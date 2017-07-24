Man United’s Bailly handed three-game ban by UEFA

Eric Bailly will not be available for the UEFA Super Cup or the opening group game of Manchester United’s 2017-18 UEFA Champions League campaign.

[ VIDEO: United beat Real Madrid ]

Bailly, 23, was sent off in the second leg of United’s UEFA Europa League semifinal against Celta Vigo last season and sat out the final in Stockholm which they won 2-0 against Ajax to seal their spot in the UCL this season.

Following a hearing, UEFA released a statement on Monday confirming that Bailly’s ban was extended to three games (extended by two games) as he clashed with Vigo’s John Guidetti after being sent off.

“The CEDB has decided to suspend the Manchester United FC player Eric Bailly for three (3) UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible.”

He will now miss the upcoming showpiece game against Real Madrid in Skopje, Macedonia on Aug.8, as well as their UCL group opener but the ban is only for European competitions.

United have signed Swedish center back Victor Lindelof over the summer and the main plan seems to be for him to partner Bailly in the heart of the defense, or even play with three at the back with Phil Jones, Daley Blind or Chris Smalling coming into central defense. Given his good form at the end of last season, Marcos Rojo will perhaps jump to the top of that queue when the Argentine returns from a serious injury.

As for Bailly, he suffered through injuries last season, his debut campaign at United after joining from Villarreal for $40 million, but the Ivory Coast defender appeared in 38 games in all competitions despite a midseason break to represent his nation at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bailly impressed with his dominant displays in the air and well-time tackles and along with David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku he is a key part of United’s powerful spine.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports