Video: Man City duo De Bruyne, Jesus nutmeg complete strangers

Anyone that has played soccer can say outside conceding a goal that being nutmegged is the most humiliating thing that can happen to them.
[ MORE: Chelsea loans Matt Miazga back to Vitesse for second season ]
However, it might be kind of cool if two of the Premier League’s brightest stars were the ones doing the nutmegging.
Yeah, you’re right. It still kind of stings, but check out this awesome video Manchester City put together of Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus going around nutmegging the great people of Los Angeles.
The Citizens are currently on their preseason tour of the United States as part of the International Champions Cup.
Man City fell to rivals Manchester United in their ICC opener down in Houston, before comfortably defeating Real Madrid in their second match. The PL giants will close out their ICC campaign on Saturday against another familiar English opponent — Tottenham Hotspur — before heading back to Europe in preparation for the 2017/18 season.
Will he or won’t he go? That seems to be the biggest question on the minds of Barcelona supporters and players alike as one of the club’s brightest stars continues to mull a move away from the Camp Nou this summer.
[ MORE: Christian Pulisic confident Dortmund can win Bundesliga ]
Brazilian forward Neymar is reportedly on the verge of being snagged by French giants Paris Saint-Germain as the club prepares to exercise the player’s $261-plus million release clause.
While the 25-year-old remains coy over his future despite a dust-up on Friday during training with new signing Nelson Semedo, Neymar’s potential exit could change the landscape of both teams involved just before the 2017/18 season kicks off next month.
That’s why former Barca great Carles Puyol is calling for the Brazilian to clear up his future plans.
“I do not know what’s going to happen,” Puyol told Marca. “He’s the one who has to talk and explain what he wants to do, because I cannot control him.
“The decision should be taken by him. I am not responsible for the club so I do not know if they have decided something.
“I do not know if he has dreams of leaving, but it’s harder for a player to do stay with the same team for their whole career. Football is changing but there are still cases: [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Busquets, [Andres] Iniesta. I think he has love for the shirt but then there are other factors.”
Neymar has lived up to the billing thus far in his European career since arriving in Spain from Brazilian powers Santos. In his time with the Catalan club, the forward has tallied 105 goals across all competitions for the Blaugrana, while helping his side to two La Liga crowns, three Copa del Rey titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.
It’s only been a few days since Orlando City acquired U.S. Men’s National Team striker Dom Dwyer in a trade with Sporting KC, but the Lions are continuing to receive interest for another prized front man.
[ MORE: MLS at Week 22 preview — Schmid, Galaxy host Sounders in debut ]
According to Goal USA, Orlando has rejected a bid from Turkish outfit Besiktas for striker Cyle Larin, with the European side reportedly “nowhere close to the valuation placed on Larin by the Major League Soccer club.”
Besiktas is the reigning back-to-back Turkish league champions and have had interest in Larin for some time.
The 22-year-old Larin is in his third MLS season with the Lions and has scored 39 goals in that span for the Eastern Conference side. In addition to his quick rise in MLS, Larin has made himself known on the international scene as one of Canada’s most promising young talents, along with the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies.
The Western Conference has dominated MLS Cup for the better part of a decade, but it’s the East that continues to shine bright as this MLS season hits the midway point.
Here are PST’s latest MLS Power Rankings as we head into another busy weekend:
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|
|22 (21)
21 (22)
20 (20)
|
|D.C. United: Five consecutive defeats for Ben Olson’s group has D.C. firmly at the bottom of the MLS table.
Minnesota United: Similar to D.C., the Loons have gone winless in five. The only saving grace? They host D.C. on Saturday.
Colorado Rapids: A solid effort against Toronto last week gives the Rapids a temporary distraction, but they’ll hit the road again this weekend… where they haven’t won all season.
|
|19 (19)
|
|New England Revolution: The playoff gap is already widening for the Revs, and a loss against the Union could be potentially devastating for Jay Heaps and Co. The distance from sixth place is currently eight points for New England.
|
|18 (9)
|
|Orlando City: The Lions got their man in Dom Dwyer, but now they have to take advantage of his presence while Cyle Larin is still with the team. Orlando has scored just 22 goals this season — third-fewest in MLS.
|
|17 (13)
|
| San Jose Earthquakes: The Quakes have conceded 12 goals in their last three matches. Somehow, they’re only point out of sixth in the West though.
|
|16 (21)
|
|Real Salt Lake: The Claret and Cobalt are unbeaten in three straight and have the chance to extend that run when they welcome the Crew on Saturday.
|
|15 (7)
|
|LA Galaxy: Sigi Schmid is in to stop the bleeding for the Galaxy, and his first challenge? A test against his former side, the Seattle Sounders.
|
|14 (16)
|
|Montreal Impact: The Impact have been woeful on the road in 2017 (1-4-5), and a trip to Harrison to face the revamped Red Bulls probably isn’t what the doctor ordered.
|
|13 (14)
|
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Carl Robinson’s side travels to Dallas this weekend as they look to rebound from last weekend’s defeat against Portland.
|
|12 (18)
|
|Philadelphia Union: Another big Eastern Conference clash is on the docket this weekend for the Union, who have played better as of late.
|
|11 (12)
|
|Columbus Crew: The Crew are still battling a suspect back line with more than half the season gone (35 goals allowed).
|
|10 (10)
|
|Portland Timbers: We knew this would be one of the top attacks in MLS entering 2017, and the Timbers are backing it up. Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi each have 10 goals on the year.
|
|9 (15)
|
|Seattle Sounders: The way the Sounders have been playing lately it probably won’t be a warm welcome back to the Pacific Northwest for Sigi Schmid and the Galaxy.
|
|8 (11)
|
|Atlanta United: The expansion side has won four in a row and lifted itself up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
|
|7 (8)
|
|New York Red Bulls: Jesse Marsch has brought in some reinforcements both defensively and in the attack, and on top of that, the Red Bulls are starting to look like their old selves.
|
|6 (5)
|
|Houston Dynamo: The Dynamo are just one of four sides in MLS with a perfect home record in 2017. They’ll put that record to the test against the Timbers on Saturday night.
|
|5 (3)
|
|Sporting KC: Peter Vermes’ side hasn’t lost since the end of May. Unfortunately for the Western Conference side, they haven’t been winning a lot of their matches.
|
|4 (2)
|
|Chicago Fire: The Fire finally lost against NYCFC… their first defeat since April 29. Don’t go writing off this team though. They’re the real deal.
|
|3 (6)
|
|FC Dallas: A stingy defense and dangerous attack are a deadly combination, and that’s exactly what Dallas possesses.
|
|2 (4)
|
|New York City FC: It was a pretty successful week for Patrick Vieira’s group. A group against Toronto, followed by a win over Chicago.
|
|1 (1)
|
|Toronto FC: This is a Toronto team that has lost just three matches all season. To put that into perspective, TFC had three defeats by May 1 a season ago.
The annual LA Galaxy-Seattle Sounders matchups are always filled with drama, but Thursday’s moves took the drama and interest in the match up a notch.
Sigi Schmid’s first game back in charge of the LA Galaxy will be against his former club, which fired him midway through the 2016 season. Schmid will also have a brand new signing to debut in Jonathan Dos Santos, the midfield brother of star forward Giovani Dos Santos.
Meanwhile, the second-place Chicago Fire from the Eastern Conference travel to face second-place Sporting Kansas City from the Western Conference, with both teams back to full strength with the Gold Cup completed.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Here’s a look at this weekend’s full slate of matches around MLS.
(more…)