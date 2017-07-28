Ex-Barca great Puyol tells Neymar to clarify future plans

Will he or won’t he go? That seems to be the biggest question on the minds of Barcelona supporters and players alike as one of the club’s brightest stars continues to mull a move away from the Camp Nou this summer.

Brazilian forward Neymar is reportedly on the verge of being snagged by French giants Paris Saint-Germain as the club prepares to exercise the player’s $261-plus million release clause.

While the 25-year-old remains coy over his future despite a dust-up on Friday during training with new signing Nelson Semedo, Neymar’s potential exit could change the landscape of both teams involved just before the 2017/18 season kicks off next month.

That’s why former Barca great Carles Puyol is calling for the Brazilian to clear up his future plans.

“I do not know what’s going to happen,” Puyol told Marca. “He’s the one who has to talk and explain what he wants to do, because I cannot control him.

“The decision should be taken by him. I am not responsible for the club so I do not know if they have decided something.

“I do not know if he has dreams of leaving, but it’s harder for a player to do stay with the same team for their whole career. Football is changing but there are still cases: [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Busquets, [Andres] Iniesta. I think he has love for the shirt but then there are other factors.”

Neymar has lived up to the billing thus far in his European career since arriving in Spain from Brazilian powers Santos. In his time with the Catalan club, the forward has tallied 105 goals across all competitions for the Blaugrana, while helping his side to two La Liga crowns, three Copa del Rey titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.