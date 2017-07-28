Report: USMNT’s Paul Arriola attracting MLS, European interest

Several U.S. Men’s National Team players made strong impressions on Bruce Arena and Co. at this month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup — which resulted in a Stars and Stripes title.
One of those players is Club Tijuana attacker Paul Arriola, whose performance for the USMNT and in Mexico have drawn him significant interest from MLS, Portugal and the Netherlands, according to Goal USA.
The report from Goal states that a “half dozen” sides in MLS have shown interest in Arriola, including Real Salt Lake.
Arriola, 22, has played for Xolos in Liga MX since 2013 after finishing up his academy career with the LA Galaxy.
The Galaxy would hold the rights to Arriola if he were to join MLS due to a Homegrown claim, despite the forward only spending one season with the club’s academy from 2012 to 2013.
Patrick Vieira’s men have been flying high as of late, but New York City FC’s difficult schedule continues over the weekend north of the border.
NYCFC will take on Toronto FC on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field, but the third-place side in the Eastern Conference will have to do so without six first-team players.
A number of injuries will keep out regulars like center back Maxime Chanot, winger Rodney Wallace and Ronald Matarrita, while Miguel Camargo, Khiry Shelton and 16-year-old midfielder/defender James Sands are also sidelined ahead of the Toronto clash.
Wallace and Camargo each sustained injuries during the CONCACAF Gold Cup while on duty with Costa Rica and Panama, respectively.
The two sides settled for a 2-2 draw when they last met on July 19 at Yankee Stadium, but an NYCFC victory could mean a strong push for Vieira and Co. towards the top of the East.
As the table stands, NYCFC currently sits just three points Toronto at the top of the Eastern Conference through 21 matches, while the Chicago Fire are lumped in between the two clubs on 38 points.
Meanwhile, TFC will continue to deal with a couple injuries of its own as Steven Beitashour and Benoit Cheyrou remain out with abdominal and calf ailments, respectively.
Anyone that has played soccer can say outside conceding a goal that being nutmegged is the most humiliating thing that can happen to them.
However, it might be kind of cool if two of the Premier League’s brightest stars were the ones doing the nutmegging.
Yeah, you’re right. It still kind of stings, but check out this awesome video Manchester City put together of Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus going around nutmegging the great people of Los Angeles.
The Citizens are currently on their preseason tour of the United States as part of the International Champions Cup.
Man City fell to rivals Manchester United in their ICC opener down in Houston, before comfortably defeating Real Madrid in their second match. The PL giants will close out their ICC campaign on Saturday against another familiar English opponent — Tottenham Hotspur — before heading back to Europe in preparation for the 2017/18 season.
Will he or won’t he go? That seems to be the biggest question on the minds of Barcelona supporters and players alike as one of the club’s brightest stars continues to mull a move away from the Camp Nou this summer.
Brazilian forward Neymar is reportedly on the verge of being snagged by French giants Paris Saint-Germain as the club prepares to exercise the player’s $261-plus million release clause.
While the 25-year-old remains coy over his future despite a dust-up on Friday during training with new signing Nelson Semedo, Neymar’s potential exit could change the landscape of both teams involved just before the 2017/18 season kicks off next month.
That’s why former Barca great Carles Puyol is calling for the Brazilian to clear up his future plans.
“I do not know what’s going to happen,” Puyol told Marca. “He’s the one who has to talk and explain what he wants to do, because I cannot control him.
“The decision should be taken by him. I am not responsible for the club so I do not know if they have decided something.
“I do not know if he has dreams of leaving, but it’s harder for a player to do stay with the same team for their whole career. Football is changing but there are still cases: [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Busquets, [Andres] Iniesta. I think he has love for the shirt but then there are other factors.”
Neymar has lived up to the billing thus far in his European career since arriving in Spain from Brazilian powers Santos. In his time with the Catalan club, the forward has tallied 105 goals across all competitions for the Blaugrana, while helping his side to two La Liga crowns, three Copa del Rey titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.
It’s only been a few days since Orlando City acquired U.S. Men’s National Team striker Dom Dwyer in a trade with Sporting KC, but the Lions are continuing to receive interest for another prized front man.
According to Goal USA, Orlando has rejected a bid from Turkish outfit Besiktas for striker Cyle Larin, with the European side reportedly “nowhere close to the valuation placed on Larin by the Major League Soccer club.”
Besiktas is the reigning back-to-back Turkish league champions and have had interest in Larin for some time.
The 22-year-old Larin is in his third MLS season with the Lions and has scored 39 goals in that span for the Eastern Conference side. In addition to his quick rise in MLS, Larin has made himself known on the international scene as one of Canada’s most promising young talents, along with the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies.