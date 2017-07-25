Bayern defender Juan Bernat out weeks after ankle surgery

Ahead of United’s International Champions Cup clash with Barcelona in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Mourinho has been speaking to the media and earmarked the two positions where he wants to sign new players.
“I’m happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players, I never hide that,” Mourinho confirmed. “One player would be a midfield player that gives me more options and balance to the team and our needs. Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me also more attacking options. But I never speak about players that belong to other teams, I don’t like if any manager comes now and would say he would like one of my players, that’s not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one.”
So, there you have it.
With United linked with moves for central midfielders Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic and Radja Nainggolan, plus wingers Ivan Perisic and Marco Asensio for much of the summer, Mourinho has made it clear that time of speculation isn’t too far off the mark.
United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward flew to the USA this week and Mourinho was coy when asked if the main negotiator at Old Trafford had any transfer updates for him.
“I don’t know, honestly,” Mourinho admitted. “Ed is in control, he did Lindelof and Lukaku, he knows that I would like two more players, but he also knows that I have balance, I understand the situation, I understand the market, and if my club is unable to do two players and just one, I will accept that as a consequence of the market now. Our relation is good and I just wait for good news, and he knows for me the good news is to have the players, maybe just the player as soon as possible because to work together with the team is really, really important. But I’m calm, I like my players, I like my squad, I trust them, so I’m calm and that’s important.”
After adding Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof for a combined total of $135 million this summer, Mourinho addressed his main needs in central defense and up top.
Adding a holding midfielder would seem to be the smart play and is by far the weaker area compared to bringing in another wide player, with Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick the only two true defensive midfielders in their squad.
Liverpool have reportedly turned down a $93.9 million bid for the Brazilian playmaker but the Reds are said to be expecting an improved offer from the Spanish giants.
Coutinho, 25, only signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool in January but as he continues to score stunning goals on the way to leading Jurgen Klopp‘s men back to the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s biggest clubs have stepped up their interest in the diminutive playmaker.
Neymar, a close friend and Brazil teammate of Coutinho, may have a big say in this deal. If he leaves for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal, Barca will obviously have plenty of cash to spend, but perhaps linking up Coutinho with Neymar at the Nou Camp will convince Brazil’s skipper to stay?
Coutinho’s record in recent seasons speaks for itself after he’s scored 26 goals in 79 PL appearances with many long-range beauties and curling, dipping free kicks among them. He has also added 12 assists over the past two seasons and he sets the tempo for Liverpool’s play in the attacking third. Coutinho would be a perfect replacement for Barca legend Andres Iniesta who is coming to the end of his career.
Klopp has already stated that he had a chat with Coutinho last week and insists he is not going anywhere. That said, Luis Suarez’s move to Barca in the summer of 2014 didn’t seem too likely either. Coutinho isn’t quite at a Suarez-esque level of importance for Liverpool yet, but we all know how that Barca pursuit ended.
With Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich all said to be offering Sanchez more than City in wages, it appears the Chilean forward would take less money to join Man City from Arsenal this summer.
Arsene Wenger has said multiple times that Sanchez will not be sold but with just one year left on his current deal can the Gunners really turn down a big offer from Man City if it came in?
Of course, Pep Guardiola‘s side being a main PL rival for Arsenal is the big spanner in the works of this deal but with Guardiola working with Sanchez at Barcelona in the past, the duo get along and Sanchez would obviously add even more dynamism to City’s ridiculously stacked forward line.
Where would he fit in at the Etihad Stadium? Well, that’s anybody guess but what we do know is that if you have Sanchez on your squad, he’s playing. The 28-year-old scored 24 goals and added 10 assists in the PL for Arsenal last season and City could slot him in to a fluid front three of Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, then have Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling around too.
Quite why City needs Sanchez is a mystery, but reports continue to state both parties are interested and Man City will surely challenge for the Champions League title, something Sanchez has stated he wants to do.
