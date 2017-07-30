Video: USL player launches long-distance scorcher in win

Antonio Rudiger told reporters that he has waited for some time to play in the Premier League, and now the promising defender has that opportunity.

[ MORE: Barcelona tops Real Madrid in Miami Clasico ]

The former Roma man joined the Blues this summer following manager Antonio Conte‘s noted interest in the Germany international, and now Rudiger could immediately be in contention for a starting place in the squad.

“I wanted to play in the Premier League and it is now years that my name was linked to Chelsea,” Rudiger said while with the club at the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

“Now I am here and I am very happy. I want to thank all of the people who made this come true.”

The 24-year-old will have to continue to show well during the club’s preseason in order to dethrone one of Chelsea’s starting back three from last season — David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and captain Gary Cahill.

Another challenge for Rudiger in making his PL debut with the Blues is adjusting to the English climate of play after becoming accustomed to Italian soccer while in Serie A.

Rudiger noted several distinct differences between the two leagues, including the PL’s “physical aspect.”

“I cannot say much about the Premier League because I did not experience it yet,” Rudiger said. “But the Italian league is more tactical. You don’t have open games but here in England it is different, both teams are attacking the whole time so that is the main big difference, and of course the physical aspect in England.

“I think the whole league is a big challenge so I need to be prepared for each game.”