MLS Snapshot: Orlando City 0-1 Atlanta United (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Friday night’s effort at Orlando City Stadium wasn’t the prettiest for either side but Atlanta United will gladly take three points from the fixture as the Central Florida venue proved to be a fortress once more. The Lions were far superior in their attacking threats throughout the match, testing USMNT and Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan on multiple occasions. However, it was Hector Villalba that proved to be the difference when he blasted a long-distance effort to beat Joe Bendik in the 86th minute. Atlanta extends its unbeaten streak to four matches with Friday’s decision, keeping Tata Martino’s side in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, while Orlando City moves into fifth.

Three moments that mattered

36′ — Guzan stands tall, denies Rivas — Carlos Rivas thought he scorched this one (and he did…), but Brad Guzan acted like it was nothing as he held his ground to make the stop.

39′ — Spector gets ripped off by Guzan — The U.S. goalkeeper is at it again… What a save!

Best chances of the night from Carlos to Specs… City knocking 0-0 | #ORLvATL pic.twitter.com/iGvSlfGUHe — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 21, 2017

86′ — Villalba unleashes stunner to propel Atlanta — Sometimes it just takes one good hit as a striker.

Man of the match: Brad Guzan

Goalscorers: Hector Villalba (86′)