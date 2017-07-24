More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Man United’s Bailly handed three-game ban by UEFA

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Eric Bailly will not be available for the UEFA Super Cup or the opening group game of Manchester United’s 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign.

[ VIDEO: United beat Real Madrid ]

Bailly, 23, was sent off in the second leg of United’s UEFA Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo last season and sat out the final in Stockholm which they won 2-0 against Ajax to seal their spot in the UCL this season.

Following a hearing, UEFA released a statement on Monday confirming that Bailly’s ban was extended to three games (extended by two games) as he clashed with Vigo’s John Guidetti after being sent off.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Manchester United FC player Eric Bailly for three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible.”

He will now miss the upcoming showpiece game against Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia on Aug.8, as well as their UCL group opener but the ban is only for European competitions.

United have signed Swedish center back Victor Lindelof over the summer and the main plan seems to be for him to partner Bailly in the heart of the defense, or even play with three at the back with Phil Jones, Daley Blind or Chris Smalling coming into central defense. Given his good form at the end of last season, Marcos Rojo will perhaps jump to the top of that queue when the Argentine returns from a serious injury.

As for Bailly, he suffered through injuries last season, his debut campaign at United after joining from Villarreal for $40 million, but the Ivory Coast defender appeared in 38 games in all competitions despite a midseason break to represent his nation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly impressed with his dominant displays in the air and well-time tackles and along with David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku he is a key part of United’s powerful spine.

MLS rejected $4 billion deal which wanted promotion/relegation

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Major League Soccer has confirmed it brushed aside a $4 billion TV deal which insisted on promotion and relegation coming into place in North America’s top-flight.

A report from the Sports Business Journal stated that the owner of NASL side Miami FC Riccardo Silva gave a presentation to the league and owners on June 26, offering a 10-year deal for the domestic and international TV rights from 2023 with one clause: promotion and relegation had to become commonplace in MLS.

Of course, Silva, who founded the media company MP & Silva who put in the bid, would love for their to be promotion and relegation in MLS as his team cannot currently rise about the second-tier NASL.

Jeff Carlisle from ESPN has the following statement from Dan Courtemanche, MLS executive vice president of communications.

“As was stated to Mr. Silva both in person and in a subsequent letter, Major League Soccer is prohibited contractually from engaging in discussions about our media rights with other distributors. We are not in a position, nor are we interested, in engaging with Mr. Silva on his proposal.”

“It is also important to note that since its inception, MLS, like the other North American leagues, has dealt directly with its domestic broadcast partners, rather than through agents and brokers. This ensures that the league and its partners can structure an agreement that addresses all elements, such as scheduling, marketing and digital distribution, that are required for a successful partnership.”

This deal would quadruple the current annual TV deal MLS has with Fox, ESPN and Univision, but it has been stated that no new deal can be discussed until at least 2021.

With cities across the U.S. and Canada lining up to pay the $150 million MLS expansion fee, league commission Don Garber has stated multiple times that promotion and relegation is not needed in the U.S. Soccer pyramid.

With USL and NASL now both second-tier, the only way they can become a top-tier franchise is by buying into MLS with two markets set to be selected later this year from 12 current expansion bids, plus David Beckham’s franchise in Miami still pushing ahead with plans to join the league.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Asensio to Arsenal, Man United; Mahrez to Roma

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Arsenal and Manchester United both want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

[ VIDEO: Man United beat Real Madrid ]

The 21-year-old Spaniard jumped off the bench to score in Real’s UEFA Champions League final win against Juventus in June, plus scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in a breakout campaign, but like many top talents at the Santiago Bernabeu he finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the pecking order.

Manchester United are clearly on the hunt for one more wide player with their pursuit of Ivan Perisic seemingly at an end with Inter Milan unwilling to budge on their $58 million asking price.

Yet quite why United and Arsenal want another wide player is beyond me…

United have Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata who can play out wide, while Arsenal have Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil who can play on the flank. With Ozil, Sanchez and the Ox potentially on the move, it would make more sense for Arsenal to chase Asensio.

Per the report, Real do not want to sell Asensio but the player wants improved terms and more guarantees of first team action after breaking into the Spanish national team. He’s unlikely to get that, so maybe there’s something in this. Or maybe talks over a new contract are upcoming for the youngster. His direct wing-play would suit United or Arsenal, and the PL, well, so this could be one deal to keep an eye on.

The Leicester Mercury state that Riyad Mahrez‘s move to AS Roma is still on.

Mahrez, 26, released a statement at the start of the summer saying that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium and with Roma said to have had a $26 million bid knocked back, the Serie A giants still have Mahrez as their top transfer target this summer.

Leicester want $65 million for Mahrez who was crowned the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year after spearheading their incredible Premier League title win, but a compromise of around $40 million is likely to be accepted by the Foxes.

During the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong last week Mahrez put in dazzling displays and scored a superb goal against Crystal Palace to showcase exactly what he’s all about.

Was that to give Roma, and others, a gentle nudge to bid more for him? Perhaps. It also proved that Leicester could really be struggling without his creativity as the Algerian magician turned it on when he had to last season to help them climb away form the relegation zone and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

That said, having a disinterested Mahrez means you might as well play with 10-men and that’s not something Craig Shakespeare‘s team can afford to do.

