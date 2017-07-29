More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Albania soccer federation fights drone pilot’s extradition to Serbia

Associated PressJul 29, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

TIRANA, Albania (AP) Albania’s soccer federation is calling on Albanian authorities to stop the extradition to Serbia of a man who reportedly flew a drone with a nationalist banner over a stadium in Serbia, a move that prompted fan violence.

Ismail Morinaj was arrested in Croatia in June based on a warrant from Serbia. A court in Dubrovnik agreed this week to extradite the 35-year-old Albanian to Belgrade.

An Albanian Football Federation statement on Saturday called on Albania’s government to intervene “to stop the extradition of Ismail Morinaj to Serbia.” The federation assured Morinaj’s family it would keep fighting to prevent his extradition.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has negotiated with Croatian authorities in the last two days on the matter, the federation said.

Justice Minister Gazmend Bardhi also has formally asked Croatian authorities not to approve the Serbian request, arguing that Morinaj could “suffer from politically motivated persecution or discrimination” if sent to Serbia.

A group of Albanians called the Red and Black Fans held a peaceful rally Saturday in front of the prime minister’s office in the Albanian capital of Tirana, urging the government to do its utmost to release Morinaj. Holding national flags, including the Croatian one, and banners they called on the government “not to betray the people.”

Albanian national team players, writing on their Facebook pages, described Morinaj’s arrest as absurd and called for his release.

Morinaj, who is from the northeastern Kukes area but lives in Italy, has been a regular at the Albanian national team’s away matches.

His brother Xhevair complained to Report TV about the government’s lack of attention to the case, saying Ismail’s life would be in danger in Serbia.

“We call on the Albanian state to intervene and stop extradition to Serbia,”

During the fans’ rally, Xhevair repeated his threat that the family would take “extreme acts” if his brother was extradited to Serbia.

Violence interrupted an October 2014 European qualifying match between the Serbia and Albania when a drone with an Albanian banner appeared over the pitch. The 0-0 game was suspended after Serbian fans injured some Albanian players who rushed a Serbian player who pulled down the banner.

UEFA, soccer’s governing body in Europe, ultimately awarded Albania the match victory, helping the tiny western Balkan country win a spot in the Euro 2016 finals, its first major tournament.

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
Associated PressJul 29, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota’s goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey’s own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row – the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 – and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew SC

SANDY, Utah (AP) Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defense to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.

Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 11:24 PM EDT

Round 1 of the 2017-18 El Clasico rivalry favored Barcelona, courtesy of goals scored by Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique, who knocked off Real Madrid in the two sides’ preseason friendly in Miami, Fla., on Saturday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]

Messi opened the scoring with fewer than three minutes on the clock, finishing a quick counter-attack down the right side of the box with a quick cut inside and a fortuitous deflection.

Just as quickly as Messi made it 1-0, Rakitic made it 2-0, in the 7th minute. Luis Suarez touched Neymar’s cross past himself to the waiting Croatian, whose first-time, perfectly placed shot beat Keylor Navas with ease.

[ MORE: Pique says Neymar “does not know what to do” ]

Seven minutes later, Mateo Kovacic pulled Madrid back to within a goal. The 23-year-old Croatian slalomed past three defenders 25 yards out, squared himself to the goal and fired past Jasper Cillessen, who had no chance at making the save.

Nine minutes before halftime, Marco Asensio drew Madrid back onto level terms with a confident finish to complete a lightning-quick, three-on-two counter. Karim Benzema played the decoy as Asensio and Kovacic played the ball back and forth before Asensio slammed it home with Cillessen sent to his right and the shot to his left.

[ MORE: Puyol tells Neymar it’s time to clarify his future ]

Barca’s winner came five minutes into the second half, when Neymar’s free kick found a completely unmarked Pique at the top of the six-yard box. The finish was textbook as the 10,000 times he’s done it in training, and that was that — a 3-2 victory for Barca in the first “Clasico” played on foreign soil in 35 years.

Photo credit: @WhitecapsFC
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

FC Dallas 0-4 Vancouver Whitecaps

The game in 100 words (or less): Every team in MLS has one or two games each season where absolutely everything that could go wrong, does go wrong. Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps appears to have been the giant hiccup of FC Dallas’ 2017 season. Oscar Pareja’s side entered the contest, which they played with 10 men for the final half-hour, first in the Western Conference; they now sit second, two points back of Sporting Kansas City. Carlos Gruezo got himself sent off in the 59th minute with FCD already 2-0 down after Bernie Ibini-Isei’s opener and the first of two goals for Fredy Montero on the night. Montero added his second eight minutes after Gruezo’s dismissal, and Nicolas Mezquida delivered the dagger seven minutes from full-time. The victory sees Vancouver climb over the Seattle Sounders and into fifth in the West, now just one point back of the Portland Timbers (with three games in hand) for fourth.

[ MORE: SKC trade Dwyer to ORL | Sigi back to LA | LAFC hire Bradley ]

Three moments that mattered

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Ibini-Isei finishes far post for 1-0 — It wasn’t the best-struck ball ever, but you can’t score if you don’t shoot. (Also, Jesse Gonzalez has to do better than this.)

