MLS Snapshot: Giovinco (x2), Altidore lead TFC in rout of NYCFC

The game in 100 words (or less): Following up on a stretch of four games which saw Toronto FC win just once, the Reds found their stride once again on Sunday, thrashing New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field. Sebastian Giovinco bagged TFC’s first (a curling beauty) and second (a free-kick beauty — his 11th of the season, and 50th regular-season goal of his MLS career), followed not long after by Jozy Altidore from the penalty spot (ninth of the season) and Raheem Edwards’ very first MLS goal. NYCFC’s frustrations intensified in the 93rd minute, when Maxi Moralez skied a penalty kick that would have broken up the shutout and reduced the afternoon’s blemishes. The victory sees TFC go five points clear of the Chicago Fire in the Eastern Conference (and Supporters’ Shield race) with 12 games to go. NYCFC, meanwhile, remain third in the East, with their lead on the fourth-place New York Red Bulls trimmed to just two points.

Three moments that mattered

32′ — Giovinco curls it far post for 1-0 — Andrea Pirlo tried to close Giovinco down. He really did.

60′ — Bono saves (himself from) Villa’s blast — Alex Bono is more saving his own life than saving Villa’s shot on this occasion. In the end, he managed to do both.

Good move resulting in @Guaje7Villa with a blast on target… #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/yxIUrf8zJJ — New York City FC (@NYCFC) July 30, 2017

67′ — Giovinco’s free kick is perfect, and it’s 2-0 — At this point, free kicks from 25 yards out are essentially penalty kicks for Giovinco.

You simply wouldn't bet against him. Giovinco with the picture-perfect free kick! #TORvNYC https://t.co/WI9BItLOv9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 30, 2017

Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Giovinco (32′, 67′), Altidore (75′ – PK), Edwards (82′)

