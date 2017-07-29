MLS Snapshots: SKC start post-Dwyer era with win; RBNY run wild

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Sporting Kansas City 3-2 Chicago Fire

The game in 100 words (or less): Four days after trading away their leading goalscorer the last four seasons (55 goals during that period), Sporting KC showed no signs of missing Dom Dwyer en route to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire. Daniel Salloi, Benny Feilhaber and Latif Blessing picked up the scoring slack on Saturday, as Peter Vermes’ side returned to the Western Conference summit. Matt Besler, Graham Zusi and Dax McCarty all returned from the U.S. national team and went straight into their respective side’s starting lineup; David Accam started another game on the Chicago bench, having reportedly requested a transfer after being left off the All-Star lineup by his own head coach, Veljko Paunovic, and for the second straight game came off the bench to score in the second half.

Three Four Five moments that mattered

23′ — Salloi does it all by himself, makes it 1-0 — Aided by a bit of fortune on a pretty wicked deflection, Salloi is rewarded for his 50-yard run. A word of advice: keep an eye on this kid.

28′ — Besler’s clearance winds up in his own net — Sometimes you just want the ground to open up beneath your feet and swallow you whole.

45+1′ — Feilhaber bikes it home for 2-1 — Feilhaber didn’t have a ton of time think about how he was going to put this one over the line. He opted to invert himself, and it worked.

Feilhaber with the bike 🚲! @SportingKC take the lead right before the half. #SKCvCHI https://t.co/vhfJNUuMv4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

51′ — Blessing gets a touch as the ball is headed for goal — Diego Rubio did the heavy lifting; Blessing applied the poacher’s final touch.

Was it Diego Rubio? Latif Blessing? They count the same for @SportingKC. #SKC take a 3-1 lead. https://t.co/bH7ghqO1it — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

78′ — Accam gets on the end of a cross for 3-2 — It’s usually Accam streaking down the left wing and whipping the ball into the box, but this time the Ghanaian international was on the receiving end of Patrick Doody’s cross.

.@iamdavidaccam brings one back for the @ChicagoFire and the lead is cut in half. Game on in Kansas City. #SKCvCHI https://t.co/AE2WWtOavd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

Man of the match: Latif Blessing

Goalscorers: Salloi (23′), Besler (28′ – OG), Feilhaber (45+1′), Blessing (51′), Accam (78′)

New York Red Bulls 4-0 Montreal Impact

The game in 100 words (or less): Total shots: 24-5; shots on target: 11-2; possession: 70-30; total passes: 553-241. Need I say more? Daniel Royer scored twice, and Bradley Wright-Phillips and Michael Murillo tallied one goal each. New York leapfrog Atlanta United for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, now two points back of New York City FC for third. Montreal, meanwhile, sink to 10th in the East, seven points out of the sixth and final playoff place.

Three moments that mattered

23′ — Royer converts after winning the penalty — Win the penalty, score the penalty.

58′ — Murillo’s slams it home for 2-0 — Murillo happened to be in the right place at the right time, and that’s his first goal in MLS.

A few bounces later, Michael Amir Murillo grabs his first MLS goal! 2-0. #NYvMTL https://t.co/imvpCNjwM7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

85′ — BWP applies the dagger late on — Alex Muyl’s cross left Maxime Crepeau in no man’s land, and BWP did what BWP does.

There he goes again. @TheRealBWP gets his 80th career MLS goal! #NYvMTL https://t.co/H1yFeVx28d — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

Man of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Royer (23′ — PK, 89′), Murillo (58′), Wright-Phillips (85′)

