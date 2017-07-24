More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ajax reunion at Palace as De Boer signs center back

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Crystal Palace has added much needed depth and youth to its corps of center backs with 20-year-old Ajax man Jairo Riedewald.

The left back in Ajax’s UEFA Europa League loss to Manchester United, Riedewald completed better than 92 percent of his passes in Eredivisie play. He also nabbed 2.2 interceptions per match.



Fellow Palace center backs James Tompkins, Scott Dann, and Damien Delaney average age is 31.3.

Riedewald played for Palace boss Frank De Boer at Ajax. From Palace’s official site:

“He will be an excellent addition to our squad, Jairo is a young player but already has a lot of experience. I know he is looking forward to playing in the Premier League.”

Riedewald played the majority of his Eredivisie matches at center back, but has 18 appearances as a defensive midfielder and another 12 at left back.

He’s Palace’s second addition of this summer, the other being a loan of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

Russian farmer’s straw stadium pokes fun at World Cup costs

AP Photo/Oleksandr Stashevskyi
Associated PressJul 24, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

KRASNOYE, Russia (AP) Russia is desperate to control its spending on the 2018 World Cup, and a farmer might just have the answer – straw.

In a project straight out of the “Three Little Pigs” fairytale, Roman Ponomaryov has built a straw replica of the 43 billion ruble ($700 million) stadium in St. Petersburg which will host World Cup semifinals.

His arena made of 4,500 straw bales comes with tiered seating for 300 and flagpoles. It hosted its first tournament – for local teams only – last weekend using modified soccer rules.

 

“It’s good to get people excited and create a sports atmosphere ahead of the World Cup,” Ponomaryov said in a recent interview.

The real St. Petersburg Stadium has drawn ire for its cost, corruption scandals, delays, and workers’ deaths.

Ponomaryov is a fan of the Zenit St. Petersburg club and says he modeled his straw stadium on Zenit’s new home in a gentle dig at the problems around the construction.

“It seemed pretty strange … how the cost of the stadium and its construction timeframe were increasing,” he said. Russia’s total World Cup budget is around $10.7 billion.

Zenit has accepted the straw stadium with good humor, offering Ponomaryov a ticket to a game at the real thing.

The harvest will keep him on the farm for the next few weeks, though, and he has in mind another project – organizing a Straw World Cup.

Spain’s sports court opens disciplinary procedure vs. Villar

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Spain’s administrative court for sport has initiated disciplinary procedures against Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar after he was arrested and jailed in a corruption probe.

The opening of the disciplinary procedure on Monday clears the way for Spain’s sports authority, the Higher Council of Sport, to rule whether it will temporarily suspend Villar when they meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

The court’s decision had been expected since Thursday, when the Higher Council of Sport asked the court to act against Villar following his arrest.

Villar, his son Gorka, federation vice president Juan Padron, and Ramon Hernandez, the secretary of the regional football federation of Tenerife, were arrested last Tuesday when police raided the national federation’s headquarters and other properties.

The four were arrested on charges of improper management, misappropriation of funds, corruption and falsifying documents.

National Court judge Santiago Pedraz ordered last week that the Villars and Padron remain in jail without bail after questioning them. Hernandez’s bail was set at 100,000 euros ($116,000).

The elder Villar is FIFA’s senior vice president and also a vice president of UEFA. He’s been president of the Spanish federation since 1988.

Judge Pedraz said the 67-year-old Villar is suspected of misappropriating private and public funds received by the federation “at least since 2009.”

MLS rejected $4 billion deal which wanted promotion/relegation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Major League Soccer has confirmed it brushed aside a $4 billion TV deal which insisted on promotion and relegation coming into place in North America’s top-flight.

A report from the Sports Business Journal stated that the owner of NASL side Miami FC Riccardo Silva gave a presentation to the league and owners on June 26, offering a 10-year deal for the domestic and international TV rights from 2023 with one clause: promotion and relegation had to become commonplace in MLS.

Of course, Silva, who founded the media company MP & Silva who put in the bid, would love for there to be promotion and relegation in MLS as his team cannot currently rise above the second-tier NASL.

Jeff Carlisle from ESPN has the following statement from Dan Courtemanche, MLS executive vice president of communications.

“As was stated to Mr. Silva both in person and in a subsequent letter, Major League Soccer is prohibited contractually from engaging in discussions about our media rights with other distributors. We are not in a position, nor are we interested, in engaging with Mr. Silva on his proposal.”

“It is also important to note that since its inception, MLS, like the other North American leagues, has dealt directly with its domestic broadcast partners, rather than through agents and brokers. This ensures that the league and its partners can structure an agreement that addresses all elements, such as scheduling, marketing and digital distribution, that are required for a successful partnership.”

This deal would quadruple the current annual TV deal MLS has with Fox, ESPN and Univision, but it has been stated that no new deal can be discussed until at least 2021.

With cities across the U.S. and Canada lining up to pay the $150 million MLS expansion fee, league commission Don Garber has stated multiple times that promotion and relegation is not needed in the U.S. Soccer pyramid.

With USL and NASL now both second-tier, the only way they can become a top-tier franchise is by buying into MLS with two markets set to be selected later this year from 12 current expansion bids, plus David Beckham’s franchise in Miami still pushing ahead with plans to join the league.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Asensio to Arsenal, Man United; Mahrez to Roma

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Arsenal and Manchester United both want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.



The 21-year-old Spaniard jumped off the bench to score in Real’s UEFA Champions League final win against Juventus in June, plus scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in a breakout campaign, but like many top talents at the Santiago Bernabeu he finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the pecking order.

Manchester United are clearly on the hunt for one more wide player with their pursuit of Ivan Perisic seemingly at an end with Inter Milan unwilling to budge on their $58 million asking price.

Yet quite why United and Arsenal want another wide player is beyond me…

United have Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata who can play out wide, while Arsenal have Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil who can play on the flank. With Ozil, Sanchez and the Ox potentially on the move, it would make more sense for Arsenal to chase Asensio.

Per the report, Real do not want to sell Asensio but the player wants improved terms and more guarantees of first team action after breaking into the Spanish national team. He’s unlikely to get that, so maybe there’s something in this. Or maybe talks over a new contract are upcoming for the youngster. His direct wing-play would suit United or Arsenal, and the PL, well, so this could be one deal to keep an eye on.

The Leicester Mercury state that Riyad Mahrez‘s move to AS Roma is still on.

Mahrez, 26, released a statement at the start of the summer saying that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium and with Roma said to have had a $26 million bid knocked back, the Serie A giants still have Mahrez as their top transfer target this summer.

Leicester want $65 million for Mahrez who was crowned the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year after spearheading their incredible Premier League title win, but a compromise of around $40 million is likely to be accepted by the Foxes.

During the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong last week Mahrez put in dazzling displays and scored a superb goal against Crystal Palace to showcase exactly what he’s all about.

Was that to give Roma, and others, a gentle nudge to bid more for him? Perhaps. It also proved that Leicester could really be struggling without his creativity as the Algerian magician turned it on when he had to last season to help them climb away form the relegation zone and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

That said, having a disinterested Mahrez means you might as well play with 10-men and that’s not something Craig Shakespeare‘s team can afford to do.