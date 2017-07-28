Report: Orlando City has rejected Besiktas’ bid for Cyle Larin

It’s only been a few days since Orlando City acquired U.S. Men’s National Team striker Dom Dwyer in a trade with Sporting KC, but the Lions are continuing to receive interest for another prized front man.
According to Goal USA, Orlando has rejected a bid from Turkish outfit Besiktas for striker Cyle Larin, with the European side reportedly “nowhere close to the valuation placed on Larin by the Major League Soccer club.”
Besiktas is the reigning back-to-back Turkish league champions and have had interest in Larin for some time.
The 22-year-old Larin is in his third MLS season with the Lions and has scored 39 goals in that span for the Eastern Conference side. In addition to his quick rise in MLS, Larin has made himself known on the international scene as one of Canada’s most promising young talents, along with the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies.
The Western Conference has dominated MLS Cup for the better part of a decade, but it’s the East that continues to shine bright as this MLS season hits the midway point.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|
|22 (21)
21 (22)
20 (20)
|
|D.C. United: Five consecutive defeats for Ben Olson’s group has D.C. firmly at the bottom of the MLS table.
Minnesota United: Similar to D.C., the Loons have gone winless in five. The only saving grace? They host D.C. on Saturday.
Colorado Rapids: A solid effort against Toronto last week gives the Rapids a temporary distraction, but they’ll hit the road again this weekend… where they haven’t won all season.
|
|19 (19)
|
|New England Revolution: The playoff gap is already widening for the Revs, and a loss against the Union could be potentially devastating for Jay Heaps and Co. The distance from sixth place is currently eight points for New England.
|
|18 (9)
|
|Orlando City: The Lions got their man in Dom Dwyer, but now they have to take advantage of his presence while Cyle Larin is still with the team. Orlando has scored just 22 goals this season — third-fewest in MLS.
|
|17 (13)
|
| San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have conceded 12 goals in their last three matches. Somehow, they’re only point out of sixth in the West though.
|
|16 (21)
|
|Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt are unbeaten in three straight and have the chance to extend that run when they welcome the Crew on Saturday.
|
|15 (7)
|
|LA Galaxy: Sigi Schmid is in to stop the bleeding for the Galaxy, and his first challenge? A test against his former side, the Seattle Sounders.
|
|14 (16)
|
|Montreal Impact: The Impact have been woeful on the road in 2017 (1-4-5), and a trip to Harrison to face the revamped Red Bulls probably isn’t what the doctor ordered.
|
|13 (14)
|
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Carl Robinson’s side travels to Dallas this weekend as they look to rebound from last weekend’s defeat against Portland.
|
|12 (18)
|
|Philadelphia Union: Another big Eastern Conference clash is on the docket this weekend for the Union, who have played better as of late.
|
|11 (12)
|
|Columbus Crew: The Crew are still battling a suspect back line with more than half the season gone (35 goals allowed).
|
|10 (10)
|
|Portland Timbers: We knew this would be one of the top attacks in MLS entering 2017, and the Timbers are backing it up. Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi each have 10 goals on the year.
|
|9 (15)
|
|Seattle Sounders: The way the Sounders have been playing lately it probably won’t be a warm welcome back to the Pacific Northwest for Sigi Schmid and the Galaxy.
|
|8 (11)
|
|Atlanta United: The expansion side has won four in a row and lifted itself up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
|
|7 (8)
|
|New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch has brought in some reinforcements both defensively and in the attack, and on top of that, the Red Bulls are starting to look like their old selves.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Houston Dynamo: The Dynamo are just one of four sides in MLS with a perfect home record in 2017. They’ll put that record to the test against the Timbers on Saturday night.
|
|5 (3)
|
|Sporting KC: Peter Vermes’ side hasn’t lost since the end of May. Unfortunately for the Western Conference side, they haven’t been winning a lot of their matches.
|
|4 (2)
|
|Chicago Fire: The Fire finally lost against NYCFC… their first defeat since April 29. Don’t go writing off this team though. They’re the real deal.
|
|3 (6)
|
|FC Dallas: A stingy defense and dangerous attack are a deadly combination, and that’s exactly what Dallas possesses.
|
|2 (4)
|
|New York City FC: It was a pretty successful week for Patrick Vieira’s group. A group against Toronto, followed by a win over Chicago.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Toronto FC: This is a Toronto team that has lost just three matches all season. To put that into perspective, TFC had three defeats by May 1 a season ago.
The annual LA Galaxy-Seattle Sounders matchups are always filled with drama, but Thursday’s moves took the drama and interest in the match up a notch.
Sigi Schmid’s first game back in charge of the LA Galaxy will be against his former club, which fired him midway through the 2016 season. Schmid will also have a brand new signing to debut in Jonathan Dos Santos, the midfield brother of star forward Giovani Dos Santos.
Meanwhile, the second-place Chicago Fire from the Eastern Conference travel to face second-place Sporting Kansas City from the Western Conference, with both teams back to full strength with the Gold Cup completed.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s full slate of matches around MLS.
Matt Miazga is back again in the Netherlands.
Chelsea announced Friday that it had loaned the American international to Vitesse for the second-consecutive year on a season-long loan. Miazga made 19 starts last season in all competitions and another 10 appearances for Vitesse off the bench, with one goal scored in the run to the KNVB Cup title, the club’s first in its history,
Despite his rise through the U.S. youth ranks and success with the New York Red Bulls in 2015 before moving to Chelsea, Miazga only made his first U.S. Men’s National Team start at the 2017 Gold Cup, playing the full 90 in the USA’s 3-0 win over Nicaragua.
Miazga went straight from the Gold Cup back to Vitesse to join up for preseason training.
“I look back with pleasure on my first year at Vitesse,” the 22-year-old Miazga told Vitesse’s website. “I felt very welcome and we have all made historic success. That success will be expanded this coming season and I will continue to develop myself. That’s why I returned as soon as possible after winning the Gold Cup. We are going to compete for the second prize in the club’s history. ”
While it’s disappointing that Miazga won’t be able to challenge for a place at Chelsea next season, he could do worse than facing the challenge of the Eredivisie’s huge array of talented attackers, and after another year of seasoning, he could be ready to play in England, with or without Chelsea.
More importantly for him, with the World Cup coming up, even though he’s on the fringe of the World Cup roster right now, getting regular matches in the Eredivisie will help his cause more than playing for Chelsea’s reserves.
Christian Pulisic isn’t short on confidence these days.
The rising star for the U.S. Men’s National Team is currently in preseason training with Borussia Dortmund, and he believes his side can push Bayern Munich for the title. Bayern has won five-straight league titles, but the last team other than Munich to win was Dortmund itself in 2012.
“We’ve got a big chance to win the league this coming season,” Pulisic said, via German publication Kicker.
Pulisic has been firing on all cylinders so far in preseason. During Dortmund’s tour of China, Pulisic had three assists in a 3-1 win over AC Milan, and he also started and went the full 90 against Bochum on July 22 back in Germany.
The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout season for the Black and Yellows, scoring five goals with 13 assists over 43 games between the Bundesliga, German Cup and UEFA Champions League.
“Last season was a good step in my development,” Pulisic said, noting he wants to be “more dangerous” in the attack. “I want to build on that.”
Of course, Pulisic followed the U.S. Men’s National Team at the Gold Cup, taking the title for the sixth time. In less than a year’s time, Pulisic will likely be on the field, starting for the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the hopes and dreams of many Americans on his shoulders.
“(It was) a good victory,” Pulisic said of the final.