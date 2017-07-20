West Ham agree to deal for Javier Hernandez

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chicharito is heading back to the Premier League.

On Thursday West Ham United revealed they had agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for the Mexico striker who will now undergo a medical and agree personal terms.

Hernandez, 29, reportedly had a $18 million release clause in his contract. If that’s correct, this is a bargain for West Ham.

Below is the statement released by the Hammers.

“West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to London Stadium.

“The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker will fly to London in the coming days to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical with the Hammers.”

Hernandez became Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer in May and the former Manchester United forward won two Premier League titles with the Red Devil’s during a five-year spell at Old Trafford before leaving for Leverkusen in the summer of 2015.

West Ham has lacked a clinical goalscorer for some time and now they have one.