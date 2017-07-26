FOLLOW LIVE: Lineups as the USMNT goes trophy hunting

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Levi’s Stadium is the scene as the United States men’s national team looks to wrestle the Gold Cup back after Mexico claimed the 2015 championship.

Jamaica is the opponent, and an incredible story all things considered, as the Reggae Boyz hope their second-straight tournament final is the occasion for their first Gold Cup crown.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Stats, scores from Gold Cup Final ]

Kickoff is slated for about 9:45 p.m. ET, with the pageantry from California getting started at 9:30.

There are no real surprises in the XI, aside from Bruce Arena’s continued use of Graham Zusi at right back. Omar Gonzalez pairs with Matt Besler in the heart of the defense, with Michael Bradley, Kellyn Acosta, Darlington Nagbe, and Paul Arriola combining for an industrious midfield.

Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris are up top, while Jorge Villafana fills out the lineup at left back with Tim Howard in goal.

Clint Dempsey is on the bench, perhaps awaiting another super sub performance.

This is it! We want the cup! Meet your starting XI for the #GoldCup2017 Final. Lineup notes: https://t.co/HHWBOZQ9wr pic.twitter.com/YsomPBgY2o — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 27, 2017

Some good news for Battery fans, @Williams_Romy17 is in the starting lineup for #USAvJAM in the #GoldCup tonight. Good luck, Romario! pic.twitter.com/UQf0gDcYud — Charleston Battery (@Chas_Battery) July 27, 2017

