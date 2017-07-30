Saturday MLS roundup: Goals galore in early matches; Sigi’s debut ends scoreless

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Minnesota United 4-0 D.C. United

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Christian Ramirez scored his 11th goal of the season, Bobby Shuttleworth had four saves and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 4-0 Saturday night to snap a five-game winless streak.

Ramirez scored in the seventh minute to end Minnesota’s goal drought at 358 minutes.

Shuttleworth has five shutouts this season for Minnesota (6-12-4).

Ramirez slipped behind the defense and put away a half-volley off a long, arcing pass from Kevin Molino for the first goal. Abu Danladi first-timed a feed from Molino just inside the post in the 40th and Jared Jeffrey’s own goal put Minnesota up 3-0 in the 58th minute. Miguel Ibarra added a goal in stoppage time.

D.C. United (5-14-3) has lost six in a row – the longest such streak since losing a franchise-record seven straight in 2013 – and has been outscored 17-6 during that stretch.

New England Revolution 3-0 Philadelphia Union

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Kei Kamara scored twice, and Juan Agudelo added a late goal in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kamara had his first multi-goal game since July 2016. He has seven goals this season

Kamara opened the scoring in the 38th minute, leaping to receive a high, arcing pass from Kelyn Rowe and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Kamara added his second in the 85th minute, and Agudelo put it out of reach with his eighth goal of the year four minutes later.

The Revolution (7-9-5) have won two straight following four consecutive losses.

Philadelphia (7-10-5) was playing without reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Blake suffered a hand injury for Jamaica in the Gold Cup final loss to the United States on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake 2-2 Columbus Crew SC

SANDY, Utah (AP) Ola Kamara scored two goals and the Columbus Crew rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Kamara tied it in the 60th minute, blasting a rebound into an open net. He slipped a pass behind the defense to a streaking Ethan Finlay, whose shot ricocheted off the crossbar to a wide-open Kamara for a half-volley from just outside the 6-yard box.

Kamara opened the scoring in the 15th, first-timing with the inside of his left foot a pass from Connor Maloney high into the net. Joao Plata converted from the spot in the 50th minute to tie it and Jefferson Savarino raced down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen to give Columbus (10-11-2) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd.

Real Salt Lake outshot Columbus, which had only two shots on target, 20-13 but missed on several chances, including two that bounced off the post.

Real Salt Lake (7-12-4) is unbeaten in its last four.