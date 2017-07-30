More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Man United planning major bid for Bale… next summer

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

It’s unlikely Gareth Bale will be moving clubs during this transfer window, but one Premier League club is gearing up for his services next summer.

The Express is reporting that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are preparing a $118 million bid for the Real Madrid winger as Bale’s long-term status at the Santiago Bernabeu appears to be in doubt.

Mourinho and the Red Devils have spent big during the current transfer window on star forward Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof — for a combined $139 million — but the move for Bale would surely present another dangerous attacking threat for the Portuguese manager.

With Real adamant on acquiring Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe at some point in the near future, Bale’s time in Madrid is likely coming to a close.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly made it public that he would be willing to part ways with Bale in order to create space in the roster and financially to secure Mbappe from the reigning French champions.

Prior to coming to La Liga, Bale spent six seasons with PL side Tottenham and another two previously at Southampton, where the Welshman also played his academy soccer while coming up through the youth ranks.

Video: USL player launches long-distance scorcher in win

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

When Jose Sito Seoane controlled the ball with his thigh initially, he only had one idea in mind for his second touch.

The Ottawa Fury player unleashed a thunderous strike from nearly 40 yards out on Saturday night as the USL side went on to defeat Toronto FC II, 2-0.

The goal was Seoane’s fifth of the season, which leads the Fury.

The Fury currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table on 24 points, however, the Canadian side boasts several games in hand in comparison to most of its competition.

Rudiger ready for Chelsea challenge after arriving in Premier League

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Antonio Rudiger told reporters that he has waited for some time to play in the Premier League, and now the promising defender has that opportunity.

The former Roma man joined the Blues this summer following manager Antonio Conte‘s noted interest in the Germany international, and now Rudiger could immediately be in contention for a starting place in the squad.

“I wanted to play in the Premier League and it is now years that my name was linked to Chelsea,” Rudiger said while with the club at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

“Now I am here and I am very happy. I want to thank all of the people who made this come true.”

The 24-year-old will have to continue to show well during the club’s preseason in order to dethrone one of Chelsea’s starting back three from last season — David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and captain Gary Cahill.

Another challenge for Rudiger in making his PL debut with the Blues is adjusting to the English climate of play after becoming accustomed to Italian soccer while in Serie A.

Rudiger noted several distinct differences between the two leagues, including the PL’s “physical aspect.”

“I cannot say much about the Premier League because I did not experience it yet,” Rudiger said. “But the Italian league is more tactical. You don’t have open games but here in England it is different, both teams are attacking the whole time so that is the main big difference, and of course the physical aspect in England.

“I think the whole league is a big challenge so I need to be prepared for each game.”

Saturday MLS roundup: Goals galore in early matches; Sigi’s debut ends scoreless

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

The theme of Saturday’s MLS action was goals… and lots of them.

Five teams posted three or more finishes on the evening, making for some very exciting and high-scoring affairs around the U.S.’ top division.

The New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United each posted 4-0 shutouts in their respective matches, while the Whitecaps managed to do so impressively on the road against FC Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Sigi Schmid-Era in LA got off to an uneventful start on Saturday night as his Galaxy settled for a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders.

Sunday features one lone match on the docket as Eastern Conferences powers Toronto FC and New York City FC meet at BMO Field.

Here’s a full look back at the results from Saturday night’s MLS action.

Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City
New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union
New York Red Bulls 4-0 Montreal Impact
FC Dallas 0-4 Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers
Sporting KC 3-2 Chicago Fire
Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United
Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew
San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Colorado Rapids
LA Galaxy 0-0 Seattle Sounders

MLS roundup: MNUFC pound DCU; 2 Kamara’s score 4 goals

Associated PressJul 29, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota’s goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey’s own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row – the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 – and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew SC

SANDY, Utah (AP) Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defense to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.

Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.