his feet, so he gets the edge.

How can we judge these deals on some kind of scale? Well, the goal tally at the end of the season for each striker will tell the story of who was the better signing. It’s as simple as that and both will be expected to score at least 15-20 goals in all competitions.

But I know you guys don’t like simple answers, so here’s a ranking on some of the key categories which may help us to answer which club spent their $90 million-plus better.

Finishing (out of 10)
Lukaku: 8
Morata: 9

Power
Lukaku: 9
Morata: 8

Pace 
Lukaku: 9
Morata: 8

Aerial ability
Lukaku: 8
Morata: 9

Hold-up play
Lukaku: 7
Morata: 8

Mentality
Lukaku: 7
Morata: 9

Total score
Morata: 51/60
Lukaku: 48/60

Monaco report clubs to FIFA over Kylian Mbappe contact

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

AS Monaco are not happy at all.

Star striker Kylian Mbappe is wanted by every top club in the world with the 18-year-old bursting onto the scenes last season as he scored 26 goals in all competitions with Monaco winning Ligue 1 and reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The French champions released the following strongly-worded statement on Thursday after they’ve already sold Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, Bernando Silva to Manchester City and both Benjamin Mendy and Fabinho are being chased by Europe’s top clubs.

“AS Monaco regretfully notice that important European football clubs made contacts with Kylian Mbappe (and his entourage) without its authorization. AS Monaco want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA.

“To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and the FIFA to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders.”

Reports state that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs reported to FIFA.

Southampton had a similar situation earlier this summer where they made a complaint over the conduct of Liverpool with regards to their star defender and team captain Virgil Van Dijk. Liverpool ended up issuing a public apology and stated that would end their interest in the player.

The secret world of “tapping up” is now coming out into the open with serious sanctions potentially awaiting any parties found guilty of not following the proper procedures.

Who is “winning” the summer transfer window?

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 20, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

With big-money deals being done all the time, let’s take a look at how each Premier League club have fared so far in the summer transfer window.

[ MORE: Latest PL transfer news ]

Some have been busier than others and with big deals for Alexandre Lacazette, Romelu Lukaku and now Alvaro Morata spicing things up, we are seeing huge sums flying around among the big boys.

Let’s analyze who is “winning” and “losing” so far this summer with six weeks to go until the window closes on August 31.

Winning

Everton – Seven new players, Rooney has returned and Lukaku cash spenty wisely on defense. More signings promised too.
Chelsea – Morata incoming, plus Bakayoko, Rudiger and Caballero strengthen the squad. Very good summer, so far, despite Costa.
Man City – Overpaid for Walker but have Ederson in goal and Danilo said to be on the way. Bernardo Silva a quality buy.
Bournemouth – Shrewd summer of spending for the Cherries: Begovic, Ake and Defoe arriving. Perfectly blend of youth and experience.

Getting there

Man United – Lukaku and Lindelof were costly but just what they needed. If Matic arrives then Mourinho has had a good summer.
West Ham United – Hart and Zabaelta will bring experience. If they land Arnautovic and Chicharito then a very good window.
Liverpool – Salah will be a star, while Robertson and Solanke will contribute but getting a new center back in is a must.
Huddersfield Town – 10 new arrivals for the Terriers and some real quality in Mounie, Mooy and Williams. Need one or two more players.
Leicester – Iborra, Maguire and Jakupovic upgrades and Iheanacho on the way. Mahrez should only leave for the right price.
Burnley – Walters, Cork and Taylor all good additions, but just lacking a new center back.

Work to do

Stoke – Losing Arnautovic means Hughes must have some deals up his sleeve. Zouma and Delph likely to arrive. New striker a must.
Newcastle – Slow going for Rafael Benitez so far this summer. Murphy and Atsu have arrived in attack, but midfield is the problem area.
Crystal Palace – Loftus-Cheek a solid addition but Frank De Boer needs 2/3 quality additions to avoid a relegation scrap.
Brighton – Hughton is sticking to his budget but the Seagulls should look to add another striker and center mid. Ryan a good get.
Swansea Paul Clement is likely to lose Sigurdsson and with Llorente out injured, new attackers key. Bony to return?

Fine as things stand

Tottenham – After selling on Walker for big money, Spurs will look to invest it shrwedly. All about keeping hold of their stars.
Southampton – Same story for Saints who have added Bednarek in defense and sold Rodriguez. One more striker and defender key.
WatfordMarco Silva should be okay with what he has after adding Chalobah and Hughes in midfield. Replacement for Deeney up top?
West Brom – Rodriguez has slotted in well and Pulis has brought in Ghazi in defense. Solid summer so far and not much needed.
Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette’s arrival is key, but Arsenal’s summer appears to hinge on the Sanchez and Ozil decision.