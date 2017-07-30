More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

USWNT storms back from 3-1 down, beats Brazil 4-3

Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) Julie Ertz came in off the bench and scored in the 89th minute and the United States overcame a late three-goal deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations.

The United States was in danger of losing for the fourth time this year before the three-goal flurry in about nine minutes.

Two minutes after Brazil’s Andressinha scored on a free kick in the 78th minute for her second goal of the game, Christen Press countered to make it 3-2.

Press fed Megan Rapinoe for a spectacular running blast that tied it in the 85th minute, and Ertz put the Americans ahead four minutes later. Ertz is using her married name after playing as Julie Johnston.

The United States was coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the team’s Tournament of Nations opener in Seattle on Thursday night.

Guardiola still expects Iheanacho to go to Leicester, despite delay

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

It’s been nearly a month since word of Leicester City’s pursuit of Kelechi Iheanacho became commonly accepted public knowledge — the Foxes were “close” to signing the Manchester City striker on July 6.

[ MORE: Sunday's transfer rumor roundup

You’ll be quickly forgiven if, based on the assumption the transfer had already gone through and that was quickly settled, you’d pushed Iheanacho out of sight and out of mind with regards to your own club’s transfer wish list. Here we are, though, 24 days later, and Iheanacho is still a Man City player, despite the fact he didn’t join the team for their preseason tour of the United States.

Pep Guardiola “thinks” Iheanacho will ultimately trade Man City blue for that of Leicester, but he also admits there’s still part of the saga which requires a resolution — quotes from the Manchester Evening News:

“I think Kelechi leaves us in favor of Leicester. I think so, but I do not want to say anything wrong either. We will see. If that does not happen, he will be part of the group.”

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare will be pleased by Guardiola’s comments, as he’s (understandably) desperate to bring the 20-year-old Nigerian international to the King Power Stadium: “I’m hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market.”

Roma president, growing impatient, issues stadium ultimatum

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 30, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

ROME (AP) The American president of the Roma soccer club is running out of patience.

If regional authorities don’t approve construction of a long-delayed new stadium for the team, Boston executive James Pallotta says he is prepared to sell the club.

“We have to be breaking ground in February or March. The approval has to be any day now,” Pallotta told The Associated Press this week.

“We don’t want to sell it. We think there’s a huge opportunity for us to build a championship-caliber team with a stadium and an entertainment complex,” Pallotta added in a telephone interview from Boston, where the team was training. “But if they can’t get the approval stuff in order then someone else is going to have to go through with it.”

Pallotta first presented the stadium plan in March 2014 alongside then-mayor Ignazio Marino, saying that it would be ready for the 2016-17 season – which ended two months ago.

But the massive project – due to include a training center, entertainment complex, three office towers and extensive transportation works – has been delayed by environmental concerns and criticism over public funding.

The project’s cost was originally valued at 1.6 billion euros (nearly $2 billion), including more than 200 million euros in public financing.

Earlier this year, the office towers were cut from the project to gain approval from current mayor Virginia Raggi.

Approval from the Lazio region is the next step.

The proposed stadium site in Tor di Valle is about halfway between downtown and Leonardo Da Vinci Airport.

With a design inspired by the Colosseum, the stadium is slated to seat 52,500 and be expandable to 60,000 for major matches.

Roma currently shares the 72,000-seat Stadio Olimpico with city rival Lazio.

Wenger not worried about Ozil’s contract, sees it as new norm

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

Not only does Arsene Wenger claim he’s not worried about the status of Mesut Ozil’s current contract, which is set to expire next summer, but the Arsenal manager sees this very situation becoming a “usual” occurrence “in the next 10 years.”

In short, the bloated transfer fees being paid for the world’s top players (and plenty of non-top players as well) has upset the market to a point where players will be forced, if not prefer, to play into the final 12 months of their contracts — quotes from the Guardian:

“I think in the future, you will see it more and more. Why? Because the transfers are so high, even for normal players. You will see more and more players going into the final year of the contract, because no club will want to pay the amount demanded. I’m convinced, in the next 10 years, it will become usual.

“It’s not an issue. I think it’s an ideal situation. Why? Because everyone has to perform. When you’re a football player, you perform until the last day of your contract. Whether you have two or one year left, it doesn’t change. You want to play and do well. Do you really think they sit in the dressing room and think: ‘Oh, I have one year to go, I will not play well today.’ When you are a football player, you want to play well. What does that have to do with the length of your contract? It’s amazing.”

“I am amazed that you are surprised by that. It looks normal to me.”

It’s tough to see the above quotes as anything other than Wenger preemptively spinning — as he’s known to do — what increasingly appears to be an untenable situation for the club. On the other hand, if you’ve not moved from one club to another (and received the accompanying, typically massive wage increase) by the time all the money in the world has been spent, waiting for your contract to expire and enjoying the freedom of picking your next club is the clear next-best option.

Lallana steals a Wenger-ism: Sturridge “like two new signings”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 30, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

“Getting [X-player] back from injury will be like a brand new signing for us.”Arsene Wenger, every August and January, when asked why he decided against splashing the cash in the transfer market.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana apparently liked what he’s been hearing from the Arsenal boss all these years, and has elected to double-down on the old adage by claiming that a healthy and fit Daniel Sturridge “would be like having two new signings” at Liverpool this season — quotes from the Telegraph:

“Listen, [Sturridge] has been absolutely brilliant in preseason so far. You couldn’t put a price on him. He is a world-class player. He has come back from the summer looking absolutely brilliant, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it.

“He is looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings if he can keep on the pitch and scoring goals.”

We’re awaiting word on how signing Sturridge not just once, but twice this summer, will affect Liverpool’s standing with regard to Financial Fair Play.