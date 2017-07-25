More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Dom Dwyer traded to Orlando City for hefty allocation money

By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Dom Dwyer is heading back to Orlando City in exchange for money.

By MLS terms, it’s a lot of cash.

Sporting KC will receive a total of $1.6 million in allocation money for the USMNT striker, and Dwyer returns to a club which saw him score 15 goals in 13 loan appearances in 2013.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ] 

The England-born 26-year-old had those gaudy numbers when Orlando was still in then-USL PRO (now just USL).

Dwyer has 57 goals in 128 MLS appearances, including a career-high 22 in 2014. His departure from KC raises questions about their plans for to fill his shoes, and some are suggesting that Krisztian Nemeth could return to the club from Al-Gharafa.

And down in Orlando, could Dwyer’s arrival mean the sale of Canadian striker Cyle Larin? The prolific youngster ran afoul of the law earlier this season, and perhaps his departure will be hastened with most leagues in the world still preparing for their seasons.

Plus, the move now takes Dwyer away from the city of his wife’s place of employment. Sydney Leroux-Dwyer helps the attack at FC Kansas City, where she has three goals and an assist in 15 games this season.

Milan reportedly meeting with Mendes re: Costa, Sanches, Falcao

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 25, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

AC Milan’s big summer could get downright massive, according to a sensational report out of Italy.

It’d be fair to assume some think it already has been, given the captures of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Lucas Biglia.

Right?

[ MORE: Dom Dwyer traded ]

Well, Sky Sports in Italy is reporting that super agent Jorge Mendes is meeting with i Rossoneri regarding not one but three of his clients, each of whom is well-known by European soccer fans.

The biggest name is Diego Costa, who would likely be gone from Chelsea already if Atletico Madrid wasn’t under a transfer ban.

The report also names AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao and Bayern Munich youngster Renato Sanches, who was considered one of the top summer transfers this time last year.

The 31-year-old Falcao scored 30 goals for Moncao in his return from the Premier League, while Sanches had this to say about a potential move away from the Allianz Arena:

“I’m young, I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.

“I want to play more consistently and [a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the Rossoneri.”

Milan is participating in the Europa League this year in addition to Serie A, and already has terrific depth to take a chance at winning both.

What would Gold Cup win mean for Bruce Arena’s future?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

The U.S. face Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup final in Santa Clara, Calif. on Wednesday and winning this competition would be very significant for the USMNT and head coach Bruce Arena.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up?

This is much more than a second-tier tournament for the U.S.

Arena arrived in November 2016, just days after Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as USMNT head coach following five years of ups and downs which yielded one Gold Cup (2013) a Round of 16 spot at the 2014 World Cup and a semifinal appearance at the 2016 Copa America Centenario. The downs were too numerous to mention.

In his 13 games so far, Arena has yet to lose in his second spell in charge of the USMNT.

Sure, plenty of those games have been friendlies, winnable World Cup qualifiers (points on the road in Honduras and Mexico were huge) and Gold Cup group games, but he’s still managed his squad exceptionally well and has put both himself and his players in a much more positive frame of mind heading into a big 12 months.

If Arena leads the U.S. to Gold Cup glory on Wednesday, it would not doubt prove U.S. Soccer correct in hiring him and turning around the fortunes of the program which seemed riddled with infighting and anguish under Klinsmann.

Arena is a straight talker, we all know that, and the Brooklyn native is feeding off his vast experience in MLS and from his first stint in charge of the the U.S. from 1998-2006. The 65-year-old is a consummate man-manager, the Sir Alex Ferguson of the U.S. soccer scene if you will, and Arena has already fostered a strong team spirit despite having a huge player pool and almost three separate squads to juggle over the past seven months.

Sure, the European contingent from the U.S is missing for the Gold Cup and so are plenty of stars from Mexico, Costa Rica and other nations but on home soil the U.S. has got by shaky defensive displays to breeze into the final. The USMNT was in a similar situation in the last Gold Cup and didn’t handle it well.

Arena has juggled the demands of his senior players, promising youngster and certain situations (think of the tactical and personnel switches at the Azteca in June) admirably but he knows his strongest team and sticks to it when crunch time arrives.

The U.S. are the heavy favorites against the Reggae Boyz but we all know what Jamaica is capable of after they beat Klinsmann’s U.S. side 2-1 in the 2015 Gold Cup semifinal to hammer another considerable nail into his fast assembling U.S. Soccer coffin.

Arena has a contract through the end of the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer and although the U.S. still has to qualify for the tournament, if these positive results continue then maybe Arena is the long-term answer for Sunil Gulati and Co.

First up, he has to win the Gold Cup. Secondly, he has to guide the U.S. to the World Cup. And then if he excels in Russia next summer (another Round of 16 berth, or better, would be a great success) then who knows what’s next for Arena?

Everyone agreed he was the smart hire with the USMNT in turmoil back in November but nobody saw it going this smoothly.

Kudos to Arena for his understated, straight-forward approach which is exactly what the USMNT need right now, and possibly for many years to come.

Bayern defender Juan Bernat out weeks after ankle surgery

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 25, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat has been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

[ MORE: Man United's transfer plans

Bayern says the 24-year-old Bernat suffered the injury last Saturday in a friendly game against Milan in Shanghai, and that he underwent surgery in Munich on Monday.

Bernat, who joined Bayern from Valencia in 2014, has played in 65 Bundesliga games for the side, winning the league in each of his three seasons. He has made seven appearances for Spain.

 

Jose Mourinho gives Manchester United transfer update

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho has been speaking about which players he wants to add in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

[ VIDEO: United beat Real Madrid ]

Ahead of United’s International Champions Cup clash with Barcelona in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Mourinho has been speaking to the media and earmarked the two positions where he wants to sign new players.

Via the Manchester Evening News, here’s what he had to say.

“I’m happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players, I never hide that,” Mourinho confirmed. “One player would be a midfield player that gives me more options and balance to the team and our needs. Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me also more attacking options. But I never speak about players that belong to other teams, I don’t like if any manager comes now and would say he would like one of my players, that’s not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one.”

So, there you have it.

With United linked with moves for central midfielders Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic and Radja Nainggolan, plus wingers Ivan Perisic and Marco Asensio for much of the summer, Mourinho has made it clear that time of speculation isn’t too far off the mark.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward flew to the USA this week and Mourinho was coy when asked if the main negotiator at Old Trafford had any transfer updates for him.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Mourinho admitted. “Ed is in control, he did Lindelof and Lukaku, he knows that I would like two more players, but he also knows that I have balance, I understand the situation, I understand the market, and if my club is unable to do two players and just one, I will accept that as a consequence of the market now. Our relation is good and I just wait for good news, and he knows for me the good news is to have the players, maybe just the player as soon as possible because to work together with the team is really, really important. But I’m calm, I like my players, I like my squad, I trust them, so I’m calm and that’s important.”

After adding Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof for a combined total of $135 million this summer, Mourinho addressed his main needs in central defense and up top.

Adding a holding midfielder would seem to be the smart play and is by far the weaker area compared to bringing in another wide player, with Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick the only two true defensive midfielders in their squad.

Out wide United have a host of options including Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia.

If United, as Mourinho states, can only bring in one player then they should make signing Matic, Dier or Nainggolan a priority.