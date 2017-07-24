Transfer Rumor Roundup: Asensio to Arsenal, Man United; Mahrez to Roma

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Arsenal and Manchester United both want to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

The 21-year-old Spaniard jumped off the bench to score in Real’s UEFA Champions League final win against Juventus in June, plus scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in a breakout campaign, but like many top talents at the Santiago Bernabeu he finds himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the pecking order.

Manchester United are clearly on the hunt for one more wide player with their pursuit of Ivan Perisic seemingly at an end with Inter Milan unwilling to budge on their $58 million asking price.

Yet quite why United and Arsenal want another wide player is beyond me…

United have Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and Juan Mata who can play out wide, while Arsenal have Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil who can play on the flank. With Ozil, Sanchez and the Ox potentially on the move, it would make more sense for Arsenal to chase Asensio.

Per the report, Real do not want to sell Asensio but the player wants improved terms and more guarantees of first team action after breaking into the Spanish national team. He’s unlikely to get that, so maybe there’s something in this. Or maybe talks over a new contract are upcoming for the youngster. His direct wing-play would suit United or Arsenal, and the PL, well, so this could be one deal to keep an eye on.

The Leicester Mercury state that Riyad Mahrez‘s move to AS Roma is still on.

Mahrez, 26, released a statement at the start of the summer saying that he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium and with Roma said to have had a $26 million bid knocked back, the Serie A giants still have Mahrez as their top transfer target this summer.

Leicester want $65 million for Mahrez who was crowned the 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year after spearheading their incredible Premier League title win, but a compromise of around $40 million is likely to be accepted by the Foxes.

During the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong last week Mahrez put in dazzling displays and scored a superb goal against Crystal Palace to showcase exactly what he’s all about.

Was that to give Roma, and others, a gentle nudge to bid more for him? Perhaps. It also proved that Leicester could really be struggling without his creativity as the Algerian magician turned it on when he had to last season to help them climb away form the relegation zone and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

That said, having a disinterested Mahrez means you might as well play with 10-men and that’s not something Craig Shakespeare‘s team can afford to do.

