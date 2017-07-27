Transfer rumor roundup: Benzema to Arsenal to aid Mbappe move; Mahrez latest

As transfer rumor mainstay Radja Nainggolan committed his future to AS Roma, plenty of other names made theoretical Thursday moves away from home.

There were spectacular rumors Wednesday that Real Madrid could sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United in order to help fund its purchase of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but Spanish outlet Diario Gol says the funding may come from another Real star: Karim Benzema.

It would be an $82 million move, which is pretty hard to believe given Arsenal splashed less money for a better player in the same role: Alexandre Lacazette. Arsene Wenger has used Lacazette with Olivier Giroud in the preseason, though.

Benzema has also been linked to a new contract at Madrid, and the 29-year-old is a Bernabeu mainstay having posting 181 goals and 103 assists in 365 matches (That’s a standard year’s worth, you know).

Football Italia says AS Roma’s Riyad Mahrez pursuit is far from over, with sporting director Monchi ready to offer a fee close to Leicester City’s $47 million asking price.

The move would be a boon for Roma, who sold Mohamed Salah for at least $7 million more than Leicester’s asking price (The fee could rise to $65 million).

The 25-year-old Salah has 35 goals and 24 assists in 81 Serie A appearances between Roma and Fiorentina, while the 26-year-old Mahrez has 27 and 17 in 103 Premier League starts. The leagues are about the same in average offensive production, but Salah did not star in his 13 Premier League matches, post two goals and two assists.