49′ — Montero converts from the spot for 2-0 — Montero beats Gonzalez to score his first of the night.

67′ — Montero beats Gonzalez with ages to pick his spot — If you give a poached this kind of time inside the box, he’s going to make you pay.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Fredy Montero

Goalscorers: Ibini-Isei (18′), Montero (49′ – PK, 67′), Mezquida (83′)

Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers

The game in 100 words (or less): The Portland Timbers led twice, on the road to the Houston Dynamo, but coughed up the lead on both occasions en route to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. It’s a common theme for Portland, who’ve been their own worst enemy when defending a lead this season. Yet again, it was set-piece defending that was their undoing and cost them what would have been two massive road points. Diego Valeri scored the Timbers’ opener and assisted on their second, but saw his contributions negated thanks to goals scored by Mauro Manotas and Juan Cabezas. The point is enough, however, to keep Portland ahead of Vancouver and the Seattle Sounders (for the time being), in fourth in the West. Houston remain third, but fail to capitalize on FCD’s defeat and go second in the West; the gap to Sporting KC is now three points.

[ MORE: SKC trade Dwyer to ORL | Sigi back to LA | LAFC hire Bradley ]

Three Four moments that mattered

Three Four moments that mattered

13′ — Valeri sidesteps a challenge, slams home for 1-0 — The speed and fluidity with which Valeri collects the ball, evades the on-rushing defender, and explodes into space before applying the finish…

37′ — Manotas pounces on a loose ball, makes it 1-1 — Jake Gleeson didn’t get enough behind his punch, and the ball wound off free atop the six-yard box, where Manotas was waiting.

43′ — Blanco slots it past Deric for 2-1 — Valeri’s cross eluded Fanendo Adi, but Blanco arrived at the perfect moment to hit it low and hard past Tyler Deric for a 2-1 lead.

81′ — Cabezas scores with his cabeza for 2-2 — Portland struggling with set-piece defending… now, where have we heard that one before?

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Valeri (13′), Manotas (37′), Blanco (43′), Cabezas (81′)

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 10:01 PM EDT

Sporting Kansas City 3-2 Chicago Fire

The game in 100 words (or less): Four days after trading away their leading goalscorer the last four seasons (55 goals during that period), Sporting KC showed no signs of missing Dom Dwyer en route to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire. Daniel Salloi, Benny Feilhaber and Latif Blessing picked up the scoring slack on Saturday, as Peter Vermes’ side returned to the Western Conference summit. Matt Besler, Graham Zusi and Dax McCarty all returned from the U.S. national team and went straight into their respective side’s starting lineup; David Accam started another game on the Chicago bench, having reportedly requested a transfer after being left off the All-Star lineup by his own head coach, Veljko Paunovic, and for the second straight game came off the bench to score in the second half.

[ MORE: SKC trade Dwyer to ORL | Sigi back to LA | LAFC hire Bradley ]

Three Four Five moments that mattered

23′ — Salloi does it all by himself, makes it 1-0 — Aided by a bit of fortune on a pretty wicked deflection, Salloi is rewarded for his 50-yard run. A word of advice: keep an eye on this kid.

28′ — Besler’s clearance winds up in his own net — Sometimes you just want the ground to open up beneath your feet and swallow you whole.

45+1′ — Feilhaber bikes it home for 2-1 — Feilhaber didn’t have a ton of time think about how he was going to put this one over the line. He opted to invert himself, and it worked.

51′ — Blessing gets a touch as the ball is headed for goal — Diego Rubio did the heavy lifting; Blessing applied the poacher’s final touch.

78′ — Accam gets on the end of a cross for 3-2 — It’s usually Accam streaking down the left wing and whipping the ball into the box, but this time the Ghanaian international was on the receiving end of Patrick Doody’s cross.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Latif Blessing

Goalscorers: Salloi (23′), Besler (28′ – OG), Feilhaber (45+1′), Blessing (51′), Accam (78′)

New York Red Bulls 4-0 Montreal Impact

The game in 100 words (or less): Total shots: 24-5; shots on target: 11-2; possession: 70-30; total passes: 553-241. Need I say more? Daniel Royer scored twice, and Bradley Wright-Phillips and Michael Murillo tallied one goal each. New York leapfrog Atlanta United for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, now two points back of New York City FC for third. Montreal, meanwhile, sink to 10th in the East, seven points out of the sixth and final playoff place.

[ MORE: SKC trade Dwyer to ORL | Sigi back to LA | LAFC hire Bradley ]

Three moments that mattered

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Royer converts after winning the penalty — Win the penalty, score the penalty.

58′ — Murillo’s slams it home for 2-0 — Murillo happened to be in the right place at the right time, and that’s his first goal in MLS.

85′ — BWP applies the dagger late on — Alex Muyl’s cross left Maxime Crepeau in no man’s land, and BWP did what BWP does.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Royer (23′ — PK, 89′), Murillo (58′), Wright-Phillips (85′)