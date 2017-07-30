More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Saturday MLS roundup: Goals galore in early matches; Sigi’s debut ends scoreless

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

The theme of Saturday’s MLS action was goals… and lots of them.

Five teams posted three or more finishes on the evening, making for some very exciting and high-scoring affairs around the U.S.’ top division.

The New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United each posted 4-0 shutouts in their respective matches, while the Whitecaps managed to do so impressively on the road against FC Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Sigi Schmid-Era in LA got off to an uneventful start on Saturday night as his Galaxy settled for a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Sounders.

Sunday features one lone match on the docket as Eastern Conferences powers Toronto FC and New York City FC meet at BMO Field.

Here’s a full look back at the results from Saturday night’s MLS action.

Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City
New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union
New York Red Bulls 4-0 Montreal Impact
FC Dallas 0-4 Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers
Sporting KC 3-2 Chicago Fire
Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United
Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew
San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Colorado Rapids
LA Galaxy 0-0 Seattle Sounders

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — Sunday, 2 p.m. ET

Rudiger ready for Chelsea challenge after arriving in Premier League

By Matt ReedJul 30, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Antonio Rudiger told reporters that he has waited for some time to play in the Premier League, and now the promising defender has that opportunity.

The former Roma man joined the Blues this summer following manager Antonio Conte‘s noted interest in the Germany international, and now Rudiger could immediately be in contention for a starting place in the squad.

“I wanted to play in the Premier League and it is now years that my name was linked to Chelsea,” Rudiger said while with the club at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

“Now I am here and I am very happy. I want to thank all of the people who made this come true.”

The 24-year-old will have to continue to show well during the club’s preseason in order to dethrone one of Chelsea’s starting back three from last season — David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and captain Gary Cahill.

Another challenge for Rudiger in making his PL debut with the Blues is adjusting to the English climate of play after becoming accustomed to Italian soccer while in Serie A.

Rudiger noted several distinct differences between the two leagues, including the PL’s “physical aspect.”

“I cannot say much about the Premier League because I did not experience it yet,” Rudiger said. “But the Italian league is more tactical. You don’t have open games but here in England it is different, both teams are attacking the whole time so that is the main big difference, and of course the physical aspect in England.

“I think the whole league is a big challenge so I need to be prepared for each game.”

MLS roundup: MNUFC pound DCU; 2 Kamara’s score 4 goals

Associated PressJul 29, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota’s goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey’s own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row – the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 – and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew SC

SANDY, Utah (AP) Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defense to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.

Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.

Barcelona top Real Madrid, 3-2, in Miami’s El Clasico (video)

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 11:24 PM EDT

Round 1 of the 2017-18 El Clasico rivalry favored Barcelona, courtesy of goals scored by Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique, who knocked off Real Madrid in the two sides’ preseason friendly in Miami, Fla., on Saturday.

Messi opened the scoring with fewer than three minutes on the clock, finishing a quick counter-attack down the right side of the box with a quick cut inside and a fortuitous deflection.

Just as quickly as Messi made it 1-0, Rakitic made it 2-0, in the 7th minute. Luis Suarez touched Neymar’s cross past himself to the waiting Croatian, whose first-time, perfectly placed shot beat Keylor Navas with ease.

Seven minutes later, Mateo Kovacic pulled Madrid back to within a goal. The 23-year-old Croatian slalomed past three defenders 25 yards out, squared himself to the goal and fired past Jasper Cillessen, who had no chance at making the save.

Nine minutes before halftime, Marco Asensio drew Madrid back onto level terms with a confident finish to complete a lightning-quick, three-on-two counter. Karim Benzema played the decoy as Asensio and Kovacic played the ball back and forth before Asensio slammed it home with Cillessen sent to his right and the shot to his left.

Barca’s winner came five minutes into the second half, when Neymar’s free kick found a completely unmarked Pique at the top of the six-yard box. The finish was textbook as the 10,000 times he’s done it in training, and that was that — a 3-2 victory for Barca in the first “Clasico” played on foreign soil in 35 years.

MLS Snapshot: FCD lose 4-0 at home; HOU fight back to draw POR

By Andy EdwardsJul 29, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT

FC Dallas 0-4 Vancouver Whitecaps

The game in 100 words (or less): Every team in MLS has one or two games each season where absolutely everything that could go wrong, does go wrong. Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps appears to have been the giant hiccup of FC Dallas’ 2017 season. Oscar Pareja’s side entered the contest, which they played with 10 men for the final half-hour, first in the Western Conference; they now sit second, two points back of Sporting Kansas City. Carlos Gruezo got himself sent off in the 59th minute with FCD already 2-0 down after Bernie Ibini-Isei’s opener and the first of two goals for Fredy Montero on the night. Montero added his second eight minutes after Gruezo’s dismissal, and Nicolas Mezquida delivered the dagger seven minutes from full-time. The victory sees Vancouver climb over the Seattle Sounders and into fifth in the West, now just one point back of the Portland Timbers (with three games in hand) for fourth.

Three moments that mattered

18′ — Ibini-Isei finishes far post for 1-0 — It wasn’t the best-struck ball ever, but you can’t score if you don’t shoot. (Also, Jesse Gonzalez has to do better than this.)

49′ — Montero converts from the spot for 2-0 — Montero beats Gonzalez to score his first of the night.

67′ — Montero beats Gonzalez with ages to pick his spot — If you give a poached this kind of time inside the box, he’s going to make you pay.

Man of the match: Fredy Montero

Goalscorers: Ibini-Isei (18′), Montero (49′ – PK, 67′), Mezquida (83′)

Houston Dynamo 2-2 Portland Timbers

The game in 100 words (or less): The Portland Timbers led twice, on the road to the Houston Dynamo, but coughed up the lead on both occasions en route to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. It’s a common theme for Portland, who’ve been their own worst enemy when defending a lead this season. Yet again, it was set-piece defending that was their undoing and cost them what would have been two massive road points. Diego Valeri scored the Timbers’ opener and assisted on their second, but saw his contributions negated thanks to goals scored by Mauro Manotas and Juan Cabezas. The point is enough, however, to keep Portland ahead of Vancouver and the Seattle Sounders (for the time being), in fourth in the West. Houston remain third, but fail to capitalize on FCD’s defeat and go second in the West; the gap to Sporting KC is now three points.

Three Four moments that mattered

13′ — Valeri sidesteps a challenge, slams home for 1-0 — The speed and fluidity with which Valeri collects the ball, evades the on-rushing defender, and explodes into space before applying the finish…

37′ — Manotas pounces on a loose ball, makes it 1-1 — Jake Gleeson didn’t get enough behind his punch, and the ball wound off free atop the six-yard box, where Manotas was waiting.

43′ — Blanco slots it past Deric for 2-1 — Valeri’s cross eluded Fanendo Adi, but Blanco arrived at the perfect moment to hit it low and hard past Tyler Deric for a 2-1 lead.

81′ — Cabezas scores with his cabeza for 2-2 — Portland struggling with set-piece defending… now, where have we heard that one before?

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Valeri (13′), Manotas (37′), Blanco (43′), Cabezas (81′)