Man United beat Real Madrid on PKs; injury update

Manchester United beat Real Madrid 2-1 on penalty kicks after drawing with the reigning European champions 1-1 in normal time in Santa Clara, California.

[ VIDEO: Chelsea beat Arsenal in Beijing ]

Jose Mourinho’s men took the lead right on half time as Anthony Martial‘s fine run down the left flank ended with a perfect ball to Jesse Lingard who finished easily.

Real equalized through Casemiro’s penalty kick in the 69th minute which set up one of the worst penalty kick shootouts in memory with just three penalties scored from the 10 attempts in the International Champions Cup clash.

Take a look at the video highlights below as United continued their 100 percent record on their U.S. tour after wins over LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City and now Real.

Mourinho’s men will now play Barcelona in Washington D.C. on Wednesday on their way back to Manchester.

Mourinho also gave an update on Ander Herrera who came off injured just six minutes after coming on at Levi’s Stadium.

Herrera seemed to suffer a rib injury and Mourinho is hoping the latest knock (Juan Mata picked up an injury last week, with Matteo Darmian recovering from a slight injury, plus Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo still recovering) for one of his players isn’t serious.

“It must at least be very painful because for Ander to come off, it has to be very painful,” Mourinho said. “I want to wait and see what it is. I always say to the players that you don’t risk anything in friendly matches. If you feel something is coming, even if it is a little injury, get off because the result is not important. It was very painful, it was in front of the bench, it was a bad contact. Maybe it is his ribs but I don’t know.”

The Spanish midfielder was influential in United’s midfield last season, winning their Player of the Year award after several dominant displays in the engine room.

With Mourinho said to be on the hunt for a new holding midfielder, it’s easy to see why with only Michael Carrick and the versatile Daley Blind able to slot in if Herrera is out for a while.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports