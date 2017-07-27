More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Transfer rumor roundup: Benzema to Arsenal to aid Mbappe move; Mahrez latest

By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT

As transfer rumor mainstay Radja Nainggolan committed his future to AS Roma, plenty of other names made theoretical Thursday moves away from home.

There were spectacular rumors Wednesday that Real Madrid could sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United in order to help fund its purchase of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but Spanish outlet Diario Gol says the funding may come from another Real star: Karim Benzema.

It would be an $82 million move, which is pretty hard to believe given Arsenal splashed less money for a better player in the same role: Alexandre Lacazette. Arsene Wenger has used Lacazette with Olivier Giroud in the preseason, though.

Benzema has also been linked to a new contract at Madrid, and the 29-year-old is a Bernabeu mainstay having posting 181 goals and 103 assists in 365 matches (That’s a standard year’s worth, you know).

Football Italia says AS Roma’s Riyad Mahrez pursuit is far from over, with sporting director Monchi ready to offer a fee close to Leicester City’s $47 million asking price.

The move would be a boon for Roma, who sold Mohamed Salah for at least $7 million more than Leicester’s asking price (The fee could rise to $65 million).

The 25-year-old Salah has 35 goals and 24 assists in 81 Serie A appearances between Roma and Fiorentina, while the 26-year-old Mahrez has 27 and 17 in 103 Premier League starts. The leagues are about the same in average offensive production, but Salah did not star in his 13 Premier League matches, post two goals and two assists.

Report: USMNT’s Arriola drawing transfer interest abroad, in MLS

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Nicholas MendolaJul 27, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Paul Arriola’s motor was constantly running as the United States men’s national team claimed its sixth Gold Cup title, and it could drive him all the way from Club Tijuana to Europe or a prime spot on an MLS roster.

There’s a snag, though.

Arriola is reportedly wanted by Real Salt Lake and clubs in both the Netherlands and Portugal, but the LA Galaxy has what Goal.com describes a “dubious homegrown player” claim on Arriola, who participated in a minimal of practices with the Galaxy when he was younger.

As you’ll see below, there isn’t much “homegrown” about it and, to its critics, it is peak MLS monopolized tomfoolery. Here’s how Goal describes it:

“He was already a U.S. youth national team player when he traveled the 120 miles from Chula Vista to take part in a handful of training sessions with the LA Galaxy academy and eventually the Galaxy first team.

“The Galaxy are believed to hold a homegrown player claim on Arriola, and would have the right of first refusal on making Arriola an offer if he comes to MLS. The Galaxy’s current salary-cap situation might not allow them to make a serious bid for Arriola.”

But… here’s how the Galaxy described his choosing to sign for TJ instead of a pro deal from LA in 2013:

“It’s a little disappointing,” Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski told MLSsoccer.com by phone on Friday. “He went through our system, we offered him a contract and he decided to move on and go somewhere else. But that’s going to happen. It’s something that has happened before, and it’s something that will happen again.”

Arriola’s response in the same article? “I thank the Galaxy for giving me a wonderful opportunity to train with their first team and be a part of their first team which really taught me a lot.” That doesn’t read as much like he “went through their system.” He played in at least one U-18 game, debuting in October 2012, did more training with TJ in December 2012, and signed for the Mexican side in May 2013.

Should that qualify him as Homegrown?

Did Arriola spent significant time with LA, or is it possible the Galaxy might reap rewards from having an already established youth national teamer to practice when he was a kid? Whether you’re okay with that or not, consider that it encourages clubs to pilfer rights without actually registering or training the player.

Not to mention there is no guarantee that playing in the Netherlands or Portugal will be better for his development than MLS. Benfica or Ajax and potential action in European tournaments? Maybe. NAC Breda or Tondela? Maybe not.

Nevermind the quagmire that is American youth soccer clubs’ not earning money from transfer fees, the Arriola drama seems baseless. We don’t know the Galaxy will hold the player hostage, but they would actually be depriving MLS of a talent, as LA would theoretically get nothing should TJ sell him to a European club.

In any event, check out Arriola’s use chart from Tijuana and you’ll see why he’s valued by Bruce Arena as well as his suitors. He’s a Swiss Army Knife. Here’s hoping Tinseltown doesn’t stop him from a proper next step (assuming he’s ready to leave Liga MX).