Transfer Rumor Wrap: Liverpool rejects Barca bid for Coutinho, Roma offer for Mahrez turned down

Liverpool isn’t planning on cashing in on one of the Premier League’s stars this summer.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. gave Barcelona a resolute “no” after Barcelona submitted a transfer bid of more than $93 million for Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho signed a new five-year contract with the club in January.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“The main thing I think about is how we can make the next step with the players we had last season,” Klopp told reporters in Hong Kong earlier this week. “The good news is that actually we didn’t lose – and we will not lose – a player we want to keep this summer. That’s the best news actually and then we’ll see who can bring into the squad.”

Coutinho signed for Liverpool in 2013 but had a breakout year in 2015-2016, earning the PFA Young Player of the Year. Last year Coutinho became an even more consistent goal-scorer and playmaker, scoring 13 goals with seven assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

Keeping Coutinho is of supreme importance for Liverpool, which is back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Roma bid for Mahrez rejected

Riyad Mahrez is likely to leave Leicester City this summer, but the club appear that it’s only going to sell him at the right price.

Leicester City rejected an undisclosed transfer offer from AS Roma for Mahrez, according to manager Craig Shakespear.

“The bid was politely declined because it was a low offer,” Shakespeare said, via the BBC. “I don’t know what it was and I don’t get involved.”

Mahrez requested to leave the club following a 10-goal, seven-assist season for the Foxes, in which they were unable to retain their Premier League title from a year earlier.

Chambers to Crystal Palace

Calum Chambers‘ time at Arsenal could be coming to an end.

According to The Guardian, Crystal Palace and Arsenal are in talks to sign the 22-year-old centerback, but a bid of around $21 million was rejected by the Gunners, who paid around that amount in 2014 to sign Chambers from Southampton. Arsenal reportedly value Chambers as a $32.5 million player.

The report states that Chambers, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, was “made aware his opportunities will be limited” at Arsenal this season, clearing the way for him to join a new club.

If Chambers leaves Arsenal, it would mark another failed transfer for the Gunners as Chambers wasn’t able to develop into a regular starter during his two-year stay in the Arsenal first team. If he reaches the potential many saw from his time at Southampton, Arsenal may rue his departure.