Report: Man United planning major bid for Bale… next summer

It’s unlikely Gareth Bale will be moving clubs during this transfer window, but one Premier League club is gearing up for his services next summer.

The Express is reporting that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are preparing a $118 million bid for the Real Madrid winger as Bale’s long-term status at the Santiago Bernabeu appears to be in doubt.

Mourinho and the Red Devils have spent big during the current transfer window on star forward Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof — for a combined $139 million — but the move for Bale would surely present another dangerous attacking threat for the Portuguese manager.

With Real adamant on acquiring Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe at some point in the near future, Bale’s time in Madrid is likely coming to a close.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly made it public that he would be willing to part ways with Bale in order to create space in the roster and financially to secure Mbappe from the reigning French champions.

Prior to coming to La Liga, Bale spent six seasons with PL side Tottenham and another two previously at Southampton, where the Welshman also played his academy soccer while coming up through the youth ranks.