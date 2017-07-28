Report: Orlando City has rejected Besiktas’ bid for Cyle Larin

It’s only been a few days since Orlando City acquired U.S. Men’s National Team striker Dom Dwyer in a trade with Sporting KC, but the Lions are continuing to receive interest for another prized front man.

According to Goal USA, Orlando has rejected a bid from Turkish outfit Besiktas for striker Cyle Larin, with the European side reportedly “nowhere close to the valuation placed on Larin by the Major League Soccer club.”

Besiktas is the reigning back-to-back Turkish league champions and have had interest in Larin for some time.

The 22-year-old Larin is in his third MLS season with the Lions and has scored 39 goals in that span for the Eastern Conference side. In addition to his quick rise in MLS, Larin has made himself known on the international scene as one of Canada’s most promising young talents, along with the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies.