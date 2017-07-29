More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Two killed in South Africa stadium crush

By Kyle BonnJul 29, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Saturday’s Soweto Derby in Johannessburg, South Africa was marred by tragedy as two people were killed and 17 others injured as fans attempted to pour through gates at FNB Stadium.

The derby, one of Africa’s fiercest rivalries, pits Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs. Despite Saturday’s affair being just a pre-season cup match between the two clubs, fans reportedly attempted to rush into the stadium through the gates, causing the crush. According to officials, the situation was later brought under control after all gates were opened.

Despite the prematch events, the game continued, and the home side Kaiser Chiefs won 1-0. There reportedly were no other disturbances.

FNB Stadium, which seats 87,000 people, is South Africa’s largest stadium. It is the same venue where Nelson Mandela made his first speech after his release from prison in 1990. It was used as a main hub for play in the 2010 World Cup.

One of the 17 injured is in critical condition, according to a stadium manager.

Liverpool target Naby Keita will “100%” stay at Leipzig

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The likelihood Naby Keita will leave RB Leipzig for Liverpool — or any other club, for that matter — this summer is nonexistent, according to Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Liverpool’s pursuit of the 22-year-old Guinean midfielder dates back to the start of the summer transfer window and includes a series of failed bids, the most recent of which (and final?) for $86 million.

As far as Hasenhuttl’s concerned, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have been afforded sufficient time to pursue a player who still has three more years remaining on his current contract; Case opened, and case closed — quotes from the Guardian:

“The chance [of Keita leaving] is null. It’s 100 percent clear that Naby will play this year in Leipzig. At the beginning of the transfer period we said we would start with the same team and of the players we had last year no one will go. That would be our answer now also.

“For us everyone can see how important Naby Keita is for our game. It’s 100 percent sure that he will be with RB Leipzig in the Champions League.”

“I said for all the players it is very important to stay together as it’s the first time we play Champions League and that is a new situation for every one of us. We have very young players and I think for them it is very important to play the first year in the Champions League as a team. We will learn this very much again this year.

“Keita is more focused on us and has more fun now than last year. He knows this season will be fantastic for us. To play Champions League for Naby Keita is a great thing.”

Podolski scores twice in J-League debut as Kobe beats Omiya

Associated PressJul 29, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT

KOBE, Japan (AP) –German striker Lukas Podolski scored twice in his J-League debut on Saturday as Vissel Kobe beat Omiya Ardija 3-1.

Podolski gave Kobe a 1-0 lead four minutes after the break with a left-foot shot from 23 meters. Marcelo Toscano equalized on the hour mark but Podolski gave the hosts the lead for good two minutes later with a header.

Podolski moved from Turkish giant Galatasaray after signing a deal with Kobe estimated to be worth $5.3 million. He is the highest-profile J-League import since Uruguay striker Diego Forlan, who played for Cerezo Osaka from 2014-15.

Hideo Tanaka scored with a long-range effort to complete the win for Kobe with 12 minutes left. Ninth-place Kobe improved to 29 points – 12 behind leaders Cerezo Osaka, who were beaten 3-1 by crosstown rivals Gamba Osaka.

Elsewhere, Ken Tokura and Jay Bothroyd scored to give Consadole Sapporo a 2-0 win over nine-man Urawa Reds. Tokura opened the scoring with a first-half header and Bothroyd sealed victory two minutes from time, heading home a Shinji Ono cross.

Preseason Roundup: Chelsea falls, Arsenal storms, Liverpool impresses

By Kyle BonnJul 29, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

The preseason is soon coming to a close, and clubs are taking one final swing at getting ready for the upcoming Premier League season that begins on August 11th.

