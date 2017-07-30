Guardiola still expects Iheanacho to go to Leicester, despite delay

It’s been nearly a month since word of Leicester City’s pursuit of Kelechi Iheanacho became commonly accepted public knowledge — the Foxes were “close” to signing the Manchester City striker on July 6.

[ MORE: Sunday’s transfer rumor roundup | Saturday | Friday ]

You’ll be quickly forgiven if, based on the assumption the transfer had already gone through and that was quickly settled, you’d pushed Iheanacho out of sight and out of mind with regards to your own club’s transfer wish list. Here we are, though, 24 days later, and Iheanacho is still a Man City player, despite the fact he didn’t join the team for their preseason tour of the United States.

Pep Guardiola “thinks” Iheanacho will ultimately trade Man City blue for that of Leicester, but he also admits there’s still part of the saga which requires a resolution — quotes from the Manchester Evening News:

“I think Kelechi leaves us in favor of Leicester. I think so, but I do not want to say anything wrong either. We will see. If that does not happen, he will be part of the group.”

[ MORE: Conte’s goal for Chelsea? “To avoid the Mourinho season” ]

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare will be pleased by Guardiola’s comments, as he’s (understandably) desperate to bring the 20-year-old Nigerian international to the King Power Stadium: “I’m hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market.”

Follow @AndyEdMLS