How will Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez slot in at West Ham?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Javier Hernandez is set to become the most-expensive player in West Ham’s history on Tuesday with the Mexican international flying in to London for a medical and to agree personal terms.

[ VIDEO: Man United beat Real Madrid

“Chicharito” will reportedly be paid over $180,000 per week as the Hammers agreed a deal of $18 million with Bayer Leverkusen last week for Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer.

With the former Manchester United striker ready for a return to the Premier League, where will Hernandez, 29, slot in at the London Stadium?

Below are a few options below for the Hammers as Hernandez is expected to deliver goals by the bucket load in east London. 

Option 1

—– Hart —–

— Zabaleta — Fonte — Reid — Cresswell —

—- Obiang —- Kouyate —-

—  Antonio — Lanzini — Arnautovic

—– Hernandez —–

Option 2

—– Hart —–

—- Zabaleta —- Fonte —- Reid —-

—  Antonio — Lanzini — Kouyate — Cresswell —

—- Hernandez —- Carroll —- Arnautovic —-

Option 3

—– Hart —–

— Zabaleta — Fonte — Reid — Cresswell —

—– Kouyate —–

—  Antonio — Lanzini — Arnautovic

—- Hernandez —- Carroll —-

Conclusion

Hernandez is joining West Ham at an exciting time with the Hammers signing Marko Arnautovic last week, plus adding the experience of Joe Hart and Pablo Zabalete in defense. After a year in the London Stadium, the excuse of adapting to a new home is no longer feasible and Slaven Bilic knows his team must hit the ground running.

Chicharito will have no problems adapting to life back in the PL. In truth, he can play in any league in the world. A poacher is a poacher. Period. That said, Hernandez has struggled at times leading the line on his own so Option 1 would be tricky to get the best out of him. So would Option 2 with him drifting off the right flank to latch onto Andy Carroll‘s knockdowns, but it could work.

Option 3 seems like the real winner to me. With the running and pace of Antonio and Arnautovic in-behind, plus the trickery of Manuel Lanzini, both Hernandez and Carroll would have chances galore to score and we all know how clinical Chicharito is. Having crosses whipped in and Carroll causing havoc in the penalty box with Chicharito sniffing around for scraps is simplistic but it worked well for West Ham in 2015-16 when they were pushing for the top four.

With Arnautovic, Antonio, Hernandez, Lanzini and Carroll in attack, West Ham could potentially be top-heavy this season but after the struggles of last season, Bilic will rate scoring goals over conceding them. Cheikhou Kouyate, Pedro Obiang or Mark Noble will have plenty of work to get through in the holding midfield role but Antonio and Arnautovic can track back when needed.

Simply put, you buy Hernandez to get finish off crosses and direct balls into the box, especially when you have Carroll around. West Ham needs to set up their team to maximize Hernandez’s abilities and it’s shocking that more PL teams didn’t make a big push for him.

How can PSG sign Neymar from Barcelona?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

The biggest transfer deal in soccer history is probably also going to be the most complex.

With UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules halting Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and many others from spending even more cash over the past few seasons, talk of Neymar’s potential $255 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG boggles the mind.

How can PSG pull this off and not break UEFA’s FFP rules? Well, here’s a deeper look at the numbers and how it could work.

If Neymar’s transfer did go through and his wages are as astronomical as reported — all-in the transfer fee, wages and other fees would top $586 million, with wages of over $50 million per year — then PSG have to bring in some huge finances from sponsors, ticket sales and move on some other players, right?

Not quite.

Under the interpretations of FFP rules, the sums are added up each season and the players’ value is amortized over the length of their contract. So, if the contract for Neymar was split up over five years PSG would put that down as $50 million per season, plus whatever they owed on the transfer fee if they were paying it off in installments.

A little more manageable, if still absurd.

When it comes to Neymar’s release clause set to be triggered, that usually means all of the cash is needed straight up. Tricky. What is more likely is PSG will pay $100 million and then stagger the rest of the fee over a five-year period, if Barca agree to it.

There are always many, many complexities to these type of deals, and especially with Neymar’s former club Santos potentially having a sell-on clause and many other factors such as loyalty fees, bonuses, agent fees and more.

PSG chairman Nasser al Khelaifi will have plenty of work to do to get this deal done and there are also reports in Spain that the Qatari government could enter into a separate agreement to pay Neymar his wages.

That said, under the FFP rules, one thing to remember is key: clubs have to bring in what they are spending but they can still make losses of up to $34.9 million per season under the current rules.

With PSG owned by a company which is essentially the State of Qatar, UEFA will automatically investigate a team where 30 percent or more of their revenue is supplied by a company linked to the owner. PSG have already been sanctioned heavily in the past with huge fines, restrictions on how many players can play in a UCL season and having their spending capped in 2014-15.

It is likely PSG’s Qatari owners, Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, will have alternative revenue from sponsors and commercial deals already lined up to help deal with the issues Neymar’s arrival could have in terms of FFP.

These sums are huge and the complexity of this deal is obvious, but if Neymar did join PSG then his marketability would surely see them recoup plenty of cash in other ways.

Therein lies the golden rule to all of this: you have to speculate to accumulate.

Somehow PSG believe this transfer fee and Neymar’s wages would be money well spent. Whether or not that is the case we will have to wait and see, but the answer is that this deal could happen, even under the rigid restrictions of FFP.

PSG would have to work hard to balance the books and bring in extra revenue, but their owners are better placed than most to make that happen.