For most of preseason VVD has trained with Saints but the first warning signs arrived on their last trip to Austria where he did not play in their preseason friendly as he was said to be still recovering from a foot injury he suffered in January.
Now the Dutch international center back is effectively on strike at Southampton but with a $70 million pricetag around his neck and Liverpool, his preferred destination, seemingly out of the picture, he doesn’t have a lot of options. Chelsea and Manchester City were said to be interested but they have spent big elsewhere on defenders, so it’s Liverpool or bust for van Dijk.
Now that he’s an outcast at Southampton, many would suggest that’s that for van Dijk at Saints. Hold your horses.
“We do not need to sell a player this summer,” Krueger said. “Any transfer in and out now will be to increase the quality of the squad and do what is best for the club. I have to tell you, straight up, we do not have to sell anybody. We will do our best to retain the core, solidify the core and move with some synergy into next season.”
With past players Morgan Schneiderlin, Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane, they were all told to give Saints one more season before moving on to some of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool respectively. They did that and had their best seasons in a Southampton shirt knowing they were in the shop window and great play would help shape their future.
Could the same happen with van Dijk? This situation is slightly different but Saints have no interest whatsoever in selling him.
The Dutchman signed a new five-year contract last summer and has been named team captain following his impressive displays since arriving from Celtic in the summer of 2015, plus he also signed on with a new agent over the summer. He is the face of this team and settling back into the squad and being accepted by fans just a few weeks after stating he did not want to play for the club won’t be easy.
An added layer to all of this is that it’s Liverpool involved, the club who has bought more Southampton players than any other over the past four seasons, plus some of Liverpool’s club legends have spoken in the media and told Van Dijk to go on strike. Animosity levels are high.
It’s unlikely van Dijk will be adored by Southampton’s fans anytime soon, and if he leaves he will booed and jeered just like Lallana and Lovren who reportedly pushed for a move away in 2014 and are still given that treatment every time they touch the ball from Saints’ fans.
Van Dijk’s name was sung loudly at every Southampton game and he is the one true world-class player they possess. They still possess him, but the dilemma for Saints here is do they buckle to pressure and sell him or do they keep hold of van Dijk and hope he changes his mind and wants to play for the club again?
If he doesn’t do the latter he will rot in the reserves while being one of the top earners at the club. Nobody wants that. Not van Dijk. Not Southampton. Nobody. But Saints can live with it if they have to.
That’s why they will hold out and hope that time away from the team will sway VVD’s mind into sticking around and help them push for another top 10 finish under new manager Pellegrino.
It is tough to stand in the way of a player when a team can offer him UEFA Champions League action and his talent clearly deserve that, but if Southampton don’t want to sell him, why should they?
Many would suggest player power is at an all-time high in the PL with contracts not worth the piece of paper they’re written on. Yet if you look around the league there are similar situations playing out at mid-sized clubs who are now benefiting financially from the PL’s riches and have no need to sell their stars to fund new signings and other projects.
Swansea are holding on to Gylfi Sigurdsson despite his refusal to go on their U.S. tour. Leicester aren’t prepared to sell Riyad Mahrez on the cheap despite his public declaration he wants to leave. And then there’s Southampton who don’t want, or need, to sell van Dijk.
Yes, Southampton are playing hardball and their manager Pellegrino has taken the drastic action to cut van Dijk from first-team training for the foreseeable future, but what else could they do? If it was any other player wanting to leave they would do the same.
“The club was clear. The club told me they will not sell Virgil,” Pellegrino said. “I translated the idea of the club to the player and for me it was easy because I had to manage the dynamic of the team. Now he is not involved with the team because psychologically he is not 100 per cent. If you are not 100 per cent with the team I need to work with the players who are 1000 per cent to defend Southampton. It’s easy for me.”
These situations are never fun for anyone involved but van Dijk now has a decision to make. Southampton have made theirs and he is not for sale.
It’s now up to van Dijk to accept that or continue to refuse to play to force a move away. It may eventually happen later in this window or even in January, but he will lose not only playing time but respect from all corners.