All over the world, clubs are completing tours of countries in all different time zones. First up was Chelsea, who took on Inter Milan in Singapore as part of the International Champions Cup. The Italian side handed Chelsea its second defeat of the preseason with a 2-1 win thanks to a converted penalty by former Manchester City winger Stevan Jovetic and a second-half winner from Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

However, the spotlight in the match was stolen by a dazzling own-goal by Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who chipped his own goalkeeper from a good 40 yards out with 16 minutes remaining. Walled off by a high Chelsea press near the mid-line, Kondogbia took a pass from Cristian Ansaldi and, facing his own net, lofted a pass meant for goalkeeper Daniele Padelli. Instead, the pass sailed, and with Padelli well out of net, he was helpless as the ball fluttered into the top-left corner.

New Blues signing Alvaro Morata started up front next to Michy Batshuyai, while fellow newcomer Antonio Rudiger came on in the second half for his Chelsea debut.

Elsewhere, Arsenal topped Benfica 5-2 thanks to a pair of goals from Theo Walcott. The Gunners took on their Portuguese opponents in London on their home turf, and saw out a topsy-turvey game. Benfica winger Franco Cervi got a brace himself, although both goals came off deflections.

Olivier Giroud also got a 63rd minute goal, with the assist coming from 17-year-old Arsenal youth product Reiss Nelson, who had a fantastic game. Alex Iwobi joined the scoring in the 70th minute The fifth Gunners score came on an own-goal by Lisandro Lopez.

New signing Sead Kolasinac was in the starting lineup and also played quite well down the left, playing a significant role in Walcott’s second. Meanwhile, the big-money buy Alexandre Lacazette began the game on the bench but came on with 15 minutes to go.

Late replacement Dominic Solanke came on the field and scored just a few minutes in as Liverpool topped Hertha Berlin 3-0 in Germany. Philippe Coutinho, despite rumors linking him to Barcelona, started the match. Divock Origi was also slated to start, but picked up an injury in warmups and was yanked for Solanke before kickoff.

The Reds new boy, who moved from Chelsea on a free transfer, looped a header over Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein in the 15th minute. Giorginio Wijnaldum doubled the Reds lead with a calm, easy finish past the half-hour mark.

Mass substitutions at halftime included new signing Mohamed Salah, who continued his stellar preseason with the game’s best goal, coming in the 61st minute. Coutinho delivered a stunning long-ball from Liverpool’s own half over the top of the defense, and Salah latched on, finishing expertly with a wonderful chip.

Leicester City was downed by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on a goal by former Benfica and Monaco attacker Ivan Cavaleiro just a tick before the hour mark. The Foxes trotted out a strong side that featured all the regulars, including Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel, and Danny Drinkwater, but were nonetheless held scoreless.

Bournemouth topped Championship side Queens Park Rangers 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jordon Ibe in the 41st minute. The former Liverpool man struggled mightily last season, but has clearly begun his preparations for the new campaign in style.

Neither new Bourmemouth signings Nathan Ake or Asmir Begovic were in the squad for the friendly.

Newcastle lost to FC Mainz 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Viktor Fisher just six minutes before the final whistle. Newcastle’s 65th minute oddity had cancelled out a 5th minute opener by Levin Oztunali. The Magpies’ goal was a weird one that came after a failed Mainz clearance and a massive deflection after Jesus Gamez’s 20-yard shot.

Conte describes toll managing takes on his body

By Kyle BonnJul 29, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

All that screaming, running, celebrating, and berating takes quite the toll on Antonio Conte‘s body.

Known as one of the Premier League’s most animated managers, the Chelsea boss went into detail about the beating he takes on matchdays.

“I finish the game and I’m destroyed. I think I lose 2-3 kilos (over six pounds) during the game,” Conte told reporters in Singapore after Chelsea’s preseason loss to Inter Milan. “I try to transfer all my passion into my work. I know that in the future it will be very difficult to continue to have this because to stay on the touchline and have this passion, you must have a lot of strength.”

Conte suggested that as he progresses through his career and his body can handle less stress, he could tone down his antics.

“In the future my strength will be less and then maybe I will try to keep myself calm and more seated.”

The Blues fell to Inter 2-1 on Saturday, their second loss of the preseason. Ivan Perisic scored to wipe off the damage done by a wild own-goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia.