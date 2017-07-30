Lallana steals a Wenger-ism: Sturridge “like two new signings”

“Getting [X-player] back from injury will be like a brand new signing for us.” — Arsene Wenger, every August and January, when asked why he decided against splashing the cash in the transfer market.
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana apparently liked what he’s been hearing from the Arsenal boss all these years, and has elected to double-down on the old adage by claiming that a healthy and fit Daniel Sturridge “would be like having two new signings” at Liverpool this season — quotes from the Telegraph:
“Listen, [Sturridge] has been absolutely brilliant in preseason so far. You couldn’t put a price on him. He is a world-class player. He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it.
“He is looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if he can keep on the pitch and scoring goals.”
We’re awaiting word on how signing Sturridge not just once, but twice this summer, will affect Liverpool’s standing with regard to Financial Fair Play.
Antonio Conte didn’t come to the Premier League to make friends, and it’s a good thing he didn’t, given his propensity for taking not-so-subtle digs at… well, anyone and everyone, really.
Conte’s latest (and favorite) target is Jose Mourinho, former Chelsea and current Manchester United manager. Having won the PL title last season (something Mourinho did on three occasions while at Stamford Bridge), Conte is quick to refocus the spotlight on his predecessor’s shortcomings, and how he’s using them as motivation for his own side in 2017-18 — quotes from the Guardian:
“We know the difficulty of the next season and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea. Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”
Conte could have referred to Chelsea’s 2015-16 season as anything else — “the title hangover,” “the season Chelsea finished 10th,” or even “two seasons ago” — so long as it wasn’t “the Mourinho season,” and everyone would have known exactly what he was talking about. In his estimation, though, Mourinho needed to be reminded of his failure, and Conte needed to ease the expectations to repeat as PL champions just a bit.
Fan those flames, Antonio, fan them some more.
The game in 100 words (or less): Following up on a stretch of four games which saw Toronto FC win just once, the Reds found their stride once again on Sunday, thrashing New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field. Sebastian Giovinco bagged TFC’s first (a curling beauty) and second (a free-kick beauty — his 11th of the season, and 50th regular-season goal of his MLS career), followed not long after by Jozy Altidore from the penalty spot (ninth of the season) and Raheem Edwards’ very first MLS goal. NYCFC’s frustrations intensified in the 93rd minute, when Maxi Moralez skied a penalty kick that would have broken up the shutout and reduced the afternoon’s blemishes. The victory sees TFC go five points clear of the Chicago Fire in the Eastern Conference (and Supporters’ Shield race) with 12 games to go. NYCFC, meanwhile, remain third in the East, with their lead on the fourth-place New York Red Bulls trimmed to just two points.
Three moments that mattered
32′ — Giovinco curls it far post for 1-0 — Andrea Pirlo tried to close Giovinco down. He really did.
60′ — Bono saves (himself from) Villa’s blast — Alex Bono is more saving his own life than saving Villa’s shot on this occasion. In the end, he managed to do both.
67′ — Giovinco’s free kick is perfect, and it’s 2-0 — At this point, free kicks from 25 yards out are essentially penalty kicks for Giovinco.
Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco
Goalscorers: Giovinco (32′, 67′), Altidore (75′ – PK), Edwards (82′)
Much has been made of Alexis Sanchez’s summer as the Chilean front man refused a new deal at Arsenal, but manager Arsene Wenger has made it perfectly clear to the club’s supporters, as well as those outside the team, that he is still a Gunner.
The French boss has stated that Sanchez is currently battling the flu, but Wenger expects the 28-year-old to return to training on Tuesday.
“He has flu. I had him on [the phone] through text yesterday. He will come back as soon as possible,” Wenger said following Saturday’s Emirates Cup win over Benfica.
“We were in touch with him and his doctor. He has no basic problem apart from the fact that [instead of] coming back tomorrow he comes back on Tuesday. … He’s flying back as soon as he’s in a position to fly back. He had the flu. That’s a question of normally four or five days.”
Despite Arsenal’s clear stance on maintaining Sanchez’s services in the future, the Chilean continues to be the focal point of transfer rumors, with Manchester City a club that remains interested.
Sanchez is coming off of his most successful season as a professional, after notching 30 goals across all competitions, including 24 which came during the Premier League season.
Chelsea appears set to lose one of its key pieces in the midfield from a season ago, while West Bromwich Albion is keen on a former Premier League defender to bolster its back line in 2017/18.
The Blues will likely lose holding midfielder Nemanja Matic over the coming days as Manchester United’s continued interest in the Serbian has ramped up.
A picture has surfaced online of Matic wearing a United top, although there is no confirmation as to whether or not the photo has been altered.
The Red Devils have already had a successful summer in the transfer market, securing big deals with Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof as manager Jose Mourinho enters his second season at Old Trafford.
However, the Sun is reporting that a deal with Chelsea is being held up by a discrepancy over bonus payments that would be paid to the Blues.
Sky Sports is reporting that West Brom is seeking a move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who previously spent time in the PL with Arsenal.
The Belgium veteran has struggled to crack the Barca XI in his time at the Camp Nou, and spent last season on loan at Roma.
The report also states that Crystal Palace has expressed interest in the 31-year-old.