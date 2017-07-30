More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Roma president, growing impatient, issues stadium ultimatum

Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

ROME (AP) The American president of the Roma soccer club is running out of patience.

If regional authorities don’t approve construction of a long-delayed new stadium for the team, Boston executive James Pallotta says he is prepared to sell the club.

“We have to be breaking ground in February or March. The approval has to be any day now,” Pallotta told The Associated Press this week.

“We don’t want to sell it. We think there’s a huge opportunity for us to build a championship-caliber team with a stadium and an entertainment complex,” Pallotta added in a telephone interview from Boston, where the team was training. “But if they can’t get the approval stuff in order then someone else is going to have to go through with it.”

Pallotta first presented the stadium plan in March 2014 alongside then-mayor Ignazio Marino, saying that it would be ready for the 2016-17 season – which ended two months ago.

But the massive project – due to include a training center, entertainment complex, three office towers and extensive transportation works – has been delayed by environmental concerns and criticism over public funding.

The project’s cost was originally valued at 1.6 billion euros (nearly $2 billion), including more than 200 million euros in public financing.

Earlier this year, the office towers were cut from the project to gain approval from current mayor Virginia Raggi.

Approval from the Lazio region is the next step.

The proposed stadium site in Tor di Valle is about halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport.

With a design inspired by the Colosseum, the stadium is slated to seat 52,500 and be expandable to 60,000 for major matches.

Roma currently shares the 72,000-seat Stadio Olimpico with city rival Lazio.

Wenger not worried about Ozil’s contract, sees it as new norm

By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

Not only does Arsene Wenger claim he’s not worried about the status of Mesut Ozil’s current contract, which is set to expire next summer, but the Arsenal manager sees this very situation becoming a “usual” occurrence “in the next 10 years.”

In short, the bloated transfer fees being paid for the world’s top players (and plenty of non-top players as well) has upset the market to a point where players will be forced, if not prefer, to play into the final 12 months of their contracts — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think in the future, you will see it more and more. Why? Because the transfers are so high, even for normal players. You will see more and more players going into the final year of the contract, because no club will want to pay the amount demanded. I’m convinced, in the next 10 years, it will become usual.

“It’s not an issue. I think it’s an ideal situation. Why? Because everyone has to perform. When you’re a football player, you perform until the last day of your contract. Whether you have two or one year left, it doesn’t change. You want to play and do well. Do you really think they sit in the dressing room and think: ‘Oh, I have one year to go, I will not play well today.’ When you are a football player, you want to play well. What does that have to do with the length of your contract? It’s amazing.”

“I am amazed that you are surprised by that. It looks normal to me.”

It’s tough to see the above quotes as anything other than Wenger preemptively spinning — as he’s known to do — what increasingly appears to be an untenable situation for the club. On the other hand, if you’ve not moved from one club to another (and received the accompanying, typically massive wage increase) by the time all the money in the world has been spent, waiting for your contract to expire and enjoying the freedom of picking your next club is the clear next-best option.

Lallana steals a Wenger-ism: Sturridge “like two new signings”

By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

“Getting [X-player] back from injury will be like a brand new signing for us.”Arsene Wenger, every August and January, when asked why he decided against splashing the cash in the transfer market.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana apparently liked what he’s been hearing from the Arsenal boss all these years, and has elected to double-down on the old adage by claiming that a healthy and fit Daniel Sturridge “would be like having two new signings” at Liverpool this season — quotes from the Telegraph:

“Listen, [Sturridge] has been absolutely brilliant in preseason so far. You couldn’t put a price on him. He is a world-class player. He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it.

“He is looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if he can keep on the pitch and scoring goals.”

We’re awaiting word on how signing Sturridge not just once, but twice this summer, will affect Liverpool’s standing with regard to Financial Fair Play.

Conte’s goal for Chelsea? “To avoid the Mourinho season”

By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Antonio Conte didn’t come to the Premier League to make friends, and it’s a good thing he didn’t, given his propensity for taking not-so-subtle digs at… well, anyone and everyone, really.

Conte’s latest (and favorite) target is Jose Mourinho, former Chelsea and current Manchester United manager. Having won the PL title last season (something Mourinho did on three occasions while at Stamford Bridge), Conte is quick to refocus the spotlight on his predecessor’s shortcomings, and how he’s using them as motivation for his own side in 2017-18 — quotes from the Guardian:

“We know the difficulty of the next season and for sure we want to avoid the Mourinho season with Chelsea. Two years ago the team ended the league in 10th place and we want to try to avoid this.”

Conte could have referred to Chelsea’s 2015-16 season as anything else — “the title hangover,” “the season Chelsea finished 10th,” or even “two seasons ago” — so long as it wasn’t “the Mourinho season,” and everyone would have known exactly what he was talking about. In his estimation, though, Mourinho needed to be reminded of his failure, and Conte needed to ease the expectations to repeat as PL champions just a bit.

Fan those flames, Antonio, fan them some more.

MLS Snapshot: Giovinco (x2), Altidore lead TFC in rout of NYCFC

By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Following up on a stretch of four games which saw Toronto FC win just once, the Reds found their stride once again on Sunday, thrashing New York City FC 4-0 at BMO Field. Sebastian Giovinco bagged TFC’s first (a curling beauty) and second (a free-kick beauty — his 11th of the season, and 50th regular-season goal of his MLS career), followed not long after by Jozy Altidore from the penalty spot (ninth of the season) and Raheem Edwards’ very first MLS goal. NYCFC’s frustrations intensified in the 93rd minute, when Maxi Moralez skied a penalty kick that would have broken up the shutout and reduced the afternoon’s blemishes. The victory sees TFC go five points clear of the Chicago Fire in the Eastern Conference (and Supporters’ Shield race) with 12 games to go. NYCFC, meanwhile, remain third in the East, with their lead on the fourth-place New York Red Bulls trimmed to just two points.

Three moments that mattered

32′ — Giovinco curls it far post for 1-0 — Andrea Pirlo tried to close Giovinco down. He really did.

60′ — Bono saves (himself from) Villa’s blast — Alex Bono is more saving his own life than saving Villa’s shot on this occasion. In the end, he managed to do both.

67′ — Giovinco’s free kick is perfect, and it’s 2-0 — At this point, free kicks from 25 yards out are essentially penalty kicks for Giovinco.

Man of the match: Sebastian Giovinco

Goalscorers: Giovinco (32′, 67′), Altidore (75′ – PK), Edwards (82′)