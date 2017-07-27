UEFA Europa League wrap: Everton, Milan, Marseille take leads

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lone Premier League contestants Everton controlled proceedings at home but had trouble finding the finishing touch, while Milan and Marseille got goals from summer signings to nab wins of their own in the first legs of the UEFA Europa League’s third qualifying round on Thursday

[ MORE: Mendy a doubt for PL opener ]

All but two of the second legs will be held Aug. 3, with Sion-Suduva and AEL Limassol-Austria Wien the previous day.

Everton 1-0 MFK Ruzomberok

For over an hour, Everton had better than 70 percent possession at Goodison Park and nothing to show for it. But Leighton Baines‘ 65th minute rip deflected home to give the Toffees a deserved lead over its Slovakian opposition ahead of next week’s match in Ruzomberok.

Everton finished the match with a 20-8 edge in shots and 72 percent possession.

CSU Craiova 0-1 AC Milan

New Milan man Ricardo Rodriguez bagged a 44th minute free kick to give the free-spending Rossoneri a notable start to life in the UEL.

Marseille 4-2 KV Oostende

Valere Germain’s move from Monaco to Marseille is paying big dividends already, with French striker helping himself to a hat trick at his new home stadium.

UEFA Europa League first legs

Mlada Boleslav 2-1 Skenderbeu Korce

Trakai 2-1 FK Shkendija

Olimpia Donetsk 1-1 PAOK

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Panionios

Utrecht 0-0 Lech Poznan

AIK 1-1 Sporting Braga

PSV Eindhoven 0-1 Osijek

SK Sturm Graz 1-2 Fenerbahce

Suduva 3-0 Sion

Krasnodar 2-1 Lyngby BK

AEK Lamaca 2-0 Dinamo Minsk

Dinamo Bucuresti 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Botev Plovdiv 0-0 Maritimo

Bnei Yehuda 0-2 Zenit St. Petersburg

Astra Giurgiu 0-0 Oleksandriya

Brondby 0-0 Hajduk Split

Arka Gdynia 3-2 Midtjylland

Gent 1-1 Rheindorf Altach

Red Star Belgrade 2-0 Sparta Prague

Panathinaikos 1-0 Gabala

Bordeaux 2-1 Videoton

Aberdeen 2-1 Apollon Limassol

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Odd Grenland

Freiburg 1-0 Domzale

Austria Wien 0-0 AEL Limassol

